With the surge in popularity, K-dramas are appearing on every streaming site possible. This surge means a large growth in romantic comedies, wholesome stories, and suspenseful thrillers. The K-drama world has given viewers fun shows like Touch Your Heart, horrors like Sweet Home, and romantic comedies like Cheese in the Trap. But while this surge has introduced new and lovable shows, it has also made the K-drama world hard to navigate.

While every K-drama that is released is a refreshing take on a story of love and friendship, examining real-life stories under a fictional light or commentating on systematic problems, sometimes the K-drama world can be hard to navigate and overwhelming. More importantly, sometimes casual viewers or newcomers just want something that can be watched over and over, either idly or with additional attention to detail. So, which K-dramas are exactly worth a rewatch, either for their hard-to-resist charm or in-depth storytelling? From classics to new releases, here are the best K-dramas worth a second, third, and fourth watch.

10 'Cinderella and the Four Knights' (2016)

IMDb: 7.4

Ha-won (Park So-dam) is a senior in high school. Once her mother passes away and her dad remarries, Ha-won is forced to look for part-time jobs to pay for her college tuition and her mother's memorial, as her stepmother has been stealing from her college funds. One day, while working between part-time gigs, Ha-won is invited to the Sky House to work as a maid for the Kang heirs: three brothers—Kang Ji-woon (Jung Il-woo), Kang Hyun-min (Ahn Jae-hyun), and Kang Seo-woo (Lee Jung-shin)—who are to inherit their grandfather's large fortune. Their grandfather's only hope is that Ha-won and her tough personality are enough to change his challenging grandsons.

Viewers might find Cinderella and the Four Knights to be most similar to the classic K-drama Boys Over Flowers, as both feature a woman strapped for cash and doing anything she can for money. In Cinderella and the Four Knights' case, there is a somewhat complicated love triangle between several of the male leads. This is not common in K-dramas; typically, female and male leads have two love interests, so this K-drama is unique in that sense, separating itself from Boys Over Flowers completely. All in all, Cinderella and the Four Knights is an entertaining watch, and it is definitely an interesting take on the Cinderella story. It's worth the rewatch for the swoon-worthy romance alone.

9 'My Girl' (2005)

IMDb: 7.8

Yoo-rin (Lee Da-hae) is a young woman who works odd jobs and uses her deceptive skills to lie and get away with things an ordinary person couldn't. This is because of her careless father, who has racked up debt due to his gambling habits. When he runs away to hide from debtors, Yoo-rin is left to survive on her own. Then she meets Gong-chan (Lee Dong-wook), heir to L'Avenuel Hotel, who isn't particularly fond of her. But because she is in need of cash and Gong-chan's grandfather is sick, he decides to grant his grandfather's dying wish, which is to find his long-lost granddaughter. Unfortunately, that task is near impossible, so Gong-chan hires Yoo-rin as a stand-in for this granddaughter. Miraculously, Gong-chan's grandfather recovers, so both he and Yoo-rin have to play pretend for much longer, and the attraction between the two grows.

My Girl is an instant Korean classic. Many fans who are into Korean romantic comedies have most definitely seen My Girl. Though it is dated, My Girl is the perfect watch for those who love romantic comedies, as both Da-hae and Dong-wook play off each other extremely well, making for fun moments that add to their in-character chemistry. Though it's worth a rewatch for their on-screen chemistry alone, My Girl is just a good watch for those looking to get into a good mood.

8 'Boys Over Flowers' (2009)

IMDb: 7.8