K-dramas, made in South Korea, are always there when viewers want to see stories that are different from the stereotypical American shows. Some, like Squid Games and Business Proposal, have stood out and grabbed the attention of Western countries. This ensures that the K-drama genre is now widely known and is constantly rising in popularity, especially among teenagers and young adults.

But, there are acting performances from the main leads of a K-drama that have been able to capture viewers' hearts in a way that was completely unforgettable to them. Viewers have discussed and shared their opinions on which actor or actress should hold the title of Best K-Drama Performance in the past various times, sometimes engaging in heated discussions on social media...so the topic is quite delicate among K-drama fanatics, and whoever wants to say their ranking needs to walk on eggshells. So, this list is solely a personal ranking of who deserves this title. To conclude, here are the 10 K-Drama Performances Perfect From Start to Finish.

10 Kim Go Eun

E.g. 'The King: Eternal Monarch' (2020)

Image via Hwa&Dam Pictures/Studio Dragon

Kim Go Eun, in The King: Eternal Monarch, portrays the courageous and determined detective Jeong Tae Eul. This K-drama's plotline features a Korean emperor (Lee Min-Ho) who passes through a portal and reaches the present day, which is considered a parallel world to him. There, he meets Jeong Tae Eul. The King: Eternal Monarch has been through lots of controversies in South Korea but was able to gain a great number of positive reviews in Western countries.

In The King: Eternal Monarch, Kim Go Eun's acting is flawless!! She can convey any kind of emotion to viewers. This actress was able to deliver hilarious one-liners, yet ensure the viewers could feel her pain in emotional scenes. She is an underrated actress, but simply perfect in this K-drama!

The King: Eternal Monarch Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 17, 2020 Finale Year November 30, 2019 Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

9 Ahn Jae-hyun

E.g. 'Blood' (2015)

Image via KBS2

Blood is one of the most underrated K-dramas ever. It was very well done, and it deserves more appreciation and attention from K-drama fanatics. This supernatural yet medical K-drama shows how vampires can settle in between humans, yet the deadly virus (created by a vampire) spreads through the hospital's patients. So two doctors, vampire Park Jisang (Ahn Jae-Hyun) and determined yet comedic Yoo Ri-ta (Koo Hye-Sun) have to prevent the virus from spreading to the entire world and figure out who is the creator of it.

Ahn Jae Hyun's performance in this K-drama is simply underrated yet perfect!! Viewers can understand the difference between his character's introverted personality and his damaged vampire-like self, who cannot control his bloodthirst, because of his talent. Furthermore, the love story between the two doctors also gives the possibility for his character to develop into someone softer, and less guarded. This is always shown by Ahn Jae Hyun's excellent performance!

Blood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 16, 2015 Cast Ahn Jae-Hyun , Ji Jin-hee , Koo Hye-sun , Sohn Su-hyun , Jin Kyung , Jung Hae-in , Jo Jae-yun , Jung Hye-sung , Baek Seung-hwan , Lee Ji-hoon , Park Joo-mi , Hong Hwa-ri Character(s) Park Ji-sang , Lee Jae-wook , Yoo Ri-ta / Yoo Chae-eun , Min Ga-yeon , Choi Kyung-in , Joo Hyun-woo , Woo Il-nam , Choi Soo-eun , Young Park Ji-sang , J , Han Sun-young , Lee Na-jeong Creator(s) Park Jae-beom Writers Park Jae-beom Network KBS2 Directors Lee Jae-hoon Expand

8 Ahn Hyo Seop

E.g. 'Business Proposal' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Business Proposal is one of the most famous romantic K-dramas out there. Released on Netflix in 2022, it has captured viewers' attention for the relatable characters, the main interests' love story, and the subtle yet grand dramatic scenes present. Furthermore, this K-drama was fantastic because of the acting performance by Ahn Hyo Seop, who portrays the male lead, CEO Kang Tae-Moo.

Ahn Hyo Seop is simply exhilarating in this K-drama. He can give viewers comedic one-liners, yet moments in which he makes everyone swoon. His good looks add up to giving this performance a taste of what an office romance can be like in the adult world. However, his acting performance was also fantastic because it was complimented by being next to the wonderful female lead, Kim Sejeong.

Business Proposal Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 1, 2022 Cast Ahn Hyo-seop , Kim Sejeong , Kim Min-kyu , Seol In-ah Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

7 Kim Taehyung (BTS)

E.g. 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016)

Image via KBS2

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth was a K-drama that pulled viewers' heartstrings and let them shed a few tears or two. It showcased the friendship and drama between a group of elite men in the Silla, an ancient kingdom of Korea, who were determined and courageous, simply fantastic warriors. One of those who fascinated viewers the most was Kim Taehyung. Being one of the main vocalists of the most famous Korean pop boy group BTS since 2013, this was his first ever acting role.

Kim Taehyung simply exceeded every Korean netizen's expectations, delivering a fantastic performance. His character was one of the most emotional ones in the series, because of his kindness and endless determination to protect the group's friendship. Furthermore, he was able to deliver comedic one-liners, especially with co-star Moo Myung (character: Park Seo-Joon), which made their friendship become one of viewers' favorites.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 19, 2016 Cast Go Ara , Kim Won-hae , Park Seo-jun , Park Hyung-sik , Minho , Do Ji-han , Jo Yoon-woo , V , Sung Dong-il , Choi Won-young , Kim Ji-soo , Seo Yea-ji , Kim Chang-wan , Kim Kwang-kyu , Ko In-beom , Lee Da-in , Yoo Jae-myung , Lee Byung-joon , Kim Jong-goo , Song Young-gyu , Kim Hyun-joon , Song Min-hyung , Lee Kwang-soo Producers Jung Hae-Ryong Writers Park Eun-young Network KBS2 Directors Kim Young-jo Expand

6 Ji Chang Wook

E.g. 'Suspicious Partner' (2017)

Image via The Story Works

Suspicious Partner is a thrilling yet emotional K-drama, which tells the story of a prosecutor (Ji Chang Wook) whose new intern (Nam Ji-Hyun) has been classified as a murder suspect on her first day of internship. This K-drama was able to balance the themes of love, friendship, crime, law, and emotion in every single scene of the series. It was very well-written and has garnered the attention of Western viewers pretty well, as seen from the wonderful reviews it still receives today.

Ji Chang Wook's portrayal of a badass prosecutor yet the most introverted person alive, ensures that viewers pay attention to his effortless acting talent. The most memorable scenes of his character are especially the ones where he is silent, in which he can convey a strong whirlwind of emotions to viewers all at once, in just one look. Furthermore, the moments of him being a prosecutor in court could make anyone swoon. And when he protects the female lead from harm? Simply breathtaking.

Suspicious Partner Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 10, 2017 Cast Ji Chang-Wook , Nam Ji-hyun , Choi Tae-Joon , Nara , Jang Hyuk-jin , Kim Ye-won , Lee Deok-hwa , Jin Ju-hyeong Finale Year November 30, 2016 Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

5 Nam Joo-Hyuk

E.g. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image via Kocowa+

The quirky yet emotional Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo had all the cards on deck to become one of the best romance K-dramas out there. And it did! To this day, people praise its well-written storyline and relatable characters. This sports K-drama tells the story of a weightlifting athlete, Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung-Jung), and a swimming athlete, Jung Joo-Hyung (Nam Joo-Hyuk), who navigate through the ups and downs of what the industry expects of them, yet the themes of love and friendship, as their feelings for each other grow deeper.

Nam Joo-Hyuk's performance is quite memorable. Specifically, fans praise his remarkable talent in portraying two sides of his character: a selfless, loving, hilarious swimming athlete who still struggles with panic attacks while swimming, because of his tumultuous past. And who heals this wound? Simply his newfound childhood best friend Kim Bok Joo. And it's so refreshing to see how the two fall in love with a chemistry that is so fantastic.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 16, 2016 Cast Lee Sung-kyung , Nam Joo-hyuk , Lee Jae-yoon , Kyung Soo-jin Main Genre Romance Seasons 1 Creator(s) Yang Hee-seung Writers Yang Hee-seung Directors Oh Hyun-jong Expand

4 Lee Min-Ho

E.g. 'The Heirs' (2013)

Image via SBS

The award-winning romantic K-drama The Heirs follows the story of a group of elite teenagers whose fate is sealed: they have to take over their family's companies. Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho) is the main lead of this K-drama and the future heir of the Jeguk Group company. He is engaged to Yoo Rachel (Kim Ji-won) and was sent to study in L.A. by his half-brother because he is trying to take over the family business. While in the States, he meets and falls at first sight with Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye), a poor Korean girl who came to the States to meet her sister. Furthermore, they both meet again when they return to Korea, getting tangled between a love triangle with Kim Tan's enemy, Choi Yeong-Do, and the fight between power and family.

Lee Min-Ho's performance in this drama is truly amazing and is considered by viewers to be one of his best roles. This actor can showcase his ability to deliver both charming and emotional scenes with wonderful versatility. Furthermore, his chemistry with Park Shin-Hye is out of this world. He deserves every recognition that came after this drama, especially the "Star of Korean Tourism" award in 2015 received at the Korean Tourism Awards for his impeccable portrayal in this series. This drama is a must-watch if you want to see Lee Min-Ho's shining performance!

The Heirs Release Date October 9, 2013 Cast Park Shin-Hye , Lee Min-ho , Kim Woo-bin , Kim Ji-won , Kang Min-hyuk , Choi Jin-hyuk , Krystal Jung , Kang Ha-neul , Park Hyung-sik , Choi Tae-hwan , Jeon Soo-jin , Hwang Bo-Mi , Jo Yoon-woo , Yang Seung-Pil , Jeong Dong-hwan , Kim Mi-kyeong , Choi Jin-ho , Choi Won-young , Im Joo-eun , Kim Sung-ryung , Park Joon-geum , Seo Yi-sook , Lee Yeon-kyung , Jung Won-joong , Ra Mi-ran , Choi Eun-kyeong , Baek Seung-hyeon , Kim Seung-wook , Yoon Son-ha , Moon Ah-ram , Jung Ga-ram , Chanwoo Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Kim Eun-sook Writers Kim Eun-sook Streaming Service(s) Amazon Freevee , Netflix Directors Kang Shin-hyo , Boo Sung-chul Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX

3 IU

E.g.: Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image via SBS TV

IU is one of the most famous Korean female solo singers since her rise to stardom after debuting as an actress and singer in the 2012 K-drama Dream High. An honorable mention of IU's incredible acting range is the underrated yet phenomenal K-drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. This K-drama is historical, as it shows the story of Ha-Jin (IU), who mistakenly travels in time back to the Goryeo Dynasty, becoming the young princess Hae-Soo. There, she meets two princes, who she begins having a love triangle with: the 8th Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha-Neul), who is gentle and courageous, and the 4th Prince Wang So (Lee Joon-Gi), who is an intense yet introverted troublemaker.

IU's acting performance in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Ryeo is flawless. Balancing a life between acting and singing, IU is simply breathtaking in every role she portrays. And this one is no exception. She can give viewers emotions in every expression she shows on screen. Viewers can see her immense talent, especially in the emotional scenes of the series. This K-drama is highly recommended if you want to start exploring IU's acting career.