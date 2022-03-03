Like 2021's fan-favorite Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead, which has attracted a good amount of attention Korean series, many other incredible Korean shows have also provided audiences with some interesting survival stories, offering audiences memorable and relatable characters and keeping them stirred with their enthralling narratives.

While the Western media has supplied audiences with some of the most iconic survival TV shows and movies, including The Walking Dead and the successful videogame adaptation The Last of Us, South Korea also counts on an incredible number of intriguing survival and post-apocalyptic stories. From The Tower to Train to Busan, these are the best South Korean survival movies and TV shows, like All of Us Are Dead, that are guaranteed to have audiences' hearts pounding.