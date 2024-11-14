Some Korean dramas are considered good, and others are quite bad, but only a few can be considered perfect from start to finish. Korean dramas are made to make people cry, feel the romance, and everything in between. They capture every fan's heart, becoming a famous phenomenon among international viewers, thanks to the Hallyu Wave. But what is the Hallyu Wave? Short explanation: when Korean dramas or anything South Korea-related becomes famous outside Korean soil, including Business Proposal or Squid Game, for example.

However, a select few K-dramas are so compelling, addictive, and engaging that they can't help but seem perfect from beginning to end. From period pieces to straight-up romantic stories to even an adaptation from another well-known story, these K-dramas are the very definition of perfection, and this list will discuss them at length.

10 'Business Proposal' (2022)

Starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong

A workplace romance that begins in the simplest of ways before the main pair falls in love and has difficulties. Viewers have seen this before various times, but what makes Business Proposal different from many others of the same genre is the phenomenal acting of Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong.

In Business Proposal, Shin Ha-ri (Sejeong) goes on a blind date instead of her friend, who doesn't want to go, and discovers that her friend's suitor is actually her boss, Kang Tae-Moo (Hyo-seop). Without knowing she wasn't the blind date he was supposed to meet, Tae-Moo proposes to Ha-ri to avoid his father setting him up on various blind dates so he can actually focus on his work. Eventually, they become lovers after having a fake engagement agreement. As stated beforehand, the main leads' acting is fantastic. They ensure that every scene is well-made and make viewers fall in love with them right from the first episode.

Business Proposal Release Date March 1, 2022 Creator StudioS Cast Ahn Hyo-seop , Kim Sejeong , Kim Min-kyu , Seol In-ah Seasons 1

9 'Secret Garden' (2010)

Starring Ha Ji-Won and Hyun Bin

Another different-world kind of love story, just like MANY other 2000s Korean dramas out there. Secret Garden tells the story of Gil Ra-Im (Ha Ji-Won), a poor stuntperson who casually meets a very rich young man, Kim Joo-Won (Hyun Bin). Joo-Won falls in love with her at first sight and tries to be with her, but she refuses him. Many adventures happen between the two, and they end up becoming lovers by the end of the series.

What makes this drama different from the other different-world kinds of love stories is the fact that there is a body switch between the two leads, just like in the 2000s American movies like Freaky Friday, which makes the pair understand how their worlds are truly different from one other and fall for each other more. Furthermore, Secret Garden has very clever dialogue and comedic one-liners between the characters, which will make the viewer laugh for hours. It's truly a series worth watching.

Secret Garden Release Date November 13, 2010 Creator(s) Kim Eun-sook Cast Hyun Bin , Ha Ji-Won , Yoon Sang-hyun , Kim Sa-rang , Lee Philip Seasons 1

8 'Queen Of Tears' (2024)

Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-Won

A married couple faces many types of crises, and making viewers emotional in the midst of them. This is what Queen Of Tears was able to convey in viewers' lives. This drama makes viewers feel like they are on a rollercoaster and won't get away from it till the very last emotional episode. It tells the story of a married couple, Hong Hae-In (Kim Ji-Won) and Baek Hyun-Woo (Kim Soo-hyun), as they navigate through a marital crisis and fall back in love again.

A reason why this drama is very good is mostly because of the leads' chemistry on-screen, which makes the plot instantly addictive and engaging. Another great point about Queen Of Tears is definitely the complex storyline, as viewers can see their love blossom once again in each episode despite the many emotional difficulties in between. Queen of Tears is definitely an interesting watch for all those who are into melodramatic stories with a healthy dose of humor.

Queen Of Tears Release Date March 9, 2024 Cast Kim Soo-hyun , Kim Ji-won , Park Sung-hoon , Kwak Dong-yeon , Lee Joo-bin Seasons 1 Writers Park Ji-eun

7 'W: Two Worlds' (2016)

Starring Lee Jong-Suk and Han Hyo-Joo

Another highly dramatic series, but this time, it leans towards the sadder part of relationships. With a genius blend of the fantasy and mystery genres, W: Two Worlds tells the story of a surgical resident woman named Oh Yeon-joo (Han Hyo-Joo) who gets pulled into her favorite webtoon's story, W, written by her father. As she tries to resolve the murder mystery of the webtoon to get back to her normal world, she ends up meeting one of the webtoon's lead characters, Kang Cheol (Lee Jong-Suk).

W: Two Worlds is one of the saddest yet most enlightening Korean dramas out there. The chemistry between the main leads is electrifying, and the soundtrack is simply fantastic and instantly memorable. The storyline has a few holes in between, but it's still a great drama because of the emotional goodbye of the two characters. W: Tow Worlds is worth the watch and will make the viewer fall in love with their story.

6 'The King: Eternal Monarch' (2020)

Starring Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun

Lee Min-ho, one of the most famous Korean actors ever, stars as the male lead in this supernatural/action Korean drama. The King: Eternal Monarch shares with viewers the story of the life of the modern-day Korean Emperor, Lee Gon (Min-ho), as he discovers an alternate reality opened by demons to access the modern world and tries to close it to avoid supernatural creatures entering his realm. In the midst of all this, Lee Gon meets a detective, Jeong Tae-eul (Kim Go-Eun), who is devoted to protecting the people she loves.

This drama is a curious piece that might need some time before viewers can recognize its genius. To be precise, the chemistry between the main leads is phenomenal, and, as always, Min-ho showcases his talent in these types of dramas. The story is a bit hectic, but those who appreciate complex narratives will surely find great value in this ambitious tale that challenges and rewards its viewers.

5 'While You Were Sleeping'

Starring Lee Jong-Suk and Suzy Bae

Jong-Suk often stars in melodramatic series because he is simply breathtaking while showcasing emotional moments. To be precise, the fantasy-comedy drama While You Were Sleeping focuses on a woman named Nam Hong-joo (Suzy Bae), who has continuous visions of terrible things happening to people in the future while she is sleeping. However, a prosecutor, Jung Jae-chan (Jong-Suk), prevents these dreams from actually happening in reality.

While You Were Sleeping is simply exquisite. The chemistry between the main leads ensures its popularity among every Korean drama viewer. Furthermore, people may know the title from the American movie of the same name, which stars Sandra Bullock, but it's not related to this drama whatsoever, as they both have different storylines. Still, the title itself should encourage viewers to watch this fantastic drama, which deserves more hype.

4 'Descendants Of The Sun' (2016)

Starring Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo

Another emotional love story, this time in the military, making it even more beautiful. Descendants Of The Sun follows Captain Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong-Ki), part of the Korean Special Forces, and Doctor Kang Mo Yeon, a surgeon at Haesung Hospital who gets transferred to the military base overseas. Before her transfer, she has a chance encounter with Shi Jin, and he falls for her instantly. They have an enemies-lovers type of story at first before their love blossoms in a deep rollercoaster of emotions while serving their time in a war-torn country.

Descendants of the Sun is a must for viewers who adore watching romantic yet tear-jerking love stories.

What makes Descendants Of The Sun stand out from all the dramatic Korean dramas out there? Simply the very well-written storyline, realistic portrayal of war and military forces, and the obviously phenomenal on-screen chemistry between the main leads. The soundtrack is effortlessly perfect, and it makes the viewer emotional with every listen. Descendants of the Sun is a must for viewers who adore watching romantic yet tear-jerking love stories.

3 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016)

Starring IU, Lee Joon-Gi, and Kang Ha-Neul