The Korean drama market has risen exponentially since 2016; with this rise in K-dramas also came the explosion of new and exciting titles that are marketed toward international audiences. However, with so many Korean dramas dropping every year, it's hard to pick and choose one to stream, especially with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime picking up publishing rights.

To further exacerbate the problem, a lot of Korean dramas tend to fall into familiar territory; meaning, some K-dramas simply do not push the limits beyond the cheesy and cliched tropes that fans have grown to know and love. Sometimes, fans just want a new, good watch: something that will make it worth their time to watch. And some K-dramas are more fun to watch with friends than others. Here are the best K-dramas to stream with your friends.

10 'Suspicious Partner' (2017)

Genre: Crime, Romantic Comedy

Though off to a rough start after their first encounter, prosecutor Ji-wook (Ji Chang-wook) is responsible for defending Eu Bong-hee (Nam Ji-hyun), who is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend. After defending her, Ji-wook is forced to switch professions. Two years later, the two meet again, and they begin to fall in love with each other during this romantic comedy about crime-solving.

Suspicious Partner is one K-drama that never ceases to be amazing. It's all-around funny from start to finish, and the romance is one to fall for. Not to mention, Suspicious Partner has an interesting plot, and it is a thought-provoking romantic comedy that features popular actor Ji Chang-wook (known for Healer, The K2) and actress (The Witch's Diner, Little Women). Their on-screen chemistry is worth the rewatch.

Watch on Kocowa

9 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' (2021)

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Slice of Life

Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) is a dentist in Seoul. Due to unfortunate events, Hye-jin moves to the seaside in the village of Gongjin where she opens a dental clinic. While in Gongjin, she meets Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), the famous handyman of the village.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is the type of K-drama to watch when one wants to feel good. It's filled with such optimism and wholesome content that viewers will enjoy streaming this show. Unlike other K-dramas filled with typical tropes and cliches, Hometown Cha Cha Cha tends to avoid most of that; rather, watching this K-drama is like taking a vacation. It's relaxing, and viewers can lay back as they enjoy the romance that blossoms between Hye-jin and Du-sik.

Watch on Netflix

8 'The King: Eternal Monarch' (2020)

Genre: Romance, Fantasy