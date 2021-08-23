Paramount+ is taking the music world by storm by presenting the concert film Star-Crossed starring Kacey Musgraves. Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the trailer for the film shows an all-star cast and asks "What if our darkest tragedy became our greatest triumph?" Starring Musgraves, the trailer has a Western feel with surprise cameos including Eugene Levy, Symone, Victoria Predetti, and Megan Stalter, references to Quentin Tarantino and Baz Lurhmann movies, and more. Star-Crossed is paired with the full album, a follow-up to Musgraves' 2018 album "Golden Hour," and both are set to be released on September 10.

Musgraves' "Star-Crossed" comes after the star's divorce from Ruston Kelly, which fans believe inspired her latest song. And she had, in the past, told Rolling Stone that she was going to explore the pain from her breakup in her new music. "I can't help but to write about what I'm going through," she told Rolling Stone. "I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it's very real."

The film Star-Crossed will be available on September 10 through Paramount+, the same day her "Star-Crossed" album also comes out.

Check out the trailer for Star-Crossed below:

