The studio behind 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' is now tackling the world of K-Pop.

Capitalizing on the rising popularity of K-Pop, Sony Pictures Animation — the studio behind the groundbreaking Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — has turned to the music sensation sweeping the United States for inspiration for their next movie. An upcoming animated film will follow a female K-Pop group who slay evil spirits between gigs, while belting out some dynamically awesome tunes. The aptly named K-Pop: Demon Hunters will be helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, with Kang's credits including The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Variety unveiled the news on K-Pop: Demon Hunters (which SPA later confirmed on Twitter), and the film is described as an action adventure film that follows an internationally famous girl group as they Hannah Montana their way through killing demons and performing on stage. A colorful backdrop will accompany the film, as well as a focus on fashion, food, style and music. Hannah McMechan and Danya Jimenez are credited as screenwriters, with production designer Mingjue Helen Chen and art director Ami Thompson joining from Raya and the Last Dragon.

Based off what we know about K-Pop, musicals, and the current creative team, K-Pop: Demon Hunters is bound to be an electrifying and entertaining new film. And, of course, it doesn't hurt that Sony is coming off the visually stunning, Oscar-winning hit Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, the film that finally broke the Disney / Pixar streak. It will be interesting to see how Kang and Appelhans adapt the animation style with perhaps a more anime-influenced look and tone. But naturally, the songs are sure to be the standout, and hopefully Sony announces a great collaborator to compose and voice the musical. Anyone else thinking BLACKPINK could really nail this?

K-Pop: Demon Hunters does not have a release date as of yet, but Sony Pictures Animation currently has Hotel Transylvania 4 and the untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse sequel slated for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

