When you're first discovering the world of K-Dramas, the sky seems like the limit. Undoubtedly, there exists a vast wealth of options from which to choose, and almost always something to match every taste. Yet no entertainment industry is exempt from misfires, and the more one catches up on the decades' worth of Korean television, the more likely you are to encounter said misfires.

The following list is based on our best advice, but, of course, the subjective final opinion on any drama belongs to you and you alone. With that in mind, here are 10 K-Dramas to avoid if you love other Korean content, ranked.

10 'Cheese in the Trap'

Starring Park Hae-jin, Kim Go-eun, Seo Kang-joon

Image via tvN



Yoo Jung's (Park Hae-jin) machinations know no mercy, especially towards those he deems more interested in his family's money than anything the young man himself might otherwise offer. When her life suddenly implodes, Hong Seol (Kim Go-eun), a diligent and introverted student, is convinced that she somehow caught Jung's ire. He might have everyone else fooled, but a cold danger lurks behind Jung's pleasant facade — which makes his romantic pursuit of Seol even more perplexing.

Given Jung's conniving behavior, Cheese in the Trap might be better categorized as a psychological romantic thriller instead of a conventional romantic drama. The situation invites dubious morals and gray areas, and Jung is certainly an antihero whose moments of selective kindness don't outweigh his less savory behavior — which is actually a refreshing change. Unfortunately, Jung and Seol's romance too often robs Seol of both her agency and her previously established intelligence. Combined with a controversial ending, Cheese in the Trap frustrates more often than it intrigues.