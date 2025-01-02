2024 started off immediately with some of the best K-dramas dropping at the beginning of the year. There were action-packed, supernatural, and definitely some romantic comedies setting the tone for how the year would look. With more and more K-dramas coming to Netflix, Disney+/Hulu and Amazon Prime, there are an endless number of K-dramas to watch with all your favorite stars who have shown year after year that they have what it takes to deliver the right performances to stir the masses. Gyeongseong Creature came back with their new season, and it was just as good as the first. Park Shin-hye starred in Doctor Slump and The Judge From Hell this year-- both were worth a rewatch.

With so many K-dramas such as Love Next Door, When The Phone Rings, Heirarchy and more dropping this year, there were so many to choose from that looked worthy enough of making it into the best K-dramas of 2024 list. There's a mixture of romantic comedies, supernatural, and sci-fiction dramas throughout this list. This year some big names even made some big waves in Korea with their choice of drama genre and that made those K-dramas even more special.

10 'Gyeongseong Creature 2'

Written by Kang Eun-kyung

image via Netflix

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee came back with season two of Gyeongseong Creature with another eye-catching performance as Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok--- two ill-fated individuals who have loved and who have had their fates continuously entwined. Still in a fight against the monsters being created, season two takes viewers into the future where Tae-sang has lost some of his memory. Chae-ok is still trying to get to the bottom of the monsters showing up on the streets. New monsters and a new setting in the year of 2024, which is 70 years after the events of season one, bring out some new and old faces back to life. When the two meet once again, they join together to shut down the operation run by the same corporation with Yukiko Maeda (Claudia Kim) still leading the charge from the shadows.

Gyeongseong Creature season 2, which was teased immediately after the conclusion of season one, brings familiar vibes with a twist to those who loved the K-drama. The teaser allowed for a lot to be anticipated and opened room for many questions that needed to be solved. With just the right amount of wait time in between seasons, the second installment was able to hold that thrill that came with the first one and bring back ther central monster. It gave the audience a great number of new elements but also brought back that will they, won't they feeling between the Chae-rok and Tae-sang that carried throughout the season. Park and Han have great chemistry, and it doesn't take much to capture those precious moments on screen. There is a particular scene in part two between So-hee and Seo-joon after they reunite that was filmed as one continuous shot. The beauty of the moment is enough to make this K-drama one of the best historical, sci-fi K-dramas to come out of 2024.

5 10 Gyeongseong Creature Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 22, 2023 Seasons 2 Creator(s) Kang Eun-kyung , Chung Dong-yoon Writers Kang Eun-kyung Directors Chung Dong-yoon , Roh Young-sub Cast Park Seo-joon , Han So-hee , Soo Hyun Kim , Kim Hae-sook Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

9 'Lovely Runner'

Written by Lee Shi-eun

image via TVN

Adapted from the web novel 'The Best of Tomorrow,' Lovely Runner is a fantasy romantic comedy about unexpected consequences and love. Im-sol (Kim Hye-yoon) is a fan of the K-pop idol, Ryu San-jae (Byun Woo-seok) and becomes devastated by his tragic death. In this time-traveling nostalgic romantic comedy, Im Sol decides to go back to stop his death from happening to the year of 2008, when San-jae was only 19 years old. Many things ensue, like unexpectedly getting a chance at love, a surprise murder plot, and decisions on how to change the future without completely succumbing to the consequences.

Byun Woo-seok is coming off of a big year of K-dramas and show appearances, so hopping into another nostalgic drama isn't far from his realm of expertise. 20th Century Girl brought Byun to the spotlight and this drama helped to secure his continuous rise in the K-drama genre. Hye-yoon and Woo-sek are great together and their chemistry blossoms throughout each episode. There's always been a twist in romantic comedy K-dramas lately, and this one is no different. The finale brings the series together and helps make it so memorable in 2024.