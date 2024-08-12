Based on a popular webtoon, Sweet Home follows the trials and tribulations of residents within an apartment complex as monsters occupy and creep around and inside the premises. It’s up to the main cast of characters to survive against these creatures or otherwise risk turning into one. Similarly to Sweet Home, plenty of horror K-dramas are adapted from brilliantly written online novels and comics, becoming some of the best horror shows and thrillers to date.

While Sweet Home focuses on the horrors behind being contained in a single place and having to survive in such a place, it also terrifies viewers and fans alike with its uncanny and disturbingly warped creatures that have suddenly ravaged the world. Although Sweet Home is a terrifying story with a unique concept, plenty of other thrilling and horrifying K-dramas exist that offer disturbing and mentally-terrifying experiences. Ranging from popular adaptions to K-drama-original ideas, here are some of the best shows to watch after Sweet Home.

10 'Revenant' (2023)

Developed by Lee Ok-gyu

Student Gu San-yeong (Kim Tae-ri) works during the day and studies for a civil service exam at night. However, one day she is possessed by an evil spirit, and folklore professor Yeom Hae-sang (Oh Jung-se) can see spirits, ghosts, and other paranormal phenomena; his special sight has been with him since childhood when he saw his mother murdered by a demon. Together, Hae-sang and San-yeong both investigate the mysterious deaths that have taken place in the city.

Though not filled with typical gore that is found in horror, Revenant is a suspenseful K-drama that will give viewers the chills upon first watch. Unlike most horror films and shows, Revenant is more focused on developing a spine-crawling atmosphere that will spook viewers, all while using limited jumpscares. This is something that Sweet Home also excels at, considering most of the setting initially takes place in a residential building, the atmosphere is a top priority for Sweet Home, and for atmospheric horror fans, Revenant is definitely worth the watch.

9 'Island' (2022)

Directed by Bae Jong

Won Mi-Ho (Lee Da-hee) is the daughter of the CEO of Daehan Group and its eventual heiress. After a big mistake involving her aunt, Mi-Ho is sent to Jeju Island, where she then works as a teacher. Not too long after her arrival, she encounters demons, and she is chased by them before being saved by Van (Kim Nam-gil), an immortal man who was raised to protect the world against the paranormal. Meanwhile, Johan (Cha Eun-woo) is a priest who performs exorcisms, and he joins Van and Mi-Ho in their fight against evil.

Island was initially a graphic novel of the same name, and then it turned into a webtoon that was published on Naver Webtoon. Though it's not necessarily frightening or scary, it is suspenseful and deals with the evil within the world, which are demons. Though vastly different from Sweet Home in terms of genre and atmosphere, Island is a fantastical watch for those who are fans of fantasy, action, and complex storytelling. Not to mention, the main cast performs excellently, providing depth to their characters and making viewers grow attached to their unique dynamics.

8 'The Guest' (2018)

Created by Choi Jin-hee

Psychic Yoon Hwa-pyung (Kim Dong-wook) is the son of a shaman and can see ghosts. After being possessed by a ghost by the name of Park Il-do. Both Hwa-pyung's mother and grandmother die, and he is exorcised by Priest Yang (Ahn Nae-sang) and Priest Choi (Yoon Jong-suk), a priest-in-training. Consequently, Priest Choi is possessed, and he murders his family at home while his younger brother Choi Yoon (Kim Jae-wook) hides. Meanwhile, Kang Gil-young (Jung Eun-chae) and her mother, a policewoman, drive by Choi Yoon's house, and her mother saves him before she is murdered by Priest Choi. The traumatized kids are then separated, and they meet again 20 years later. This time, they work together to fight crime caused by the supernatural.

It engages the viewers almost immediately upon the first episode, and it keeps the viewer on edge throughout the entirety of the show.

The Guest is an extremely dark series following the lives of three traumatized characters who reconvene at a later point in time. It engages the viewers almost immediately upon the first episode, and it keeps the viewer on edge throughout the entirety of the show. The Guest is definitely not for the weak-stomached, and The Guest is a hidden gem. Anyone who's big on horror and dark stories will undoubtedly love The Guest.

7 'Kingdom' (2019)

Created by Kim Eun-hee

During the Joseon Dynasty, the king is presumed to have smallpox. Crown Prince Lee Chang suspects that his father the King is much more ill than previously thought. Though only a select few are allowed to see the king, Lee Chang sneaks into the palace for investigation purposes. However, he is caught, and Lee Chang proceeds to flee the palace with his bodyguard in search of the royal physician. Meanwhile, the zombified king remains at the palace, and the outbreak spreads throughout the villages.

Kingdom is a one-of-a-kind K-drama featuring zombies in a period piece. Sure, Kingdom features obvious zombie tropes; however, this K-drama is filled with tons of twists that viewers won't see coming. Zombies, Joseon dynasty, what more could a K-drama and horror fan want?

6 'Hellbound' (2021)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

In the years 2022-27, prophecies are delivered to specific people, and these decrees condemn these same individuals to Hell at a specific point in time. When it’s that person’s time, monsters will maul their bodies. However, the New Truth Society, a religious group, rises with its own idea of what justice is.

Hellbound is a captivating K-drama that will keep viewers glued to their seats throughout the entirety of the show, packed to the brim with suspense. Like Sweet Home, the story is well-written, creating an exciting premise that viewers will want more of. For those who enjoy thrillers and action, this K-drama is worth a watch.

5 'Parasyte: The Grey' (2024)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Based on the manga series of the same name, Parasyte: The Grey is about the rise of body snatchers that take over humans, kill them, and then use their bodies for shape-shifting purposes. The show follows Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-nee), a young woman who lives an ordinary life as a cashier at a supermarket. However, when she is stabbed by a customer, she wakes up a hospital with a newfound discovery: she is a Parasite. However, fortunately for Su-in, the parasitic creature, named Heidi, could not complete its full takeover.

Like the original manga, Parasyte: The Grey has a very interesting and complex set of characters that viewers will grow to love. It is not a retelling of the original story; rather, it is a spinoff that takes place in South Korea. The CGI, similarly to Sweet Home, really allows viewers to visualize the creatures that are attacking the main cast of characters. Like Sweet Home, Parasyte is a fun yet disturbing show that will unsettle viewers for days.

4 'Gyeongseong Creature' (2023)

Directed by Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub

It’s 1945 during the Japanese occupation in Gyeongseong (later known as Seoul), House of Golden Treasure pawnshop owner Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon) encounters a strange creature alongside. Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee), a tracker, who is searching for her mother, joins Tae-sang in confronting this creature that was born from experiments conducted within Ongseong Hospital.

Though a bit slow at first, Gyeongseong Creature very quickly establishes its premise through its introduction of the cast and creature that will undoubtedly haunt viewers for days. The CGI is one of the best parts, seeing the creature in all its darkness and greed is the most terrifying part of the show. It’s reminiscent of the uncanny and unsettling figures and monsters in Sweet Home, rooting fear deep into the hearts of viewers. Though, be wary of Gyeongseong’s graphic nature.

3 'Goedam' (2020)

Directed by Hong Won-ki