Korean romances are simply to die for when written right or executed well. Most K-drama romances feature heavy and tense drama that often tears viewers up inside, bringing them to tears or often reminding them of the emotional vulnerability that comes with these high-stakes romances. However, while high stakes in romances make the love story that much more exciting, it is also not always necessary, as romance is also best served wholesome.

From dramatic love stories to sweet ones, the best Korean romances are the ones that can be binge-watched in a single sitting or ones that get the heart fluttering. Some such K-dramas are classics that have a sense of predictability, like Boys Over Flowers, and others are refreshing takes on the romance genre that it's hard not to binge-watch, such as Healer. From thrills to emotional rides, here are the best K-romances that one can binge all day.

10 'Boys Over Flowers' (2009)

Directed by Jeon Ki-sang

Poverty-stricken Jan-di (Ku Hye-sun) finds herself the target of bullying when she transfers to the infamous Shinhwa High, where kids of prosperity attend. When F4, specifically Jun-pyo makes her his target, the two learn to love each other despite their differences.

Boys Over Flowers is an enemies-to-lovers K-drama that is so addicting to watch, viewers will find themselves having a hard time pulling away from the screen. Not to mention, Boys Over Flowers successfully replicates a love triangle that viewers will find torn over whom to root for. A classic, Boys Over Flowers is a binge-watch for those who want their rival love stories.

9 'Healer' (2014)

Directed by Lee Jung-sub & Kim Jin-woo

Healer Jung-hoo (Ji Chang-wook) is an illegal night courier who takes on odd jobs and assignments to make a living. Then, one day, he is assigned to protect a young woman: Young-shin (Park Min-young). Though difficult, the hardest part is falling for her.

Healer is a thrilling ride from start to finish. Not only is it about protecting someone who is being hunted, but it also features hidden identities, traumatic pasts, and a romance that can withstand all the hate in the world. Not to mention, it features the lovable Park Min-young who is known for her emotional roles in other K-dramas, like Marry My Husband. Healer is a great K-drama, and anyone can binge it due to the excitement that it brings.

8 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016)

Directed by Kim Kyu-tae

When Ha-jin (Lee Ji-eun) almost drowns in her modern life, she wakes up in the Goryeo dynasty surrounded by the King's princes. Though she tries to adapt to her new environment, the violence and heartache begin to build up, and she finds herself falling for one of the princes who is known for trouble.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is one of the best K-dramas to release in 2016 thanks to its stellar cast—Lee Joon-gi, Kang Ha-neul, Nam Joo-hyuk—and its absorbing plot. But the best thing about Scarlet Heart is its love story between Hae-soo (formerly Ha-jin) and Wang-so (Lee Joon-gi), which feels more like a forbidden love than anything else. It ends tragically, but the development of rivals to lovers is extremely binge-able, it's hard not to rewatch again and again for their chemistry.

7 'Business Proposal' (2022)

Directed by Park Seon-ho

Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) goes on a blind date in place of her friend, though she doesn't realize it's her boss, CEO Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop). Tae-moo, on the other hand, is only going on these blind dates to satisfy his father. However, to ease his father and to stop going on blind dates, Tae-moo proposes to Ha-ri, and they make a deal that Ha-ri will pretend to be his fiancée.

Business Proposal is based on a graphic novel of the same name, and while it might seem a little cliché—similar in concept to Fated to Love You, Full House—Business Proposal is actually more unique in its execution of the romance. The chemistry between Se-jeong and Hyo-seop is incomparable, and it's hard not binging their romance in one sitting!

6 'Coffee Prince' (2007)

Directed by Lee Yoon-jung

Bachelor Choi Han-gyeol (Gong Yoo) is not the most responsible man on the planet; he's never held a job down before, and he is still in love with his friend. When his grandmother sets him on blind dates, Han-gyeol decides that he will instead take on a male lover and chooses Go Eun-chan (Yoon Eun-hye) to be his pretend-lover. However, as he begins to fall for Eun-chan, little does he know that she's actually a woman.

Coffee Prince is a classic that can certainly be binged time and time again.

Coffee Prince is extremely interesting in concept, and while it might not be the most-talked about K-drama, it definitely has a love story worth swooning over. Starting off with banter, Gong Yoo and Eun-hye's characters make for perfect chemistry on-screen, making it hard not to love the duo's playful banter. Both funny and emotionally impactful, Coffee Prince is a classic that can certainly be binged time and time again.

5 'Oh My Venus' (2015)

Directed by Kim Hyung-suk & Lee Na-jeong

After a breakup with her boyfriend of fifteen years due to weight gain, Kang Joo-eun (Shin Min-a) blackmails celebrity trainer John Kim (So Ji-sub) into helping her train and lose weight. However, during the process of her transformation, the two begin to fall for each other.

Oh My Venus is another favorite romance K-drama often not talked about. A romantic comedy, Oh My Venus is a well-written story about two lovers who meet unexpectedly and when least expected. Not to mention, it focuses on telling a story of self-love, which adds to the depth of the K-drama itself. Not to mention, Shin Min-a and So Ji-sub put on a spectacular performance that it's hard not to watch their love story unfold all in one sitting.

4 'Flower Boy Next Door' (2013)

Directed by Jung Jung-hwa

Introverted Go Dok-mi (Park Shin-hye) is a freelance copy editor. Watching her neighbor Tae-joon complete his morning routines, Dok-mi fell in love with him. Meanwhile, Oh Jin-rak (Kim Ji-hoon) is a webtoon artist who is in love with Dok-mi, and he uses her as a source of inspiration for his comics. However, one day, she is caught spying on her neighbor by his cousin, Enrique Geum (Yoon Shi-yoon).

Flower Boy Next Door is simply a fun and addicting watch.

Flower Boy Next Door is a romantic comedy that follows the romance and love story of several characters. Though not particularly groundbreaking as a Korean drama itself, Flower Boy Next Door is simply a fun and addicting watch, especially with the tension in the surrounding love stories that take place.

3 'The Heirs' (2013)

Directed by Kang Shin-hyo & Boo Sung-chul

While in the U.S. due to a falling out with his brother, Jeguk Group heir Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho) meets Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye), who is searching for her sister. While engaged to another heiress, Kim Tan finds himself falling for her.

The Heirs is another K-drama with a star-studded cast, featuring iconic stars like Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye, Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Hyung-sik, and Kim Woo-bin. Though this is a K-drama that features a typical rich-boy-falls-in-love-with-rich-girl plot, Heirs is a drama that contains a lot of tension and drama between the cast of characters, making the love story between Kim Tan and Eun-sang stand out that much more.

2 'Fated to Love You' (2014)

Directed by Lee Dong-yoon & Kim Hee-won

When assistant Kim Mi-young (Jang Na-ra) ends up pregnant due to a one-night stand with CEO Lee Gun (Jang Hyuk), the two find themselves engaged to one another despite their differences and complications. However, as they spend more time together due to Mi-young's pregnancy, the two begin to fall in love with each other, and their love is tested when tragedy strikes.

A beautifully tragic love story, Fated to Love You is a Korean drama that builds on emotional tension between the two leads who fall for each other due to circumstances. However, when their love is tested, it undoubtedly becomes a sobfest for viewers, and each episode brings the couple closer together, creating a beautiful watch that viewers will want to binge every time. It is a romance that is perfect from start to finish.

1 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo' (2016-2017)

Directed by Oh Hyun-jong

College student and weightlifting athlete Kim Bok-joo (Lee Sung-kyung) aims to follow in her father's footsteps. While following her ambitions, she begins to develop an interest in her friend Jung Joon-hyung (Nam Joo-hyuk), and the two fall for each other.

One of the most wholesome Korean dramas to date, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a story of ambitious love in a cheery romance that doesn't contain the usual drama that drives the leads apart. Rather, it is a refreshing watch, perfect for a day of binge-watching. Sweet and playful, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is simply a fun watch with a romance to die for.

