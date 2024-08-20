In 2022, All of Us Are Dead premiered, hitting instant success as viewers from across the world tuned into to watch zombies overrun a high school. Unarguably, All of Us Are Dead had a unique and interesting premise. Most zombie films and shows focus on the the disaster outside of schools, which are typically deemed an uncharted place to explore a disaster. Still, viewers watched as high school students fought and outsmarted their zombie peers, creating for a supsenseful story that viewers demand a season two of. And fans are getting their wish: All of Us Are Dead is getting a season two, but the filming has been delayed until 2025. So what now?

To those who anticipate the eventual release of season two, worry not; there are plenty of other K-dramas to watch if you enjoyed All of Us Are Dead. Though not an exact replica, these shows share a similarity or two with the aforementioned show. Be it because it features zombies or maintains a similar atmosphere, these are the shows to watch next while waiting for Season Two of All of Us Are Dead.

10 'Zombieverse' (2023)

Directed by Park Jin-kyung

In Seoul, South Korea, a bunch of contestants work together to survive against a zombie outbreak in this thrilling reality TV series produced by Netflix. In the process, they must gather food and supplies, find transportation, and most importantly, avoid being bitten. Those who are bitten are left behind.

Those who worked on All of Us Are Dead had a hand in this show.

One thing to note about Zombieverse is that those who worked on All of Us Are Dead had a hand in this show. It's not a serious show, seeing as it is a reality TV series, but it is definitely a super fun watch. It definitely has a unique premise, and the results are very fun for reality TV. For those who enjoy zombies, reality TV, and humor, this is the show worth a watch on your downtime.

9 'Dark Hole' (2021)

Directed by Kim Bong-joo

When mysterious black smoke appears from a gigantic sinkhole from a petrochemical factory, Lee Hwa-sun (Kim Ok-vin) and Yoo Tae-han (Lee Joon-hyuk) both have to survive. They fight for their lives against the human-turned-mutants caused by breathing in the black smoke.

Though the show tends to suffer from some pacing issues, Dark Hole is an exciting experience that will thrill viewers from start to finish. The story and premise are all-around engaging, keeping viewers intrigued with the twists that occur throughout the show. After all, mutants are a step above zombies.

8 'Duty After School' (2023)

Directed by Sung Yong-il

One day, an alien invasion begins. Instead of worrying about the CSAT, the students at Sungjin High School have to fight against the mysterious extraterrestrial creatures in the sky, making for one heck of a homework assignment for our young protagonists.

There is a lot to enjoy about Duty After School as it includes drama, comedy, action, and thrills.

Admittedly, the title does not sound exciting at all; but, despite this, there is a lot to enjoy about Duty After School as it includes drama, comedy, action, and thrills, everything one needs in a great K-Drama alien outbreak show. One more cavet, the CGI is surprisingly good, and taking place in a high school, this show feels very familiar to All of Us Are Dead.

7 'Revenant' (2023)

Directed by Lee Jung-rim & Kim Jae-hong

Gu San-yeong (Kim Tae-ri) is a student who works during the day and studies for a civil service exam during the night. Yeom Hae-sang (Oh Jung-se) is a folklore professor who was granted special sight when his mother was murdered by a demon. As a result, he can see spirits, ghosts, and other paranormal phenomena. He can also see that Hae-sang is possessed one day by an evil spirit. The two investigate mysterious deaths that have taken place in the city.

A horror drama, Revenant, will keep viewers in suspense. The atmosphere of the drama is the best part, as it easily establishes a spine-chilling setting that will spook viewers. For those who enjoy paranormal-horror dramas with limited jumpscares, Revenant is the show to watch next.

Revenant Release Date June 23, 2023 Cast Kim Tae-ri , Oh Jung-se , Kyung Hong , Kim Hae-sook , Jin Seon-kyu , Kim Shin-bi , Shin Hyun-jong , Pyo Ye-jin Main Genre Horror Seasons 1

6 'Zombie Detective' (2020)

Directed by Baek Eun-jin & Shim Jae-hyun

What does one do when bitten and turned into a zombie? Well for Kang Min-ho (Choi Jin-hyuk), it's to return to work as a detective and find his murderer. Though he has no memories of his past self or who he was, Min-ho attempts to rediscover himself. Gong Sun-ji (Park Ju-hyun) learns his secret and helps him solve cases, all while attempting to uncover the mystery behind zombies.

Zombie Detective by premise alone is such a fun idea. It's hilariously executed, and none can be expected less from Choi Jin-hyuk who is known for his genuinely hilarious roles in Mr. Queen, Emergency Couple, and Tunnel. Still, Zombie Detective is a worthwhile watch if you're not looking for anything too serious. A fun zombie show from start to end, Zombie Detective is the next best thing.

Zombie Detective (2020) Release Date September 21, 2020 Cast Choi Jin-hyuk , Park Ju-hyun , Kwon Hwa-woon , Ahn Se-ha , Bae Yoo-ram Seasons 1 Main Genre Sci-Fi Creator(s) Baek Eun-jin , Shim Jae-hyun

5 'Happiness' (2021)

Directed by Ahn Gil-ho

Taking place in the near-distant future, KP-SOU member Sae-bom (Han Hye-joo) is immune to the zombie virus that is overtaking Korea. Striking a deal with a man named Tae-seok (Jo Woo-Jin), she is allowed to live in a newly developed apartment complex with Yi-hyun (Park Hyung-sik), her friend from high school. Although safe at first, the virus outbreak swarms the high rise.

Similar to All of Us Are Dead, Happiness takes place in an isolated environment: in this case, an apartment complex. Survival becomes a struggle, and viewers are left hoping the best for their favorite characters. Not to mention, the chemistry between the two leads is just as exciting, especially when both leads put on an enthralling performance.

Happiness (2021) Release Date November 5, 2021 Cast Han Hyo-joo , Park Hyung-sik , Jo Woo-jin , Lee Jun-hyeok , Park Joo-hee Seasons 1 Main Genre Sci-Fi Creator(s) Han Sang-un

4 'Hellbound'

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

It's the year 2022-27, and prophecies are being delivered to particular individuals. Those who receive these decrees are sent to hell by an angel, but it can be at any point of time, be it years, seconds, or minutes from receiving the decree. In this chaotic mess, two groups arise: New Truth Society and Arrowhead.

Originally a webtoon series, Hellbound is enthralling Korean drama that blends a bunch of subjects and genres together, including religion, politics, family, and horror among others. This seemless blending creates a horrifying watch that also provides social commentary on the topics listed. But above all that, it is an entertaining K-drama that viewers will want to watch for the unique premise alone.

3 'Sweet Home' (2020)

Directed by Lee Eung-bok, Jang Young-woo, Park So-hyun

When a tragedy strikes and kills his family, leaving him all alone, Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang) moves into an apartment complex known as the Green Home. However, one night, monsters begin appearing within and outside the complex, and Hyun-su must team up with the other residents so that they may all have a chance at survival.

Based on a webcomic of the same name, Sweet Home is a frightening K-drama that will leave viewers cowering in fear of the dark. Its CGI and monsters are terrifying, which is a gigantic pro, considering sometimes one or the other is not up to par with modern standards. Though not your ordinary monster story, Sweet Home has a complicated yet understandable plot that viewers won't be able to get enough of. For anyone looking for exciting thrills and terror, Sweet Home is next to watch.

Sweet Home (2020) Release Date December 18, 2020 Cast Song Kang , Lee Jin-Wook , Lee Si-young , Park Gyu-young , Go Min-si , Kim Hee-jung , Kim Gook-hee , Lee Joon-woo Seasons 3 Main Genre Horror Creator(s) Kim Seol-jin , Kim Carnby , Hwang Young-chan Writers Hong So-ri , Kim Hyung-min , Park So-jung Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

2 'Squid Game' (2021)

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Owing debt to debt collectors, people desperate for a way to break free from their debt and financial problems join Squid Game, a competition where the wealthy watch the players compete in life-or-death scenarios so that they may win the big prize at the end.

Squid Game garnered plenty of popularity during its release in 2021. Viewers from around the world were tuning in to see which contestants in Squid Games would survive, and which of their favorite characters were next to be killed off. Both thrilling and emotional, Squid Games is a successful entry in the K-drama world, garnering so much attention and excitement, it's hard not to go back for a thousand rewatches.

1 'Kingdom' (2019-2021)

Directed by Kim Seong-hun & Park In-je

Taking place within the Joseon Dynasty, Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) sneaks into his father's chambers and realizes that he does not have smallpox as previously claimed; rather, something more dismal is afoot. Lee Chang must escape with his bodyguard in an attempt to find the royal physician. Meanwhile, the outbreak spread even further.

A period piece and a zombie outbreak? Although one would think the two don't make sense together, in Kingdom, both aspects blend surprisingly well together, creating an unforgettable drama. Furthermore, Ju Ji-hoon plays a convincing crown prince who is desperate to help others.

