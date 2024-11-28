K-dramas always have multiple elements that make a story heartwarming, or feel-good for the season. Some K-dramas are easy to binge-watch and give viewers that feeling that makes them want to cozy up on the couch until their hearts' content. Those are the kind of K-dramas that make a person laugh, cry, and experience ten different emotions throughout one episode. With the rise in K-dramas' popularity, so many can be found on streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, or even Disney+.

There are so many fantasy and romantic K-dramas that many people don't realize somehow they have that perfect holiday feel to it. Community in a K-drama is one of the biggest driving forces to make it perfect as a holiday drama and so many great Korean dramas incorporate an outstanding ensemble that completely connects the characters. From fantasy to comedies, to those that are full of soft, somber and emotional tones, K-dramas that are perfect for the holidays are not hard to come by. No matter the ending, they will always make viewers remember how they felt and do so in a way that makes them want to come back again the next holiday season for a rewatch.

10 'Mr. Plankton' (2024)

Directed by Hong Jong-chan

Hae Jo (Woo Do-hwan) goes on a search to find his real father after learning some life-changing news, accompanied by his ex-girlfriend, Jo Jae-mi (Lee You-mi). Hae Jo feels like he doesn't deserve love because he never truly knew who his father was. Jae-mi desperately wants to have a family that she never had as a child. She is engaged to Eu Heung (Oh Jung-se), but their engagement is cut short after she learns some news about her pregnancy. On the day of her wedding, Jae-mi leaves with Hae Jo and the two embark on a journey neither of them thought would ever be happening.

The beginning of this series starts off strongly and captures the hearts of viewers by allowing the comedic and action sequences to draw them in. With heavy moments, even in the first episode, Mr. Plankton doesn't give so much information on where the story is headed, but it only drives viewers to want to know more about how these characters are connected and how they became so disconnected. The directing and writing is unconventional to most K-dramas and finds the characters experiencing both dated and modern-day dating experiences. Woo is meant to be in a leading role as the love interest and the chemistry he holds with Lee is something natural and genuine. Watching these two can easily bring home that easily watchable series that is needed for a nice cold day.

9 'While You Were Sleeping' (2017)

Directed by Oh Choong-hwan

While You Were Sleeping follows Nam Hong-joo (Bae Suzy) and Jung Jae-chan (Lee Jung-suk) as they become neighbors and learn how intertwined their lives truly are. Hong-joo has the ability to see the future, but she is never quite able to change the outcome of a situation. Because of that, Hong-joo burdens a lot and often feels helpless to those she sees in danger. She eventually sees Jae-chan in one of her dreams, and she begins to make it her mission to let this future end in tragedy. Throughout their connection, they also discover that Han Woo-tak (Jung Hae-in) may be interwoven into their lives as well. They begin to share dreams and see how intertwined they are with each other in this beautifully dramatic supernatural K-drama.

Actions have consequences and not everything can be changed because one knows what the future has foretold.

While the opening scenes may make While You Were Sleeping seem like a tragic tale, this K-drama has many twists and turns along the way that show why it's one of the best K-dramas of all time. The My Love From the Star director brought their love for interwoven stories with tragedy to life again. He has proceeded to make even more beloved K-dramas since. This is a great holiday pick because of the message that it sends to viewers about making decisions and moving forward. Actions have consequences and not everything can be changed because one knows what the future has foretold. Bae Suzy and Lee Jung-suk are phenomenal in their roles and work together as a cohesive unit as leads.

8 'Queen of Tears' (2024)

Directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won

Following the semi-estranged married couple, Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) and Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), Queen of Tears reveals the story of how navigating a health crisis can revitalize a relationship. Hae-in is the cold queen of the department stores and her husband, Hyun-woo, is begrudgingly by her side as a legal director for her family's company, Queen Group. Though their marital status issues may seem easily solvable, the drama finds the two rediscovering each other's love by creating a fresh spin on a health scare and making a heart-wrenchingly inspiring story come alive. With two beloved actors, Queen of Tears brings gorgeous visually immersive cinematography from the beautiful streets of Germany and outstanding performances all around. It's a miraculously humorous K-drama that will take you on an emotional whirlwind.

Nobody likes to see people fighting around the holiday season, but this K-drama is an exception. Because of the beautiful travel aspect, Queen of Tears offers a chance to see an unusual love story built from an already loving relationship. Seeing how naturally Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won play a married couple and how they fight through their struggles, makes viewers fall in love with Queen of Tears. It's not a drama that has a typical holiday must watch feel, but once viewers are introduced to these characters, the thoughts that come to mind during the holiday season about being with someone you love and ending the year will have it all make sense. Queen of Tears builds on the saying that life is so short.

7 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' (2021)

Directed by Yoo Je-won

Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) is a dentist who decides to vaction at a seaside town after a conflict she has with her boss. There, she meets Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), a jack of all trades and master of them too. When Hye-Jin decides to open a practice in the town, her and Du-sik are constantly at odds. With a town full of people who know everyone's business, they can't stay out of each other's path. They eventually become close and discover ways to adapt to their new lives in the small village.

The dimple couple are amazing to watch and immediately get attached to in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Both Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a lean into their characters wholeheartedly. Audiences loved this K-drama because of how warm it made them feel experiencing these characters' stories. The ensemble cast consists of stars like Lee Sang-yi, Jo Han-chul, Cha Chung-hwa, Lee Jung-eun, and Gim Gam-ri. It has all the characters that make the small village feel like a real home to those who need it. K-dramas that pull at viewers' heartstrings but so naturally provide a warm and inviting viewing experience always make for the perfect holiday watch.

6 'Because This is My First Life' (2017)

Directed by Park Joon-hwa

Yoon Ji-ho (Jung So-min) is a woman in the early thirties with not husband prospects. Nam Se-hee (Lee Min-ki) owns a company and his home. Unfortunately, he still owes a lot on his mortgage. Ji-ho, who needs a place to stay, decides to be Se-hee's roommate. While they are both experiencing financial struggles, one is also struggling with having given up on finding a romantic partner and the other could not care less about finding one. The two eventually start to examine the institution of marriage and how that affects young people's lives.

Because This Is My First Life is a K-drama that has a calming effect on viewers. The stoic tone of Se-hee and the soft, yet playful aura of Ji-ho gives viewers a moment to watch a series that is more than just a typical romantic comedy plot. This series has tropes such as fake dating, but it really makes people sit back and examine why marriage and finances are treated as such a clean-cut thing for people. With the holidays being so busy, Because This Is My First Life is a great K-drama to watch becaus of all the calmness it brings to the viewer. The subtle acting and intuitive script help to bring this K-drama together as a perfect end of the year watch.

5 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' (2020)

Directed by Park Shin-woo

Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and his older brother Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se) move every time the spring comes. Gang-tae is a nurse and takes care of his brother since they no longer have a mother to look after them. They have moved around a lot haunted by the past. Back in ... they meet Go Moon-Young (Seo Ye-ji), a children's book author. She's a cold-hearted, stunning, and confident woman who holds a dark and sad past within her. Moon-young decides to hire Sang-tae as her illustrator as a way to get closer to Gang-tae. Moon-young is considered a psychopath because of her unwavered emotions towards others' pain. During their time together, they all learn how to open their hearts to each other again and truly live happily.

One of the beauties of It's Okay to Not Be Okay is its ability to consistently hit viewers with the right emotional tones. There are very humorous moments that happen, and the cast handles thos perfectly. But, Soo-hyun, Ye-ji and Jugng-se are a group of powerhouse actors that leave nothing to be desired after watching their scenes. Because a part of the storyline sees the main characters wanting to stay away from spring, the colors of the show are colder. There are a lot of blue and dark purple scenes in the scenery and costumes. Getting to spring and not needing to run away from their home is something that Gang-tae wants for him and his brother. So, by having this as a main plot point, viewers can relate to the series by seeing the beautiful cinematography and book illustrations turn from colder themes to warmer ones.

4 'Soundtrack #1' (2022)

Directed by Kim Hee-won