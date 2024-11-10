No matter the taste in genres or daily mood, everyone needs a day off. If someone decides they wish to spend their time binge-watching K-dramas, who can stop them? But, with plenty of K-dramas on various streaming services, it can be hard to pick one to watch. Whether someone's in the mood to watch a thriller, mystery, action, or rom-com, there are about a dozen K-dramas to accommodate each taste.

However, few can be binged in one day (though that can be any K-drama if you're dedicated enough). Still, they do exist and are shining examples of how great South Korean series can be, even with shorter or fewer episodes. Long gone are the times when each drama had over twenty episodes that were longer than one hour; that was an adventure of its own, but binge-watching a K-drama in 12 hours or so is a completely new, bold adventure. For some rest and relaxation, you can binge on these ten K-dramas in a day.

10 'Mad for Each Other' (2021)

Number of Episodes: 13

Image via Netflix

Netflix's Mad for Each Other was one of the first to implement a 30-minute duration format across thirteen exciting episodes. This K-drama has it all: an enemies-to-lovers trope, a mysterious event, and chaotic, humorous characters that can make anyone fall in love. The show follows Hwi-oh (Jung Woo), a once great detective who, after a work accident, starts exhibiting severe anger issues. He goes to a therapist, where he soon realizes his neighbor, Min-kyung (Oh Yeon-seo), also goes.

Mad for Each Other doesn't take away from mental health seriousness, and there are no clichés or fillers.

Min-kyung's psyche also changed as a trauma response, and she exhibits paranoia and obsessive-compulsive behavior. Hwi-oh and Min-kyung show their problems with mutual communication but help each other get those issues in check through a rivalry that slowly but surely turns into friendship. The pace of Mad of Each Other perfectly aligns with the episodes' durations; within every 30 minutes, something happens that gets the viewer to press the 'next episode' button seconds into the end credits. And if someone worries that mental health issues can't fit into such short episodes, the show doesn't take away from their seriousness, and there are no clichés or fillers. A perfect one-day binge.

Watch on Netflix

9 'A Shop for Killers' (2024)

Number of Episodes: 8, Duration: 50 minutes

Image via Disney

The latest Lee Dong-wook series, A Shop for Killers, is a Disney+ original and doesn't pull any punches. This John Wick-esque show has eight episodes that last about 45 to 50 minutes, with each deepening the lore of the characters and the plot. The story revolves around the orphan Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), who gets taken in by her eccentric uncle Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook). Jin-man is the owner of a highly unusual shopping mall called "Murthehelp," and when he disappears one day, Ji-an is left to look after the mall and uncover the secrets of her mysterious uncle's life.

With lots of slick action scenes and well-thought-out characters, A Shop for Killers doesn't disappoint during its entire runtime. The fighting choreographies are on another level, and fans of fight scenes and overall more dynamic shows will surely enjoy binge-watching them. It's the perfect action/mystery series to watch in one day and potentially rewatch as soon as rumors of season two get cleared up and fans get official confirmation that it's happening.

A Shop For Killers Release Date January 17, 2024 Cast Lee Dong-wook , Kim Hye-jun , Seo Hyun-woo , Geum Hannah , Park Ji-bin , Jo Han-sun , Lee Tae-young , Min Kim , Cho Jung-hun , Kim Yannie , Kim Te-yi , Zo Zee-an , Ahn Se-bin , Kim Joon-bae , Han Chul-woo , Song A-kyung , Hwang Dae-ki , Park Jeong-Woo , Cha Mi-kyeong , Kim Yoon-sung , Choi Hyung-tae , Lee Eun , Hwang In-mu , Gong Do-hyeon Seasons 1 Writers Ji Ho-jin , Lee Kwon Expand

Watch on Hulu

8 'One Day Off' (2023)

Number of Episodes: 8

Image via Viki Global

The charming slice-of-life K-drama One Day Off is a story about a teacher and all of her various days off. It's set in 1990, following Park Ha-kyung (Lee Na-young), a quiet and kind Korean literature high school teacher. To make life a bit more interesting, Ha-kyung decides to take one-day trips on Saturdays, and the show depicts her traveling, meeting new people, and eating various delicious foods. The people in the show are typically kind to each other, so the show is an incredible feat of feel-good TV.

One Day Off is great for anyone who enjoys watching South Korean variety shows. Since they usually depict South Korea's natural landscapes and rural life, One Day Off might feel like a well-acted and directed variety show to some fans. With eight episodes that last around 25 minutes, One Day Off is the perfect one-day binge material. Fans of wholesome K-dramas can take a day off to binge One Day Off.

Watch on Kocowa

7 'Parasyte: The Grey' (2024)

Number of Episodes: 6

Close

The Parasyte universe is long-lasting, as it first came out in the form of a Japanese manga in 1989. After several movies and anime series, it was time for South Korean authors to try their hand at it. What came out was a very entertaining sci-fi thriller, Parasyte: The Grey. The story follows Su-in (Jeon So-nee), a supermarket cashier who gets stalked and stabbed by a drunk customer one night. Su-in survives after an alien parasite enters her bloodstream and saves her from dying.

When these alien parasites take over a person's body, they take over their consciousness, too. However, because Su-in was on the verge of death, the alien parasite used half of its life force to save her from dying, resulting in Su-in and the parasite giving each other a turn over her consciousness. Su-in names the parasite Heidi, and the two become an unstoppable tandem in a race against time and some very powerful enemies. Parasyte: The Grey has six episodes full of action and cliffhangers that last between 45 minutes and one hour, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats the entire time.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Live On' (2020)

Number of Episodes: 8

Image via Viki

The high school K-drama Live On was ideal for viewing in 2020 when people needed something nice and lively to cheer them up during difficult times. Four years later, the drama is still as wonderful and relevant, with charming, relatable characters and a simple storyline that pulls viewers in from the start. It follows Ho-rang (Jung Da-bin), one of the most popular girls in school with a reputation for being cold and distant despite presenting herself as warm on social media. When a broadcast from her school's broadcasting club reveals a secret involving Ho-rang, she decides to join the club and find out who the culprit is.

Live On is still as wonderful and relevant, with charming, relatable characters and a simple storyline that pulls viewers in from the start.

Live On focuses mostly on the members of the broadcasting club, with romance, friendship, and secrets defining a lot of their dynamics. This teen coming-of-age K-drama has eight one-hour episodes, each ending on a cliffhanger, motivating the viewers to keep watching. If they get attached to Ho-rang or any of the side characters, watching Live On will inevitably turn into a one-day binge-watching party. This one's best watched with a cozy blanket and a warm cup of tea.

Watch on Viki

5 'D.P.' (2021)

Number of Episodes: 12