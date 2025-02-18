K-dramas often have many characters, which can sometimes be hard to keep up with; usually someone shows up to throw off the main couple's romance, or make things that seem to be going well a little more complex. Just like in any other show or movie, a good challenge is essential for the main plot, to show that it's strong enough and holds up well. In Korean dramas, there are plenty of subplots and antagonists to make the leads look better.

A good, well-written antagonist will make anyone biased towards the protagonist; however, it can sometimes be a character to root for, in some unusual way. This is a common thread in Korean dramas - the antagonists often (not always) have a very good reason as to why they're villainous, and often become a sort of gray area in the series. The best K-show villains can make fans feel all sorts of emotions, which is why they are, obviously, the best.

10 Ryu Shi-oh (Byeon Woo-seok)

'Strong Girl Nam-soon' (2023)

Image via JTBC

Strong Girl Nam-soon is a 2023 drama about a girl called Nam-soon (Lee Yoo-mi), who got lost on a trip to Mongolia when she was there with her Korean parents. She is found and raised by Mongolian parents until she turns 22 and decides to head out for South Korea to look for her real family. When she finds her mother and grandmother, the three women become a part of a drug investigation case taking place at Doogo, a company owned by Ryu Shi-oh (Byeon Woo-seok).

Ryu Shi-oh is the show's main villain, and many fans consider him somewhat likable. He has great reason to exact revenge, and is often torn between feeling angry and loving, making him a morally gray character in every sense. Through the story, viewers find out Shi-oh was raised by the Russian mafia, where they called him Anton. He was trained to be a ruthless killer from an early age, and always lacked emotion and happiness in life. When he meets Nam-soon is the first time he experiences any sort of positive emotion, though it's all too mixed up for him. Ryu Shi-oh is considered one of the best K-villains.