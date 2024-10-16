K-Drama comedies are the most loved and most viewed K-Dramas on television. With the surge of K-Dramas taking over streaming services across the world, comedic K-dramas are taking the top spots for viewers. From romantic comedies to dramatic comedies, K-Dramas always know how to mix the humor into a storyline. The best of the best always have amazing or well-known leading characters with a great ensemble cast to go with them.

Since all series in South Korea are called K-dramas, it can sometimes be hard to decipher what is really just a drama, sci-fi/fantasy, or comedy series. The majority of the K-dramas have a romance tied into the story, while others just have characters who have close bonds and bring out their chemistry in other ways. What makes a good comedic K-drama? A good comedic K-drama has a cast that is full of chemistry and can use each other as great comedic partners, a fun storyline that has a few serious underlying storylines, and a happy ending that makes you feel all the good feelings just to get there.

10 'Doctor Slump'

Starring Park Shin-hye and Park Hyun-sik

Image via Netflix

Doctor Slump finds Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyun-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-Hye) as childhood rivals to successful adults. The two were always the highest ranked students in their grade, and they grew up to be two successful doctors. When they meet again as adults, Ha-neul has just been diagnosed with depression and Jeong-woo is being sued for malpractice after a famous patient died while he performed their surgery. They're officially in the biggest slumps of ther lives. The journey of hilarious and sometimes deeper heartfelt moments that lead us through their story makes viewers laugh and cry continuously throughout the series.

Park Hyun-sik is known for his comedic takes on K-dramas and Doctor Slump is no different. Shin-Hye and Hyung-sik play off each other so well and provide the best comedy intertwined with heavy topics of depression and loneliness. Watching Ha-neul and Jeong-woo bicker get under each other's skin as teenagers and then growing up and harboring the same feelings of dislike as adults made viewers want to return each week to see where the story would go. They are awkward with each other and that provides funny moments between them, their family and friends. It's not the typical comedic love story, but the comedy makes the tougher mental health discussions seem more real.

Doctor Slump Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date January 27, 2024 Studio SLL, HighZium Studio

Watch On Netflix

9 'Crash Landing On You'

Starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin

Image via Netflix

Crash Landing on You is one of the beloved K-Dramas of the last five years. Two people from rival countries find themselves falling in love after Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) crash lands her parachute in North Korea and is found by Ri Jeon-Yeok (Hyun Bin). He hides her in his home while they work on a plan to get her back to South Korea. Se-ri has to integrate herself into Ri Jeon-Yeok's life with the help of his comrades. Through the hi-jinks moments of Se-ri and Ri Jeon-Yeok trying to assimilate to the new life Se-ri will have to take on in order to keep up the ruse of Se-ri being Jeon-Yeok's fiancé.

What makes this K-drama one of the best is the way it interlaces comedy, romance, history and community into its storyline. The ensemble cast is stacked with excellent characters in Jeong-Yeok's military crew. Viewers get to watch as Se-ri eases into Jeong-Yeok's very serious and structured life as she brings light and fun into it. Se-ri may be the heiress and a serious business executive as owner of a fashion company, but she knows how to loosen up and enjoy life. The chemistry between Se-ri and Jeong-Yeok radiates off the screen and the leads falling in love in real life shows just how strong the chemistry shows. Both funny and sweet, this K-Drama gives the audience a little bit of everything.

Crash Landing On You (2019) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 14, 2019 Cast Hyun Bin , Son Ye-jin , Seo Ji-hye , Kim Jung-hyun Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

8 'Weightlifing Fairy Kim Bok-joo'

Starring Lee Sung-kyung and Nam Joo-hyuk

image via MBC TV

Aspiring weightlifter, Kim Bok-joo (Lee Sung-kyung) works to become a professional in the field with the help of her friends Jung Jun-hyung (Nam Joo-hyuk), Jung Jae-yi (Lee Jae-yoon) and Song Shi-ho (Kyung Soo-jin). This isn't a normal coming-of-age romantic comedy, but it still delivers some heartwarming and inspiring moments to go along with the chaotic goofiness of it all. The K-drama focuses on the different struggles these athletes have while going after their athletic dreams.

Bok-joo and Jun-hyung are a pair who don't specifically get along too well at the start of the series. Childish pranks and mean words are said between them, but they gradually begin to form a bond that brings them closer. The quirky feel-goo vibe of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo makes this K-drama so well-loved by fans. Many have categorized the relationships in this show as their favorites of the genre. The natural comedy between Bok-joo, Jun-hyung and their friends brings it all together. Not only does the K-drama teach an important lesson, it also gives audiences a good laugh.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo Release Date November 16, 2016 Cast Lee Sung-kyung , Nam Joo-hyuk , Lee Jae-yoon , Kyung Soo-jin Writers Yang Hee-seung Directors Oh Hyun-jong Main Genre Romance Seasons 1 Creator(s) Yang Hee-seung Expand

Watch On Rakuten Viki

7 'Mr. Queen'

Starring Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun

Image via tvN

After a chef finds himself thrown into the Joseon era of not another man's, but a woman's body, he has to play the role of Queen Kim So-young (Shin Hye-sun) until he can find his way back home. Shin Hye-sun portray's the queen as a man trapped inside a woman's body. King Cheoljong (Kim Jung-hyun) has no idea that the switch has happened and struggles to make a connection with his wife. Through hilarious mishaps like working in the palace's kitchen and having accidental run-ins with the King that cause him and So-young to get closer than intended, Mr. Queen keeps audiences laughing along the way.

Shin Hye-sun's protrayal of a man trapped in a woman's body is executed with such delight that it can be visibly seen when the character becomes more comfortable with their place in the palace. The leads effortlessly show their comedic talents by bringing a fresh, new vibe to a historical drama with a difficult twist. Viewers never know where it is going or how it will inevitably end. Mr. Queen gives audiences time travel mixed with comedy and love. Scenes where So-young decides she isn't going to be docile and follows the King's every command truly bring out the best moments.

Mr. Queen Release Date December 12, 2020 Main Genre Historical Seasons 1 Production Company Crave Works, YG Studioplex Number of Episodes 20 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

Watch On Netflix

6 'Vincenzo'

Starring Song Joong-ki, Ok Taec-yeon, and Jeon Yeo-been

Image via Netflix

Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong-ki) returns from Italy to South Korea as a lawyer and a consigliere to a mafia family. He works with Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-been) and wants to fight for justice in whatever way he sees fit. The pair work together to take down a conglomerate that causes many highly intense showdowns to take place. While he stays there, he meets the other tenants living in his building, who eventually get caught up in all of Vincenzo's affairs. The building they live and work in is in danger of being demolished. The ensemble cast and secondary characters are truly the humor and heart of Vincenzo.

With an ensemble cast incuding Im Chul-soo, Jo Han-chul, Yang Kyung-won, Kin Sung-choel, Seo Ye-hwa and Kim Yoon-hye, the roles of these characters portraying people living in a depleted building could not have been cast any better. They bring the chaos and the jokes, much to Vincenzo's dismay, that bring life back into the building. They may say things to the wrong people, but they can also get together and come up with a plan to help get the men Vincenzo and Cha-young are trying to take down. Taec-yeon as Jung-woo and Kwak Dong-yeon as Han-seo give phenomenal comedic performances. It's a nonstop party with confetti and balloons, and maybe some explosions, when these characters get together to bring out the laughs.

Vincenzo Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 20, 2021 Cast Song Joong-ki , Jeon Yeo-been , Kwak Dong-yeon , Taecyeon , Kim Yoon-hye , Kim Yeo-jin Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 21 Directors Kim Hee-won Rating Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

5 'Business Proposal'

Starring Kim Se-jong and Ahn Hyo-soep

Image via Kakao Entertainment

Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jong) gets mixed up in a relationship with her CEO when she decides to show up as his blind date in place of her friend. Ha-ri brings no manners to her blind date, but unfortunately for her, Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) has already decided that he is going to marry her. He proposes a deal to Ha-ri, so his grandfather will stop worrying about him being a workaholic. Tae-moo has no intentions of falling for Ha-ri and Ha-ri is in love with her best friend. With the help of their best friends, they navigate getting through this strange relationship where they both can get what they need from it.

Kim Se-jong and Ahn Hyo-seop make quite the duo as a couple who are carrying around a lot of lies. Because of Ha-ri needing to keep her identity a secret from Tae-moo, she hides in the food lab at work Tae-moo comes around. She also dresses drastically different from her normal attire just to keep up the act. Situations like these bring the comedy into Business Proposal and give audiences that y2K romantic comedy vibe that has been heavily missed. When it first aired, audiences raved about th series. It gave a will-they-won't-they scenario with both characters having something to lose. It's easily a top comedic K-drama setting the tone for more to come in the future.

Business Proposal Release Date March 1, 2022 Cast Ahn Hyo-seop , Kim Sejeong , Kim Min-kyu , Seol In-ah Seasons 1 Creator StudioS Main Genre K-Drama

Watch On Netflix

4 'Love Next Door'

Starring Jung So-min and Jung He-in

image by Netflix

Bringing back the signature K-drama formula of the leads not kissing until around the tenth episode and a best friends to lovers trope perfectly executed, Bae Seok-ryu (Jung So-min) and Choi Seung-hyo (Jung Hae-in) find themselves back in each other's lives when Seok-ryu returns to her hometown. The two have always been best friends, but the distance between the United States and South Korea has kept them apart. Seok-ryu and Seung-hyo easily fall back into their bickering routines and the heartwarming chemistry between So-min and Hae-in shines through the screen vibrantly.

As Jung Hae-in's first real comedy show, Love Next Door flawlessly gives Hae-in and So-min to show their comedic acting with freedom. The chemistry is easy between them, and it feels like viewers are truly watching best friends together who have strayed from each other fall back into being who they were as children. There is so much to see throughout each episode, but it never feels exhausting to watch. Even if Seok-ryu isn't holding Seong-hyo in a headlock, their parents are making sure to give us some hilarious arguments to watch on the side.

Love Next Door (2024) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 17, 2024 Cast Jung Hae-in , Jung So-min , Kim Ji-eun , Yoon Ji-on , Park Ji-young , Jo Han-chul , Jang Young-Nam , Lee Seung-joon Main Genre Romance Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Pros

3 'Hospital Playlist'

Starring Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Kim Dae-myung

Image via Netflix

The best comedic K-dramas have an ensemble cast where each character is loved by the audience. Hospital Playlist is one of those shows that give you the goofy and playful friendships in between the sad and heartbreaking medical moments. Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Kim Dae-myung portray Lee Ik-joon, Chae Song-hwa, Kim Jun-wan, Ahn Jeong-won and Yang Seok-hyung as top doctors in a hospital. The group of friends also go through their own personal battles throughout the series. A unique thing about this series is that it has two seasons, which is rare in the K-drama world.

Though they are all high-level doctors, they are not against being childish and petty when they're around each other. The Hospital Playlist cast is comedic gold and viewers begin to feel closer to the characters by witnessing those warm interactions they have with each other. They go on weekly dinner dates and even have a real band that they have kept up with since college.

Hospital Playlist Release Date March 12, 2020 Cast Cho Jung-seok , Yoo Yeon-seok , Jung Kyung-ho , Kim Dae-Myung , Jeon Mi-do Seasons 2 Main Genre Romance Creator(s) Lee Woo-jung , Shin Won-ho

Watch On Netflix

2 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?'

Starring Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young