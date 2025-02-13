Whether you're new to the world of Korean dramas or an experienced viewer, shifting your way through decades of television can be intimidating. How do you know which series are the best? After all, we all have busy schedules and little time to spare — we shouldn't hesitate to try new things, but before we commit to a series, it's helpful to know which ones are considered classics.

Never fear, because each of the following K-Dramas are well worth the investment. In fact, your experience with the Korean entertainment industry isn't quite complete without these tales in your life. Engrossing to behold and rather unforgettable, here are the 10 most essential K-Dramas everyone should see at least once, ranked.

10 'Love in the Moonlight'

Starring: Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young

Hong Ra-on (Kim Yoo-jung) has a secret. The daughter of an infamous revolutionary, Ra-on grew up disguised as a boy for her protection. Going by the alias Sam-nom, the chipper young woman offers relationship advice to her eager customers, none of whom are the wiser about her disguise. An accidental encounter spins Ra-on into the orbit of Crown Prince Lee Yeong (Park Bo-gum), the sly and witty heir to Joseon's throne. Also, unaware of her secret identity, Yeong selects Ra-on as one of his eunuchs, which makes their growing romantic entanglement even more dangerous.

Love in the Moonlight was a cultural phenomenon in 2016, and for good reason. Korea has no shortage of historical K-Dramas, the vast majority being glamorous and heartfelt — but Love in the Moonlight might just be the defining sageuk. Lead director Kim Seong-yoon surrounds Ra-on and Yeong with an impeccably romantic atmosphere, squeezing every ounce of sincere intent and shy, star-struck glances out of their coming-of-age love story. Park and Kim's performances, equally charming and pure-hearted, never break the immersion. The result is an alchemy that audiences must see to believe.

Love in the Moonlight Release Date 2016 - 2015 Network KBS2 Cast Park Bo-gum Jeong Yakyong

Kim Yoo-jung Uncredited

Kwak Dong-yeon Eunuch Seong

Chae Soo-bin Kim Heon

9 'Healer'

Starring: Ji Chang-wook, Park Min-young, Yoo Ji-tae

Very few people know Seo Jung-hoo’s (Ji Chang-wook) true name. The man known as "Healer" turns a pretty profit by running illegal jobs, and his team are the best in the business. He draws the line at assassination, but otherwise, nothing is off the table if it means Jung-hoo eventually raises enough money to move to an uninhabited island. When the world’s best courier is tasked with protecting Chae Young-shin (Park Min-young), an up-and-coming journalist determined to root out high-level corruption and locate her biological parents, Jung-hoo’s fondness for his charge — and Young-shin's admiration for the anonymous guardian she only knows as Healer — evolves into love.

Most K-Dramas fuse different genres together. Healer is no different in this regard, but the series shifts its tone between melodrama and comedy with a finesse only available to the best dramas. Healer is confident in its identity and its aims, which ensures that its tropes service the story rather than dictate the narrative's path. Truthfully, there's no series quite like Healer — an action-adventure that almost doubles as a superhero origin story filled with mystery, suspense, a Superman and Lois Lane-esque romance, and adorably memorable characters.

Healer Release Date 2014 - 2014 Cast Ji Chang-Wook

Park Min-young

Tae-Mi

Yoo Ji-tae

8 'My Name'

Starring: Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun