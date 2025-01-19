Some K-horror movies are so good, they deserve to be adapted into a TV series, so the story can get more dimension. Other, not so good ones, could improve with the adaptation into a TV series, especially if their story is too convoluted or full of plot holes. Many great horror movies have been adapted into shows, like Scream and Evil Dead, and their success was even greater because of the source material.

If some K-horror movies used the same formula as the creators of the shows Scream: The TV Series and Ash vs. Evil Dead, they'd be even more successful, too. These two franchises benefited from TV shows, even if one was slightly weaker (Scream) than the other (Ash vs. Evil Dead). With plenty of diverse choices in the genre, from haunting stories to zombie chases and creature features, plenty of Korean horror movies have the potential to be a great TV show. With their plots, the sky is the limit - or a 5 to 10-episode season run.

10 'The 8th Night' (2021)

Written and Directed by Kim Tae-hyung

Image via Netflix

The 8th Night is an under-the-radar K-horror Netflix released in 2021. It was written and directed by Kim Tae-hyung in what appears to be his directorial and writing debut. The story follows two monks - the young Cheongseok and the older, more experienced, Jin-soo (Lee Sung-min) - as they chase after a mysterious 2500-year-old force. This force is the Red Eye, and when it merges with its counterpart, the Black Eye, its power has the potential to destroy all of humanity.

The 8th Night is the perfect movie candidate to be developed into a series.

Lee Sung-min is a famous face in South Korea, having starred in the series Misaeng and the movie The Drug King (among others). The 8th Night has great performances and beautiful cinematography, but most viewers' complained about the story being too convoluted and complex, resulting in a confusing movie that feels half-done. Because of this, The 8th Night is the perfect movie candidate to be developed into a series; more could be told about the Red and Black Eye, Jin-soo's history, and the terror that the Red Eye causes in the seven people it possesses (a perfect eight episode run is referenced in the movie's name, too).

Watch on Netflix

9 '#Alive' (2020)

Written and Directed by Il Cho and Jo Il-hyung

#Alive was a smash hit on Netflix, but it was a zombie horror released during the COVID-19 pandemic. As relevant as it felt, it was a bit on the nose, too. Reflecting the events at the time, #Alive follows the sole survivor of a mysterious and fast-spreading infection in his city, Joon-woo (Yoo Ah-in). Joon-woo gets locked in his family apartment while his parents are away; he uses his phone to try and reach out for a rescue, and bonds with the girl in the apartment across from his, Yoo-bin (Park Shin-hye).

The two communicate and bond, but the zombies remain unstoppable; their biggest problems aren't the infected, though; sometimes it's other survivors. #Alone was critically acclaimed, and the biggest movie in 2020 on Netflix; it seemingly didn't hit a nerve with people regarding COVID. In fact, most viewers were just happy to have something new to watch. #Alive is the ideal candidate for a TV series - fans could learn a lot more about Joon-woo and Yoo-bin, the rise and spread of the infection, and focus on the army rescue mission. Several POVs could be used, and would make a great addition to the story.

#Alive Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 8, 2020 Director Il Cho Cast Yoo Ah-in , Park Shin-Hye , Jeon Bae-soo , Hyun-Wook Lee Runtime 98 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Il Cho , Jo Il Hyung , Chuck Mccue , Matt Naylor , Jimmy Olsson , Jules Vincent Expand

8 'The Host' (2006)

Written and Directed by Bong Joon-ho