If Korean dramas are known for anything, it's their often dramatic conflicts and heartbreaking romances between two often compatible couples. Though these couples are often compatible, Korean dramas always find ways to increase the intensity of a relationship to an overwhelming degree and add unnecessary—or sometimes necessary—drama. This, in turn, creates for a thrilling experience for viewers. However, at the same time, this can also be a stressful ride for viewers. It might be wise to watch something more relaxing in the meantime.

But what Korean drama might be relaxing? Wholesome K-dramas are the way to go after a stressful, tense, or thrilling watch. These dramas typically include a low-conflict love story that may have wholesome or sweet moments, inspiring stories of chasing one's dreams and ambitions, or generally sweet stories that examine the purest form of love, be it between friends, lovers, or family. But which K-dramas are wholesome? Here's to the best, most wholesome, and sweetest K-dramas that viewers will love to watch.

10 'Playful Kiss' (2010)

Starring Jung So-min, Kim Hyun-joong

Unpopular student Oh Ha-ni (Jung So-min) has fallen in love with the popular Baek Seung-jo (Kim Hyun-joong). After she confesses her feelings to him, he rejects her. However, the two of them find themselves living together after an unexpected earthquake. The two must battle rumors and gossip alike, all while falling in love.

Playful Kiss is one of the original Korean dramas that viewers fell in love with in 2010. Fans of the previously popular Boys Over Flowers drama followed fan-favorite Kim Hyun-joong to Playful Kiss where his charismatic and charming personality still shines through as Baek Seung-jo. A highly popular romantic comedy, Playful Kiss is a wholesome and endearing drama featuring a sweet love story, one that viewers will find themselves coming back to.

9 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' (2021)

Starring Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho

In Seoul, dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) has to move to the seaside village of Gongjin due to unfortunate events. There, she opens a dental clinic. While there, she meets the famous handyman of the village: Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho).

A feel-good drama, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a laid-back drama for viewers who just want a relaxing time. To keep things exciting, there is drama and conflict, but in the end, there is always a positive outcome. One of many great wholesome K-dramas, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a binge-worthy show for when you want to feel good.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Release Date August 28, 2021 Cast Shin Min-a , Kim Seon-ho , Gina Su , Ren Hanami , Jo Han-chul , Gong Min-jung , Harrison Xu , Lee Bong-ryun Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

8 'Welcome to Waikiki' (2018)

Starring Kim Jung-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Son Seung-won

Waikiki is a failing guesthouse. Three men—aspiring movie director Kang Dong-gu (Kim Jung-hyun), freelance writer Bong Doo-sik (Son Seung-won), and actor Lee Joon-ki Lee (Lee Yi-kyung)—struggle to run Waikiki until single mother Han Yoon-ah (Jung In-sun) and her baby come to stay. Cue a chaotic comedy where personal lives mesh with aspiring dreams.

Welcome to Waikiki is a hilarious comedy featuring drama that viewers will both relate to and laugh at. It's a relaxing drama for laid-back viewers, and it is also an extremely wholesome K-drama. Not like most K-dramas, Welcome to Waikiki features a unique and heartwarming story of three friends who are running a guesthouse, and the dreams and ambitions featured are reminiscent of the usual childhood dream.

Welcome To Waikiki Release Date February 5, 2018 Cast Lee Yi-kyeong , Kim Jung-hyun , Jung In-sun , Son Seung-Won , Go Won-Hee , Kang Kyung-joon , Lee Joo-woo , Kim Seon-ho Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

7 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo' (2016-2017)

Starring Lee Sung-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk

Weightlifting athlete Kim Bok-joo (Lee Sung-kyung) is a college student who wants to follow in the footsteps of her weightlifting father. Ambitious and full of dreams, she and her three athletic friends—Jung Joon-hyung (Nam Joo-hyuk), Jung Jae-yi (Lee Jae-yoon), Song Shi-ho (Kyung Soo-jin)—face their own challenges that strengthen their relationships between one another while also shaping their future lives. At the same time, Bok-joo and Joon-hyung begin to fall for each other.

A wonderful coming-of-age story, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a beautiful story of dreams, ambitions, and aspirations. It's a refreshing take on the romance genre in Korean dramas, and it features a wholesome love story between two individuals who fell in love naturally with one another.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo Release Date November 16, 2016 Cast Lee Sung-kyung , Nam Joo-hyuk , Lee Jae-yoon , Kyung Soo-jin Main Genre Romance Seasons 1

6 'Because This Is My First Life' (2017)

Starring Lee Min-ki, Jung So-min

IT employee Nam Se-hee (Lee Min-ki) and writer Yoon Ji-ho (Jung So-min) both have a problem: they find themselves facing various marital problems when they agree to a contract marriage of two years. This is so they can save money, though the challenges they face make them question their platonic feelings for each other.

The premise is somewhat reminiscent of Full House. It's a beautiful K-drama of friendship, examining love in its purest form when in closed quarters. Viewers who are tired of the same cliches seen in romantic comedies will find this one to be rather refreshing and a breath of fresh air. Not to mention, Because This Is My First Life delves into the folds of marriage and the struggles and passion that come from it.

5 'Touch Your Heart' (2019)

Starring Yoo In-na, Lee Dong-wook

When her career is in decline due to scandals, actress Oh Yoon-seo (Yoon In-ah) takes a job as the role of a secretary on screen. To perfect her role, she decides to work in a law firm, working alongside lawyer Kwon Jung-rok (Lee Dong-wook). Though the two find themselves on not-so-friendly terms, the two embark on a journey from coworkers to lovers.

Thanks to their chemistry in Goblin, Yoon In-ah and Lee Dong-wook were perfect for one another in Touch Your Heart. Though different in personality, their love begins to blossom, leading to heartfelt moments between the two leads. Not to mention, Dong-wook's cold yet empathetic nature leads to wholesome moments that viewers will find both endearing and charming.

Touch Your Heart Release Date January 15, 2019 Cast Lee Dong-wook , Lee Sang-woo , Son Sung-yoon , Oh Jung-se , Yoo In-na , Jang So-yeon , Park Kyung-hye , Oh Eui-Sik Main Genre Romance Seasons 1

4 'Reply 1988' (2015-2016)

Starring Lee Hye-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, Go Kyung-pyo

Serving as the third installment of the Reply series, Reply 1988 follows five teenage friends—Deok-sun (Lee Hye-ri), Jung-hwan (Ryu Jun-yeol), Dong-ryong (Lee Dong-hwi), Choi Taek (Park Bo-gum), and Sun-woo (Go Kyung-pyo)—and their families who live in​​​​​​​ the neighborhood of Ssangmun-dong in Northern Seol during the nostalgic period of 1988. Together, they face various challenges alongside each other, leaning on each other for support as they live toward the future.

A nostalgic piece, Reply 1988 is a beautiful story of friendship. It is a heartwarming and wholesome journey from start to finish, following the lives of the characters viewers will undoubtedly love. For those looking for a bittersweet, emotional rollercoaster with an endearing kind of story between friends and families, Reply 1988 is the drama to watch.

3 'Hospital Playlist' (2020-2021)

Starring Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho

At Yulje Medical Centre, five doctors—Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk), Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung), Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do), and Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho)—who are also friends go through various challenges as medical professionals. However, they also share a love for music, and Hospital Playlist follows their lives as medical professionals who share this common interest.

Though it is a medical drama, Hospital Playlist is unlike any other medical drama that currently exists in the drama world. The drama is kept at an all-time low, and Hospital Playlist just follows the lives of five best friends as they work in a medical facility. It is a story of friendship, and it is a well-written, wholesome story. Hospital Playlist is worth the watch alone for its unique storytelling and premise.

Hospital Playlist Release Date March 12, 2020 Cast Cho Jung-seok , Yoo Yeon-seok , Jung Kyung-ho , Kim Dae-Myung , Jeon Mi-do Main Genre Romance Seasons 2 Creator(s) Lee Woo-jung , Shin Won-ho

2 'Fight for My Way' (2017)

Starring Park Seo-joon, Kim Ji-won

Dreamers need friends. Dong-man (Park Seo-joon), Ae-ra (Kim Ji-won), Seol-hee (Song Ha-yoon), and Joo-man (Ahn Jae-hong) are childhood friends who support each other in their aspirations, ambitions, and dreams, even through the various challenges they face with one another. While supporting each other throughout their trauma and challenges, Dong-man and Ae-ra begin to fall for each other.

Loosely based on the true story of a real-life couple, Fight for My Way is the perfect watch for those who want to watch pure, true love unfold as dreams are nigh. It also inspires other dreamers to follow their goals and aspirations, serving as a wholesome story of what the future may hold. While fighting for their dreams, the characters of Dong-man and Ae-ra also fight for their love for one another, creating for an emotionally intense yet beautiful love story.

Fight For My Way Release Date May 21, 2017 Cast Park Seo-joon , Kim Ji-won , Ahn Jae-hong , Song Ha-yoon , Lee Elijah , Kim Sung-oh , Pyo Ye-jin , Kim Gun-woo Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

1 'Business Proposal' (2022)

Starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, Seol In-ah

When going on a blind date for her friend, Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) discovers that her friend's suitor is her boss, CEO Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop). Though he doesn't know that Ha-ri switched places with her friend, he proposes to Ha-ri so he no longer has to go on blind date arrangements made by his father. The two eventually make an arrangement with each other where Ha-ri will pretend to be Tae-moo's fiancée.

Like most developing love stories, Business Proposal begins with a funny premise that leads to a more serious arrangement between the two leads. In this case, it is a contract between an unknowing CEO and an employee as they go on fake dates for their respective families. However, a love story unfolds, and viewers will be in for a good time as Ha-ri and Tae-moo's love and attraction for each other begin to blossom. Wholesome and fun, Business Proposal is a beautiful drama to watch.

Business Proposal Release Date March 1, 2022 Creator StudioS Cast Ahn Hyo-seop , Kim Sejeong , Kim Min-kyu , Seol In-ah Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

