Not many stories can be considered perfect. Art is subjective, and the standards for "perfection" are in the eye of the beholder. When it comes to series with more objective flaws, let's be honest: making television is hard work.

It's a miracle that any series makes it to our screens, and the effort needed to do so means it's easy to encounter some setbacks. And that's all right — plenty of series hold their flaws and their shining achievements in the same hand. Without further ado, here are 10 flawed K-Dramas that are still worth the journey, ranked.

10 'Forecasting Love And Weather'

Cast: Park Min-young, Song Kang, Yoon Park

Jin Ha-kyung (Park Min-young) is a rising star at the Korea Meteorological Administration. Every day throws new challenges into the intuitive forecaster's path: warning the public about severe weather, maintaining a work-life balance, and healing her broken heart after discovering her ex-fiancé's affair. Ha-kyung grows close to Lee Shi-woo (Song Kang), a new employee who's also feeling the sting of a fresh breakup. After drowning their sorrows in alcohol, the pair have an impulsive fling. Mortified over sleeping with her professional subordinate (who's also eight years her junior), Ha-kyung wants their relationship to stay a misguided one-night stand. But her feelings for Shi-woo are genuine and reciprocated — proving that life is as unpredictable as the weather.

A sweet workplace dramedy, Forecasting Love and Weather falls victim to a common K-Drama weakness. It's difficult to stretch a plot across 16 ninety-minute episodes, and the back half of Forecasting's narrative runs in semi-tedious circles. That said, Park Min-young (What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Marry My Husband) is a living legend who never misses a beat, her chemistry with Song Kang (Sweet Home, My Demon) crackles, and meteorology makes for a fascinating setting.

9 'Boys Over Flowers'

Cast: Koo Hye-sun, Lee Min-ho, Kim Hyun-joong

Working-class teenager Geum Jan-di (Koo Hye-sun) transfers into the prestigious Shinhwa High School on a scholarship. Her nemesis, the wealthy and worshiped Gu Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho), terrorizes his classmates with an iron fist. As one of the only people to stand up to his bullying, Jan-di catches Jun-pyo's eye. What he initially assumes is disdain morphs into a crush. Jun-pyo tries to court Jan-di, and it's a rocky road to romance — but once the pair work past their assumptions, pride, and pain, true love blossoms.

A cultural phenomenon when it aired in 2009, Boys Over Flowers' core concept hasn't aged well. A bad boy bullying his future girlfriend is a long-standing romantic trope, especially where adolescent enemies-to-lovers are concerned. Nevertheless, it's difficult not to cringe when the series over-romanticizes Jun-pyo's atrocious behavior. To his credit, he cares deeply, and it helps that Jan-di, while occasionally passive, is no damsel-in-distress pushover. Ultimately, Boys Over Flowers' flaws are inseparable from its high school soap opera charms.

8 'Flower of Evil'

Cast: Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Jang Hee-jin

At first glance, Baek Hee-sung (Lee Joon-gi) is a picture-perfect family man. No one would suspect any differently, but Hee-sung has secrets — many secrets, in fact. For one, he doesn't feel emotions. The best he can manage is imitating them on command. He's also haunted by his past, a byzantine web of lies, death, and switched identities. When a new murder investigation ties back to Hee-sung, his wife, Detective Cha Ji-won (Moon Chae-won), must unearth the truth about the man she loves.

Flower of Evil begins as a suspenseful mystery before detouring into an epic, tender, and resilient love story replete with twists and turns that are too good to spoil. That shift won't be for everyone, and by the finale, some of Flower's elaborate shake-ups strain even our generous suspension of disbelief. But that's a small price to pay for Hee-sung and Ji-won's surprisingly moving story, which will steal your heart.

7 'The Glory'

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon

Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) is a survivor. She cut herself off from the world after enduring years of horrific bullying from her fellow students. Now an adult, Dong-eun re-emerges from her protective shell as a cool, collected, and preternaturally focused woman on a mission. Forever altered by her trauma, she has masterminded her revenge plan down to the letter — and her abusers will pay in blood.

To call a Kim Eun-sook (Descendants of the Sun, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) drama imperfect feels like sacrilege, but even the greatest writers can stumble. The Glory is the most fearless series on Kim's resume to date, and her character-focused attention to detail offers a fresh twist on a familiar revenge saga. This is a deeply upsetting series and a necessary one, given the epidemic of ongoing school violence that inspired the main story. The Glory loses steam during its second half: certain elements don't coherently pay off, its dark heart doesn't fuse with a late-stage romance, and it wavers over its final thesis. However, nobody does it like Kim, and Song delivers the performance of her career.

6 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'

Cast: Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona

Kicking off in 1988 and spanning through to 2021, Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri), a passionate fencing prodigy. She changes high schools to chase her dream of becoming a professional fencer. As she grows, she gains clarity about the woman she wants to become, discovers a dear friend in her hero-turned-rival (Bona), and experiences a first love whirlwind with her neighbor, Baek Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk), a reporter with a heart of gold.

Just shy of a modern classic, Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a coming-of-age dramedy that overflows with a winning concept and bittersweet charm while also addressing social inequality, the effects of the IMF housing crisis, and how bearing witness to tragedy can permanently change people. Kim (Mr. Sunshine, The Handmaiden) is an imminently watchable heroine, and her chemistry with Nam makes this series sing. But we suggest either skipping the final episode or bracing yourself for a discordant, polarizing ending.

5 'Coffee Prince'

Cast: Yoon Eun-hye, Gong Yoo, Lee Sun-kyun

Between her brash demeanor, masculine fashion, and cropped hair, Go Eun-chan (Yoon Eun-hye) constantly gets mistaken for a man. Working several jobs as the breadwinner for her family, she uses the assumption to her advantage and snags another job as a waiter at a coffee shop named Coffee Prince. Eun-chan also agrees to be Choi Han-gyeol's (Gong Yoo) fake boyfriend. The owner of Coffee Prince is a troubled chaebol and tired of dodging blind dates with women he doesn't care about. Pretending he's gay gets his demanding family off his back — but as time passes, Han-gyeol falls for Eun-chan, a woman he believes is another man.

Coffee Prince is a winsome romance and the classic series that made Gong Yoo a Hallyu Wave star. By the standards of a 2007 K-Drama, Han-gyeol accepting his romantic feelings for "another man" defies gender and sexuality stereotypes. Having said that, Coffee Prince's approach to gender and sexuality remains the series' sticking point. It's impossible not to cringe at the stereotypical jokes, the strict gender binary, and how the revelation of Eun-chan's "real" gender gives this queer-adjacent romance a socially acceptable out. But Coffee Prince's charming heart is about progressive acceptance — that antiquated identity norms don't matter when it comes to whom we love.

4 'What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim'

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young, Lee Tae-hwan

After a decade of being the perfect secretary, Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young) stuns her co-workers, her family, and her boss, Vice Chairman Lee Young-joon (Park Seo-joon), when she resigns out of the blue. It's not a sudden change for Mi-so, who hasn't felt fulfilled for a long time. Young-joon, handsome and insufferably arrogant, pulls out all the stops to change Mi-so's mind – and maybe woo her in the process. Both parties quickly realize that their connection is more profound than they could have imagined.

One of the definitive modern rom-coms, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim balances clever slapstick comedy, swoon-inducing romantic declarations, and two leads whose childhood trauma affects their adult lives. This is an escapist Cinderella complex about the lonely Mi-so becoming cherished and protected, but our heroine becomes too passive in the telling. Secretary Kim also encounters a pacing problem, where the repetitive side plots and supporting characters become tiresome. That's why the fast-forward button was invented.