K-drama rom-coms have gained immense popularity worldwide with their unique blend of heartwarming romance, humor, and relatable characters, whether it's the recently released My Dearest or the classic My Love From The Star. K-dramas offer a refreshing and addictive twist on the classic romantic comedy genre, making them a global trend that continues to charm viewers and inspire remakes in different cultures. Thus, given this trend, Netflix has released numerous exceptional romantic comedies, allowing fans to indulge and fully immerse themselves in the enchanting world of romance.

While numerous South Korean TV shows thrill, scare, and make audiences cry, the most common K-dramas loved by all are romantic comedies. Adding a splash of romance to a comical plot and vice versa is the ideal combination to make someone feel better. Pair that with Rotten Tomatoes ratings, and viewers can check out some of the best South Korean rom-coms on Netflix.

20 'Destined With You' (2023)

Audience Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

A magical mishap sets the stage for an enchanting love story in Destined With You. Lee Hong-jo (Jo Bo-ah), a civil servant, finds herself entangled in the mysterious world of Jang Shin-yu (Rowoon), a charismatic lawyer cursed by forces beyond his control. Their fates intertwine when Hong-jo discovers a mysterious wooden chest that’s linked to Shin-yu's strange affliction. What follows is a hilarious and heartwarming journey filled with magical mishaps and romantic entanglements.

Destined With You is such a joy to watch due largely to the playful chemistry between the leads.

Rowoon, with his charm, nails the balance between a cursed man’s vulnerability and comedic confusion, while Jo brings warmth and determination to her role. Though the fantasy elements sometimes fail to hit the mark, the show’s humorous banter and tender moments keep viewers enchanted.

19 'When the Camellia Blooms' (2019)

Audience Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%