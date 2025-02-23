The best South Korean shows are often a blend of genres, from drama and romance to sci-fi and thriller, you name it. With most K-dramas switching genres nearly halfway into the show, they bring in new and exciting storylines, and even more exciting characters. Without a doubt, the leads need to be likable enough to cheer for; however, the antagonists also need to be dark enough to cheer against - it wouldn't work if viewers cheered for the villain in the end.

Some of the best K-dramas don't just boast good acting and a great storyline; they also have dark villains that are written with nuance and attention. Villains who were written with real-life qualities and motivations, who are people regardless of their evil intentions. The darkest K-show villains are hard to forget, and even harder to like; this makes them amazing characters, and they make checking out the dramas they're in worthwhile.

10 Jang Dae-hee (Yoo Jae-myung)

'Itaewon Class' (2020)

Itaewon Class was really popular in 2020, partly because of Park Seo-joon, who is the lead, and in other parts, because it was a rare new thing during the pandemic. The story follows Sae Ro-yi (Park), who attacks his classmate Geun-won (Ahn Bo-hyun) because of bullying, but gets expelled and sentenced to incarceration due to the classmate being the powerful CEO Jang Dae-hee's (Yoo Jae-myung) son. After release, Ro-yi opens a bar, but his bigger plan is to exact revenge on Dae-hee and Geun-won.

Jang Dae-hee is a classic greedy businessman, but his actions are often very cruel, especially with how he treats his kids. While Geun-won is Jang's legitimate son, Geun-soo (Kim Dong-hee) is the younger, illegitimate child. Dae-hee continuously bullies and abuses Geun-soo, similarly to how Geun-won does to his classmates. He's not only a facilitator of violence in his family, but he doesn't choose a means to an end. Jang's transformation from a hardworking, poor man to an arrogant rich man is a great depiction of many people in similar positions in real life.