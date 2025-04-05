There used to be a time when K-dramas were impossible to binge-watch during a single day or even a weekend. With the rise of streaming service K-dramas, more and more South Korean show creators are embracing the new format of up to 12 episodes that last no longer than an hour. Check out any show made before 2020, and you'll often find 20-episode dramas with each installment lasting at least one hour; their usual format was 70–80 minutes, which is more or less like a shorter feature film. If the streaming era of K-dramas gave us anything good, that would be a more approachable format and better enjoyment in watching dramas.

Today, there are K-dramas you can binge in a day, let alone a weekend. Still, watching a show all day long, as tempting as it is, doesn't fit everyone's lifestyle. Those more attracted to binge-watching something over the weekend might have more luck in finding content on streaming platforms. Here are the 10 best K-dramas to binge in one weekend, which include all kinds of genres. From thrillers and action to romance and comedy—there's something for every kind of K-drama fan.

10 'Love to Hate You' (2023)

Created by Kim Jeong-kwon