Romantic interests lock eyes in a long pause while the musical score swells. A billionaire man has everything money can buy, except for the plucky, down-on-her-luck love of his life. Perhaps a traumatic childhood incident connects a pair of destined soulmates, or a conflicted antihero embarks on a quest for revenge. No matter what, love always triumphs — unless revenge does.

K-Dramas have developed a general reputation for their engrossing atmospheres. Although the majority have prevalent stylistic hallmarks, especially the dramas familiar to international streaming audiences, Korea's television industry isn't solely defined by its reliable tropes. And as much as we love, and sometimes need to, indulge in some healthy escapism, we also need to see our grounded, everyday experiences reflected onscreen. Here are the 10 most realistic K-Dramas, ranked.

10 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Starring: Gong Hyo-jin, Kang Ha-neul, Kim Ji-seok

Image via KBS2

Accustomed to abandonment, rejection, and overall bad luck, Oh Dong-baek (Gong Hyo-jin) hopes moving to the seaside town of Ongsan will shake off the shadows of her past. But Ongsan's tight-knit community doesn't immediately welcome a quiet outsider, especially a 30-something single mother whose bar, the Camellia, unintentionally diverts attention away from the neighborhood's other small businesses. Gradually, circumstances converge to draw Dong-baek out of her reclusive shell, including the threat posed by a potential serial killer and the affections of Hwang Yong-sik (Kang Ha-neul), Ongsan's effervescent and earnest police officer.

Although evading a murderer isn't the most relatable concept, 2019's When the Camellia Blooms doesn't concern itself with fulfilling tropes. Instead, it challenges the pervasive societal biases against working-class single mothers, and in so doing, represents the subtle, intersecting intricacies of small-town dynamics. Healthy and uplifting relationships grow out of conversation, empathy, and time. Despite a rocky start full of misunderstandings on both sides, Dong-baek integrates herself into Ongsan's community and develops complex bonds with her fellow middle-aged women. The slow-burn romance between Dong-baek and Yong-sik, meanwhile, unspools with refreshing authenticity, as does our lonely, hard-working, and sacrificial heroine's growth from introverted passivity into assured self-sufficiency.