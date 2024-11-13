Marry My Husband is a romantic comedy with a revenge plot featuring the popular Park Min-young (What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?). It follows Kang Ji-won, who discovers the affair between her husband and best friend. After they kill her, she is sent back in time to change her future. Thus, she decides to get them together before getting her revenge on them.

This revenge comedy is a great blending of genres and has been well-received as one of Min-young's best roles. Marry My Husband is extremely heartfelt, and the emotional performance by Min-young draws viewers in. But while it may be one of the most interesting revenge dramas to exist, there are other Korean dramas that focus on infidelity, revenge, marital issues, and divorce. From the workplace drama Emergency Couple to the romantic comedy Queen of Tears, here are some of the best K-dramas to watch if you enjoyed Marry My Husband.

10 'Emergency Couple' (2014)

Directed by Kim Cheol-kyu

Five years after a nasty divorce, Oh Chang-min (Choi Jin-hyuk) and Oh Jin-hee (Song Ji-hyo) must learn to work together when they intern at the same emergency room. Despite being spilled with spite for one another, both Chang-min and Jin-hee learn to love each other again.

Emergency Couple begins with a story of two lovers-turned-enemies with a lot of complicated history between them. Accusing each other of incredibly horrific things, like affairs and sabotage, the two drive each other to their breaking points. However, while Emergency Couple witnesses and explores the downfall of a marriage, similar to the themes of Marry My Husband, it also tells a story of a reignited love.

9 'Queen of Divorce' (2024)

Directed by Park Jin-seok

When Kim Sa-ra (Lee Ji-ah) loses everything after her husband's betrayal, she decides to help run a team at a divorce resolution company. There, she deals with divorce cases by punishing what she considers a bad spouse and provides resolutions for those who suffer at the hands of these spouses.

Queen of Divorce has a very interesting premise that resonates with the theme of Marry My Husband, where spouses who do bad things have karma coming for them. It's quirky and darkly funny, and the two leads — Lee Ji-ah and Kang Ki-young — make the drama worth watching thanks to their veteran performances dripping with confident and electrifying chemistry.

8 'Familiar Wife' (2018)

Directed by Lee Sang-yeob

When Cha Joo-Hyuk's (Ji-Sung) life becomes too out of control, he finds a magical toll booth that sends him back in time before he got married. After he makes deliberate choices in the past to alter his life, he wakes up one day, married to a new woman: Hye-Won (Kang Han-na).

Familiar Wife starts rather dark, following a complex idea: if one were miserable enough, would they alter their life willingly and give up everything that they originally wanted? It follows the same idea of Marry My Husband, where one changes their married life, potentially for good. Heartfelt and meaningful, Familiar Wife addresses all the uncomfortable questions of an unhappy marriage.

7 'The World of the Married' (2020)

Directed by Park Mi-sun

Despite their seemingly perfect life, Ji Seon-u (Kim Hee-ae) discovers that her husband, Lee Tae-oh (Park Hae-joon), is having an affair; thus, she divorces him and plots revenge against him. Through destroying his newfound relationship, Seon-u attempts to heal herself.

World of the Married is a wonderful watch for those interested in the healing process after divorce.

World of the Married hits differently compared to other K-dramas. It deals heavily with divorce and the effects of cheating that level severe scars on the victims. With relatable characters and excellent performances from the cast, viewers will undoubtedly feel a blast of emotions, ranging from heartbreak and sorrow to happiness and empathy. World of the Married is a wonderful watch for those interested in the healing process after divorce.

6 'Go Back Couple' (2017)

Directed by Ha Byung-hoon

Choi Ban-do (Son Ho-jun) and Ma Jin-joo (Jang Na-ra) are married together with a son. Ban-do struggles with his job, often having to do things he doesn't want to, while Jin-joo often feels lonely. Unhappy with the current state of their marriage, they wake up one day as their twenty-year-old selves. This time around, they make different choices, which ultimately affect their lives.

For those interested in a meaningful drama about relationships, love, and second chances, Go Back Couple is the perfect K-drama.

Another time-travel K-drama, Go Back Couple follows an interesting premise that is similar to Emergency Couple and Familiar Wife, where viewers are introduced to an unhappy marriage. Go Back Couple really emphasizes the idea of second chances, and Jang Na-ra's emotional performance makes the drama rather thought-provoking. For those interested in a meaningful drama about relationships, love, and second chances, Go Back Couple is the perfect K-drama.

5 'My Happy Ending' (2023)

Directed by Jo Soo-won and Kim Sang-hoon

Seo Jae-won (Jang Na-ra) has the perfect life. She is the CEO of a million-dollar furniture company and is married with a child to a man who prioritizes their marriage and family over everything else. However, after meeting Kwon Yoo-Jin (So Yi-hyun), her life begins to crumble.

Jang Na-ra is the queen of emotional relationship stories. She's given a lot of performances where her character, who is either married or engaged, faces some kind of heartache and difficulty. Her realistically heartbreaking performances will bring viewers to tears, and her performance in My Happy Ending is no different. It's emotional, with a well-written story and suspenseful moments that make for a compelling viewing experience.

4 'Perfect Marriage Revenge' (2023)

Directed by Oh Sang-won