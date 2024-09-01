Korean dramas feature a variety of different topics and themes, some that are relatable and others not so much. Still, as fans and viewers of K-dramas, we are always rooting for the lead or leads; this means the main character or the main couple, both of which go through various, crazy-hard hardships that viewers tend to feel tense or on edge over. In some such cases, main couples in these dramas are usually fighting to stay together (e.g., Crash Landing on You) or the protagonists are simply trying to stay alive (Sweet Home).

However, like most stories, Korean dramas come to an end. Sometimes the end is bittersweet (Hymn of Death), and sometimes, the ending is completely happy (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo). What's important is whether the ending feels deserved, and sometimes, it doesn't. Other times, the ending is deserved, but it just doesn't hit the same as a K-drama with a perfect ending. There are plenty of K-dramas out there, but which are the ones with perfect endings that viewers will love through tears and smiles?

10 'Squid Game' (2021)

In a dystopian world, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) competes in a competition called Squid Game with hundreds of others so that they might win the large cash prize that will relieve their debts. However, what they don’t realize is that competition will kill all but one. Squid Game ends with Gi-hun competing against his childhood friend Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), and Sang-woo sacrificing himself so that Gi-hun can walk away unharmed. Afterward, a number of events happen, which lead to Gi-hun finally getting his life back, but at the end of the film, when he makes plans to visit his daughter, he decides not to; rather, he doesn’t get on the plane.

Squid Game was a perfect culmination of horror, comedy, and tragedy. Many who played the games were forced into it by their incredible debt, and plenty were killed off in tragic ways. When Gi-hun doesn’t board the plane, he decides that he is not quite done, and it implies that he is going back for revenge. Even though Season 2 is going to be released, the open ending of Squid Game felt perfect; Gi-hun will always be a flawed character, he will never be the perfect dad, and that is okay. It’s perfect in that Gi-hun has grown, and now he seeks revenge.

Release Date September 17, 2021 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 1

9 'All of Us Are Dead' (2022)

When a virus outbreak occurs within a high school, students must race against time to try and escape the school and protect themselves against the zombies. At the end of the show, Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) separates herself from her friends and peers, disappearing, and the students manage to reach the military checkpoint for rescue. Four months later, when marital law in Hyosan is lifted, the surviving students visit their old high school and join Nam-ra on the roof, and before disappearing again, she lets them know that she is not alone.

Though Season Two wasn’t guaranteed upon the release of the last episode, All of Us Are Dead ended on a hopeful theme. Zombie films tend to end tragically, leaving viewers feeling rather hopeless, but All of Us Are Dead proves that even those who were bitten have a chance at living a normal life and that there are more people like poor Nam-ra who was thought to live a life of solitude due to the virus that had overtaken her body and mine. Even if Season Two wasn’t confirmed, the hopeful tone was perfect for the ending of All of Us Are Dead.

All Of Us Are Dead Release Date January 28, 2022 Cast Park Ji-hu , Chan-Young Yoon , Yi-Hyun Cho , Park Solomon Main Genre Horror Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

8 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016)

After attempting to save a child from drowning, Ha-jin (IU) is transported back into the past, during the Goryeo time period, where she reawakens as a maiden named Hae-soo. Hae-soo must learn the rules of the past, all while falling for the princes that surround her. At the end of the show, despite being in love with Wang So (Lee Joon-gi), Hae-soo settles down with his brother, Wang Jung (Ji Soo) because of the trauma endured in the palace. She gives birth to Wang So’s son and passes away without reconciling with Wang So. She then returns to the modern day as Ha-jin, finding herself one day in a history exhibition where she sets her eyes on the portrait of a lonely Wang So.

Not every perfect ending has to be a happy ending. The perfection in Scarlet Heart’s ending is the fact that sometimes, couples cannot be together, no matter how much love they have for one another. Instead of hurting each other by being in each other’s presence, it is better to live separate lives, though the heartache will always live on. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo conveys this feeling and theme perfectly, creating a beautiful yet tragic ending, where Wang So will always look for his true love in every life.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Release Date August 29, 2016 Cast Lee Joon-Gi , IU , Kang Ha-neul , Nam Joo-hyuk , Ji Soo , Yoon Sun-woo Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 1

7 'Boys Over Flowers' (2009)

Boys Over Flowers is a K-drama adaption of a manga of the same name. It follows Jan-di (Ku Hye-sun) as she navigates a prestigious school meant for the wealthy. Like most endings to Korean dramas, Boys Over Flowers ends with a time skip. Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho) goes to America to further his company, and Jan-di stays behind to realize her own dream of becoming a doctor. Four years later, Jun-pyo returns and proposes to Jan-di.

Boys Over Flowers had the perfect ending for a K-drama. It resolved every plot and subplot, and it made all the hardships and heartache worth it when viewers get to see Jan-di and Jun-pyo live their happily ever after. It feels good, to have the main cast all remain friends despite the hardships and conflicts between one another. More importantly, Jan-di’s relationship with Ji-hoo was not destroyed; rather, the two seem happy as friends, which is quite fitting for the second lead.

Boys Over Flowers Release Date January 6, 2009 Cast Ku Hye-Sun , Lee Min-ho , Kim Hyun-joong , Kim Bum Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

6 'Uncontrollably Fond' (2016)

Noh Eul (Suzy Bae) is assigned to film childhood friend and ex-lover Shin Joon-young (Kim Woo-bin). Though the two ended on uncertain terms, their love for one another is reignited as they spend more time together. Though their love is one to swoon for, the ending is quite tragic, as Joon-young passes away due to a disease that he succumbed to.

Uncontrollably Fond is another beautiful love story that ends in tragedy. What makes it so great is that it reminds viewers that time with one another is often limited. It’s not fair, but love is not always fair. Who people fall in love with is never really a choice, it is something that just happens, and sometimes love is quick, short, and fleeting, just like Joon-young and Noh Eul’s was. Beautifully tragic, Uncontrollably Fond is the kind of drama that hits people in their emotions in just the right way.

Uncontrollably Fond Release Date July 6, 2016 Cast Kim Woo-bin , Bae Suzy , Lim Ju-hwan , Im Joo-eun , Jin Kyung Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

5 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon' (2017)

Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young) was born with incredible strength, which was inherited from the women in her family. She is one day hired as a bodyguard for Ahn Min-hyuk (Park Hyung-sik), and the two grow close to one another.

Like other K-dramas, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon ends on a beautiful note: Min-hyuk and Bong-soon get their happy ending. The two get married and have children. The storylines and plotlines are all wrapped up nice and neat, and everyone’s favorite main couple gets a true happy ending, one that viewers will be more than content with.

4 'Healer' (2014)

Jung-hoo (Ji Chang-wook) is a night courier who goes by the name of Healer, and he is given the assignment of protecting Young-shin (Park Min-young), an internet reporter. Toward the end of the series, Young-shin learns Jung-hoo’s true identity, and the two are able to love each other without any other secrets remaining.

The ending of Healer is perfect. The main plot is wrapped up nicely, with a twist here and there—natural for a mystery romance series. The lead couple is happily together—something they deserve for their hardships throughout the series, and it’s really just a feel-good ending that viewers will appreciate. Nothing particularly magnificent happens, like no one gets married or has kids. Rather, the ending is just a happy one where the two leads can be in love in peace.

Healer Release Date December 8, 2014 Cast Ji Chang-Wook , Park Min-young , Tae-Mi , Yoo Ji-tae , Kim Mi-kyung , Woo Hee-Jin , Oh Gwang-Rok , Park Won-sang Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

3 'Goblin' (2016)

