Korean dramas and Japanese anime are both one of a kind. Their longstanding production histories, their incalculable cultural and socioeconomic relevancy, and their commitment to compelling artistry and sheer entertainment value have continued to enthrall audiences since the dawn of time — time, in this sense, meaning the Cartoon Network's Adult Swim broadcasts of the '90s and early '00s, and the more recent streaming accessibility boom.

Aside from sharing an occasional moment of stylistic overlap, K-Dramas and anime are distinct, individual efforts. However, that doesn't preclude fans of any anime genre from finding a K-Drama series to enjoy. Without further ado, here are 10 K-Dramas every anime fan needs to watch, ranked.

10 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung'

Starring: Shin Se-kyung, Cha Eun-woo, Park Ki-woong

In the Joseon era, equal rights didn't exist. The majority of women are considered property and beholden to the men in their lives. Single, contrarian, and stubbornly determined to become a historian despite her assigned birth gender preventing her from reaching such a cerebral position, Goo Hae-ryung (Shin Se-kyung) rebels against her country's patriarchal, book-burning establishment.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung's period setting – complete with pretty costumes and elaborate sets galore — makes it an ideal fit for viewers who prefer historical anime. The series boasts other relevant tropes as well, like Hae-ryung's forbidden royal romance with Prince Yi Rim (Cha Eun-woo) and the heroine herself: a bold, impassioned, and confident adult devoted to championing the weak, preserving knowledge, and securing the freedom everyone needs to follow their dreams.