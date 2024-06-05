In the world of television and film, it's common for other countries to adapt or remake popular media. The U.S. has had plenty of successful adaptations, ranging from horror flicks like The Grudge (Ju-On) and The Ring (Ringu) to dramas like Jane the Virgin (Juana la Virgen) and The Good Doctor (The Good Doctor). However, plenty of American original shows that have been popularized have been adapted to fit other cultural mediums.

Some such countries include South Korea, which, while known for its K-drama-esque style of writing, has adapted some television and film from the U.S., incorporating its own political values and commentary that does not stray too far away from the source material. This makes for interesting takes and views through the lens of a different culture, creating an interesting conversation about the success of adaptations and what elements make a film or TV show unique to its home country. Here's to popular remakes of American TV shows and films that South Korea successfully remade into their own medium.

10 'Marrying a Millionaire' (2005-2006)

Adaptation of 'Joe Millionaire' (2003)

Marrying a Millionaire follows Eun-young (Kim Hyun-joo) as she is invited to be a participant in a reality show called Marrying a Millionaire, which is about an average Joe kind of guy who can pull off acting and looking like a wealthy man. This man is Young-hoon (Go Soo), who is a hardworking citizen and is his family's main provider. So upon her invitation, Eun-young is already familiar with Young-hoon, who happened to be her first love when she was younger. Being on this show reignites old feelings for her old schoolmate.

Marrying a Millionaire is a fun adaptation of Joe Millionaire. Although Joe Millionaire was a reality TV show, this Korean adaptation is partially inspired by it, and thus a creative yet fun drama is born. Though it has definitely aged and is very obviously a period piece, Marrying a Millionaire provides a nostalgic taste of romantic dramas of the early 2000s, when cheesy storylines and laughable tropes were the highlights of a K-drama. Marrying a Millionaire is worth watching, if not for its take on the American reality TV show, then for its cheesy romance.

9 'Criminal Minds: Korea' (2017)

Adaptation of 'Criminal Minds' (2005)

Within the National Crime Investigation (NCI) team, there is a group of profilers whose job it is to find criminals in ongoing investigations. This team consists of Ki-hyung (Son Hyun-joo), Hyun-jun (Lee Joon-gi), Min-young (Lee Sun-bin), and others, all diverse profilers working within the unit. Team leader Ki-hyung is still traumatized after a bomb goes off in a hospital, killing SWAT team members, but he resumes his role after a certain murder case catches his attention.

This TV show is a remake of the American show of the same name. Although the American version is popular in its own right, what initially drew audiences and viewers to Criminal Minds: Korea was the cast. Lee Joon-gi, having starred in popular K-dramas Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Scholar Who Walks the Night, plays the lead and does so successfully, being able to attain the viewer's attention. Not to mention, for those who liked the tearjerker episodes that tugged at their hearts, this adaptation of Criminal Minds is the one. Criminal Minds: Korea ends up being a masterful and emotional adaptation.

Criminal Minds: Korea is not available to stream or buy in the U.S.

8 'Entourage' (2016)

Adaptation of 'Entourage' (2004)

Young-bin (Seo Kang-joon) is a rising star known for his handsomely good looks. However, there are challenges that come with fame and recognition. This leads to Young-bin relying on his three close friends, Lee Ho-jin (Park Jeong-min), Turtle (Lee Dong-hwi), Cha Joon (Lee Kwang-soo), and agent Kim Eun-gab (Cho Jin-woong), and the show follows the comedic group as they spend time together.

Entourage, while hilarious and fun, features a bunch of cameos from different Korean actors, actresses, and performers, including Song Ji-hyo, Mamamoo, Kang Ha-neul, and more. Entourage is a refreshing take on the American adaptation, combined with realistic challenges relating to Korean culture, and it makes for a unique K-drama that doesn’t focus on the cheesy romances or corny tropes that K-dramas typically do. The focus falls completely on the friendship between characters, which is a refreshing take on a K-drama, as they maneuver the life of fame and stick together.

Entourage is not available to stream or buy in the U.S.

7 'Suits' (2018)

Adaptation of 'Suits' (2011)