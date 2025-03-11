South Korean dramas are often an interesting blend of genres and ideas, but it's rare that any are recognized for a great script. Though lots of K-dramas fit the same mold and include similar tropes and characters, some take those typical ideas and flip them on their head, creating something more than just a soap opera-style TV show. It's hard to create a compelling script for a long-running drama, but some writers out there do that successfully, and those writers can often be K-drama creators.

A good K-drama tends to have a well-written overarching plot that intertwines with smaller, equally compelling ones; it often has a brilliant ensemble cast with two or three standouts who portray lovable characters that fans can cheer for or relate to - or both. The recipe is simple, but it's interesting how few shows manage to find that golden middle where every aspect of the story is great. The best-written K-dramas have just that.

10 'Mad for Each Other' (2021)

Written by Ah Kyung

Mad for Each Other is quite an underrated K-drama, and it's an unconventional rom-com. It's one of the few K-shows with episodes of around 30 minutes, so it's ideal for people who don't like to spend their whole day watching one show. This is a perfect K-show to binge in a day - it's funny and clever, with relatable characters that aren't always the embodiment of everything that's positive. Mad for Each Other has fairly realistic characters and a premise, and the writing is great.

The story follows detective with anger issues, Hwi-oh (Jung Woo), who begins visiting a psychiatrist after a traumatic event at work. He also meets a woman in his neighborhood, Min-kyung (Oh Yeon-seo), who he disagrees with immediately; the two begin holding a grudge against each other, until they realize they're seeing the same psychiatrist and start bonding over their trauma. It's a classic enemies-to-lovers story wrapped in a wholesome comedy; the two leads have brilliant comedic delivery, and shift very easily to more serious parts of the story. Mad for Each Other is one of the best-written K-shows that not many people watched, which will hopefully change now.