Korean dramas are a global phenomenon currently, appearing on almost every single streaming service. For example, Netflix, one of the largest hosts of K-dramas, has plenty of wonderful and exciting examples in its streaming library. With wonderful performances from popular actors and actresses such as Suzy Bae, Gong Yoo, and Son Ye-jin, many of these Korean dramas are easy to fall in love with, which makes one wonder: how did K-dramas get so popular?

A huge reason behind K-dramas' overwhelming popularity is how many outright perfect moments they have. Though they are known for being full of tropes and overly dramatic at times, these shows also tell sweet stories of love and romance, breaking hearts at every chance they get before making viewers laugh in the end. It's thanks to these perfect moments that K-dramas have become such a crucial part of modern entertainment. This list will discuss the most memorable and flawless scenes in our favorite K-dramas, many of which have become iconic in their own right.

10 Final Goodbye

'Crash Landing on You' (2019)

A sixteen-episode K-drama inspired by true events, Crash Landing on You follows heiress Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) as she paraglides mistakenly into North Korea, crossing the border and finding herself in trouble. She attempts to outrun North Korean soldiers, which include Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), who finds her and takes her into his custody. However, Jeong-hyeok attempts to protect Se-ri as they try to return her to South Korea, falling for one another along the way.

During the last episode, where Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok separate to resume their lives across the border, Se-ri turns and races to Jeong-hyeok while sobbing along the way. The crying and pleading is one of the most heartbreaking moments in Crash Landing on You, and Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok’s final embrace makes it all the more bittersweet. But what really made this scene perfect was the concern expressed by the two lovers, who could not live in a world without the other. It's a reminder that even though politics have torn them apart, they have been fated to love one another.

9 Prince Lee Hwi Saves Tutor Ji-woon

'The King’s Affection' (2021)

One night, the crown princess gives birth to twins, a bad omen for kingdoms. Thus, she is forced to give up her daughter and pass her off as dead. Dam-yi (Park Eun-bin) grows up outside the kingdom until she arrives as a court lady. After meeting with the prince and realizing they look so much alike, they trade spots so that the prince can feel free. However, when the prince is killed mistakenly under the assumption it is her, Dam-yi must take her brother’s spot as crown prince and not let anyone find out.

During episode 6 of The King’s Affection, the Crown Prince’s tutor, Ji-woon (Rowoon), is put on trial for lying to the court. Princess Dam-yi, disguised as Prince Lee Hwi, enters the room, ready to defend Ji-woon. With beautifully orchestrated music playing in the background, Dam-yi strides into the room with such confidence that it is both exciting and exhilarating, especially after her confrontation with her grandfather the night prior. It's a key moment in the show, showing that Dam-yi isn’t the coldhearted Prince everyone believes her to be; rather, she is tactical and wise, and this is the scene where viewers start to love her.

The King's Affection

8 Snow Kiss

'Healer' (2014)

Illegal night courier Jung-hoo (Ji Chang-wook), otherwise known as Healer, is tasked with protecting Young-shin (Park Min-young), a young internet reporter believed to be a woman who was pronounced dead at a young age. As Jung-hoo protects Young-shin, they fall for each other. In episode 8, Healer leaves a bag at Young-shin's feet. They've been working together for some time, and to protect his identity, she has to cover her eyes with her hat.

As snow begins to fall, Jung-hoo stops in his tracks after walking away from her. Instead, he reflects on who he used to be: always alone. It is then that he turns around and approaches her, slowly lifting her hat a little bit so that it's not covering her face completely, and he leans in to kiss her, a moment long-awaited by fans. It's a beautiful sequence where nothing needs to be said. His gentleness towards her is very obvious, saying everything that words simply can't.

7 Grim Reaper and Goblin Save Eun-tak

'Goblin' (2016)

Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), the Goblin, is forced to walk the Earth forever due to sins committed in his first life. Committing good deeds is the only way he makes up for his guilt. One day, he meets the woman who can save him: his bride, a human girl named Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun). However, as they work with each other, the two begin to fall in love. At the end of episode 2, Eun-tak is kidnapped by loan sharks due to a bank book that Eun-tak is presumed to have. These loan sharks take Eun-tak to a remote area on a semi-lit street and demand to know where the money is.

When all hope seems lost, and Eun-tak prays for a miracle, suddenly, the lights on a dark street go out. The two loan sharks and Eun-tak look ahead down toward a tunnel where two figures are approaching: the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-wook) and Kim Shin, who have come to save Eun-tak. This scene is perfect from start to finish because of the anticipation and adrenaline that fans feel since Eun-tak is innocent. With both the Grim Reaper and Goblin setting aside their differences to save her, the scene's stakes increase, making the moment even more perfect. The theme song, "Round and Round" by Heize, makes it even better.

Guardian: The Lonely And Great God

6 Wang-so Shields Hae-soo From the Rain

'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016)

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo follows Ha-jin (IU), who is teleported to the Goryeo dynasty after saving a young boy from drowning. She reawakens as Hae-soo and finds herself intertwined in the politics of princes and meets the infamous Wang So (Lee Joon-gi); although they start on the wrong foot, the two fall in love. Though the ending is tragic, the moments in between make for a beautiful show with plenty of perfect moments, including one in the heartbreaking episode 11.

Hae-soo is locked up after being accused of attempting to assassinate the royal family until Court Lady Oh (Woo Hee-jin), a mother figure to Hae-soo, claims that she was the one who poisoned their drinks. Hae-soo sobs and kneels in the courtyard, essentially protesting Court Lady Oh’s execution. She sits by herself for hours, and not a single prince joins her; in fact, they all seem to turn their backs on her even as rain pours on her. Finally, Wang So joins and shields her from the rain with his cloak. Despite everything, Wang-so stands beside her as "I Will Be Back" plays in the background. An emotional moment from start to finish, this sequence is the highlight of Scarlet Heart.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

5 A Reunion of Between Lovers

'Gu Family Book' (2013)

Gu Family Book follows Kang-chi (Lee Seung-gi), who is half gumiho and half human. Born from a human mother and gumiho father, Kang-chi searches for the family book so that he may become a full-fledged human. Along the way, he meets and falls in love with Yeol-wool (Suzy Bae). One of the main plot points of Gu Family Book is the love story between Kang-chi’s parents, Wol-ryung (Choi Jin-hyuk) and Seo-hwa (Yoon Yeon-hee).

During episode 21, Seo-hwa and Wol-ryung, both of whom are supposed to be dead, finally reunite. As Wol-ryung tears from village to village, he meets with Seo-hwa face-to-face, and though he intends to harm her because of a curse, he finally recognizes her. A guard shoots a gun at the two of them, and Wol-ryung spins them around, protecting her from the bullet. It’s a passionate scene between two lovers who were torn apart due to deceit and trickery; as they reconcile with each other in this moment, they prove that their love for each other has always been there. A beautiful moment from start to finish, this is the best scene from Gu Family Book.

Gu Family Book

4 Fantastic Baby

'While You Were Sleeping' (2017)

While You Were Sleeping follows journalist Hong-joo (Suzy Bae), who has premonitions in her dreams. One day, she learns that her new neighbor across the street, Jae-chan (Lee Jong-suk), is the man she’s been seeing in her dreams. Jae-chan also begins experiencing premonitions in his dreams after meeting Hong-joo, and together, they try to prevent them from happening.

In one hilarious scene, Hong-joo, played by real-life K-pop idol Suzy Bae, begins to dance to "Fantastic Baby" in the mirror, using her hairbrush as a microphone. After her mini-concert, she exits the bathroom to find that her mom invited Jae-chan and his brother over for breakfast. Unfortunately, it's not before she speaks freely about how her leg hair has grown so fast and that her armpit hair is even worse. Hilarious in all of its glory, this scene really solidifies the kind of fantasy drama that viewers are locked in for. The scene is hilarious because of the perfect acting of Suzy Bae, who puts on an excellent performance of awkwardness.

3 Traffic Kiss

'Boys Over Flowers' (2009)

Boys Over Flowers follows transfer student Jan-di (Ku Hye-sun) as she navigates her new life at Shinhwa High, where popular kids from prominent families rule the school. Along the way, she meets F4, a group of famously rich kids who run the school and finds herself involved with them and falling for their leader, Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho). One spectacular scene from this drama is when Jun-pyo and his mother are driving through heavy traffic one day. His mother has disapproved of his relationship with Jan-di in the past, and Jun-pyo typically listens to his mother’s wishes.

After they purchase convenience food from Jan-di without knowing it's her selling food in the street, they begin to drive off when Jun-pyo demands the car be stopped. To his mother’s disappointment, he exits the car, approaches Jan-di, and kisses her in front of everyone. This scene is exciting, seeing as Jun-pyo is typically an obedient son. However, he puts aside his public reputation to prove to Jan-di that nothing else matters besides his love for her, really cementing his feelings for her.

2 Red Light, Green Light

'Squid Game' (2021)

Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he and hundreds of other debt-inflicted competitors compete in a series of children's games to win a large cash prize. However, what they don’t realize at first is that this is a survival competition, and those who lose the games will die.

The very first game played in the Squid Game competition is when things begin to get real for both the audience and the competitors. Though disguised as a child’s game, the show's version of Red Light, Green Light is both shocking and intriguing, easily grabbing the viewer’s attention. This scene is Squid Game's most iconic, standing as a masterclass of tension and thrills. There's just enough gore to make it impactful and plenty of psychological violence, enhancing the already tense setting.