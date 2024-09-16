A Grammy-winning rapper, drummer, and producer, Anderson .Paak is adding director to his already stellar resume. The musician, who is successful both as a solo artist and as one half of Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, brings a personal story to the screen through his feature debut K-Pops! As the title hints, the film inspects the cut-throat nature of K-pop talent competitions, but through the lens of a drummer meeting his son for the first time on live TV. This insane premise sounds like complete fiction, but it is surprisingly based on .Paak's real life, learning he was a father through a similar scenario to the one depicted in the film. With energetic dance sequences and a heartwarming bond between a father and a son, K-Pops! is a bundle of joy that rarely misses a beat.

What Is 'K-Pops!' About?

The film starts off in a karaoke bar, where BJ (.Paak) meets Yeji (Jee Young Han) after his band performs a few tunes on stage. Their instant chemistry is marked by their harmonious duet to SWV's "Weak," followed by a date night at a Korean restaurant. Things escalate between the couple at the same rate that their relationship breaks off, leaving BJ once again alone and without much hope to further his music career. That is until an opportunity to drum for Wildcard, a popular televised K-pop talent show, falls on his lap. As he travels to Korea with the intent of using his job at the competition as a launch pad for his solo act, the protagonist soon uncovers that Yeji was pregnant when they broke up and 12 years later he meets his son Tae Young (played by .Paak's real-life son Soul Rasheed) on a casual outing backstage. After realizing that his child is one of the talented individuals competing for the grand prize in Wildcard, BJ uses his skills as a musician and dancer to mentor Tae Young as well as forge a deep-rooted connection with him that exceeds their common interests.

Anderson .Paak and Soul Rasheed Are a Lovable Father-Son Duo

The saying "life imitates art" particularly rings true in this film, as .Paak and Rasheed play opposite each other as father and son, roles that reflect their real lives, and it shows. Their loving bond pulls viewers in immediately,allowing for their scenes together to be K-Pop!'s greatest highlights. There is something admirable about the way that Tae Young looks at his parent, much like any teen who's grown up without a paternal figure would if they were to finally meet their father. BJ is a washed-up drummer, but his wealth of musical knowledge (particularly when it comes to groups likeTheJackson 5andEarth, Wind & Fire) and his charismatic approach to performance lead the young artist to look at his father in awe. Although BJ initially agrees to mentor his child for his own benefit, he slowly begins to see past his aspirations and look at their relationship in a whole new light.

On top of the lead actors' chemistry, .Paak's directorial debut is packed with K-pop performances that are cheery and evidently inspired by popular acts in the genre, such as BTS. The Wildcard competition segments are exciting, engaging both audiences who are already familiar with K-pop and those who have only heard about it but never ventured into this unknown territory before. The score by Emily Bear and the music numbers produced by both the director and his collaborator Dem Jointz (a prominent producer in the K-pop scene) make the musical sequences featured in the competition look both credible and captivating.

'K-Pops!' Doesn't Dedicate Enough Onscreen Time to Highlight Tae Young's Talent

Yet, although the film is able to give an authentic portrayal of the Korean music scene, it doesn't reward the main contestant that viewers are supposed to root for. Tae Young is sweet, charismatic, and talented, but he seems green compared to other Wildcard participants. In focusing on the father-son dynamic, there is little room left to show the character's growth as a singer and dancer. Audiences witness BJ giving his son all the tips and tricks to get ahead in the competition, but Tae Young is never seen actually implementing those lessons. There are also barely any high stakes to the talent show, with no apparent villain trying to get in the way of the young artist's success. Except for a slight setback toward the end, it seems like Rasheed's character is making leaps without any obstacles in his way, which is a little hard to believe and makes his journey less compelling.

Although Tae Young's progression in Wildcard is significantly overlooked, K-Pops! is too charming to lead audiences astray. .Paak and Rasheed are enjoyable leads and their real-life connection transcends to the screen as father and son. The film's feel-good ambiance also allows audiences to laugh throughout the runtime at the duo's impeccable comedic timing, as well as disregard the clichés about the K-pop competition arc.

Overall, .Paaks' directorial debut is funky, lighthearted, and well-delivered, with a script based on his personal road to fatherhood. By the end, it becomes clear that the film's title isn't just a reference to the Korean music genre, but also to the alternate meaning of "pops." BJ might be ambitious and self-centered at times, but his career prospects become insignificant at the realization that being a father is the greatest treasure he has in life, and the most important role for him to uphold. This isn't the typical tale of a parent begrudgingly setting their dreams aside for their child, but a rather optimistic outlook on how fatherhood can help a person learn from their mistakes and become a better version of themselves. A version their child would want to admire with the same awestruck wonder that Tae Young does when BJ is next to him.

Review K-Pops! (2024) 7 10 Anderson .Paak's directorial debut is a feel-good look at a father and son relationship to the backdrop of a K-pop competition. Release Date September 7, 2024 Director Anderson .Paak Cast Anderson .Paak , Soul Rasheed , Yvette Nicole Brown , Jee Young Han , Jonathan Park , Cathy Shim Main Genre Comedy Writers Anderson .Paak , Khaila Amazan , Jonathan Park Pros .Paak and Rasheed's chemistry as real-life father and son transcends to the screen.

The Wildcard segments in the film are engaging, with authentic K-pop numbers.

The film's story is light-hearted and meaningful considering that it is based on true events. Cons Tae Young's evolution as an artist is significantly overlooked in the film.

There are barely any obstacles in the way of Tae Young's journey as a Wildcard participant.

K-Pops! had its World Premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.