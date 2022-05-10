It’s been a long week, you’re uncertain of your future, and you just need to watch a sad show and let out some cathartic tears for people who don’t exist. No one’s judging – we’ve all been there. Sometimes all we need is a good cry. Luckily, there are plenty of heartbreaking Korean dramas to choose from. Fortunately, a bunch of them are easily accessible online in ways they never would have been just 10 years ago.

With the success of the Oscar-winning Parasite, South Korea has become famous for the action and horror thrillers it's produced in the last few years, but dramas have been popular for far longer. Some are wholly unrealistic melodramas, some are heart-wrenching explorations of human connection, and some are just fun romps with a few sad scenes thrown in for good measure. Many sad K-dramas have conquered the hearts of many due to their moving narratives and three-dimensional characters. To celebrate the most memorable, we gather the saddest Korean dramas for audiences to cuddle up with.

20 'Tree of Heaven' (2006)

Cast: Wan Lee, Park Shin-hye, Reina Asami

Equal parts South Korean and Japanese, Tree of Heaven (or Heaven’s Tree) is a melodramatic show centering around Hana (Park Shin-hye) and Yoon-suh (Lee Wan), two step-siblings that develop a strong bond, although initially with some resistance when Hana's mother remarries Yoon-suh's father. The show depicts their struggles together and individually, including society’s disapproval of their growing relationship.

Even if slightly too melodramatic for its good, the heart-wrenching Tree of Heaven sheds light on the taboo relationships between step-siblings (meaning two people not remotely blood related), providing audiences with an emotional forbidden love narrative. Aside from that, the characters’ healing journeys, which are naturally quite touching, make this K-drama heartbreaking. It is filled with tear-jerking moments that will appeal to sad K-drama enthusiasts who enjoy deep bonds between layered characters.

19 'The Light in Your Eyes' (2019)

Cast: Han Ji-min, Kim Hye-ja, Nam Joo-hyuk

Also known as Dazzling, The Light in Your Eyes explores time and regret through its absorbing narrative. Kim Hye-ja (played by two actors, Han Ji-min and Kim Hye-ja) is the star of this heartfelt series, which follows her dreams of being a news anchor. When she receives a watch that allows her to manipulate time, Kim Hye-ja learns its consequences when she begins to age significantly.

Considering how emotionally charged the episodes are, it's not surprising that The Light in Your Eyes also deserves a spot on this list. Tackling universal and relatable themes of family, love, and regret on top of examining the inevitable passage of time, this 2019 drama is guaranteed to pull audiences in for its emotionally rich narrative and memorable characters.

18 'Hymn of Death' (2018)

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Shin Hye-sun, Sin Jae-ha