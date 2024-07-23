Korean dramas have spiked in popularity since 2016, garnering plenty of attention for offering their fair share of cheesy romance. Though cliches are common, many cannot resist the allure of a Korean drama that gravitates towards wholesome moments and lovable storylines. It’s contagious — it’s impossible to feel sad or bored when viewers are watching the passionate love between two leads grow stronger with every new episode.

Among these romantic comedies and tearjerkers are K-dramas with real stories to tell. Most, if not all, K-dramas are purely fictional, but those that are based on real stories evoke feelings stronger than plain enjoyment or sadness. These K-dramas are meant to inspire, reminding viewers to keep pursuing their dreams and even revealing a simple truth about a system. For those who want to learn while enjoying their occasional romance, these K-dramas inspired by real stories are worth the watch.

10 'Reply 1988' (2015-2016)

A nostalgic past based on true events and a real-life Baduk player.

The third installment of the Reply series, Reply 1988 takes place in the nostalgic period of 1988 in the neighborhood of Ssangmun-dong in Northern Seol. This K-drama follows five teenage friends — Deok-sun (Lee Hye-ri), Jung-hwan (Ryu Jun-yeol), Dong-ryong (Lee Dong-hwi), Choi Taek (Park Bo-gum), and Sun-woo (Go Kyung-pyo) — and their families who live in this neighborhood facing various challenges together and leaning on each other as they head for their future.

Reply 1988 is totally a nostalgic piece, and this itself can be felt throughout the story. Many viewers who’ve seen this drama before come back for a rewatch due to the nostalgia it evokes. It’s no wonder that Reply 1988 feels like such a bittersweet piece: it is based on the writer’s real-life events and experiences. Park Bo-gum’s character, Choi Taek, was also loosely based on the real-life of Lee Chag Ho, a player of the strategic board game Go.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016)

The handsome warriors who actually existed and served the King.

In the Kingdom of Silla, the smallest of three kingdoms, the Queen establishes the Hwarang, a group of young, handsome warriors who are to protect the Royal family from impatient nobles. Little do they know that among their ranks is the King, Sammaekjong (Park Hyung-sik), hiding from enemies under the guise of Kim Ji-dwi.

The Hwarang was a real group of elite warriors, young men who came from high-ranking families. This group originates back to the Kingdom of Silla, one of the three kingdoms existing on the Korean peninsula, as depicted in the drama. Although the romance and story are purely fictional, the K-drama is rooted in the concept of the Hwarang. Curiously enough, the idea of the Hwarang being a group of young and handsome warriors is also very true, as this has been mentioned in poems and songs. Who wouldn’t want a K-drama involving the obviously romanceable Hwarang warriors?

Watch on Kocowa

8 'Youth of May' (2021)

The Gwangju Uprising.