The works of Franz Kafka have left an incredible mark on literature and culture, shaping the way we understand themes of alienation and absurdity through its thought-provoking, existentialist narratives. Over a century after his most famous works were written, Kafka's influence is stronger than ever. Whether we're talking about viral Internet memes or literary discussions about his astounding works, his writing continues to touch generations and even thrive in the age of social media.

It is no surprise that cinema has long been drawn to Kafka's unique brand of storytelling, too, with plenty of talented filmmakers capturing the essence of his surreal and anxiety-inducing works through their own unique stories and adaptations of his novels. We look back at some of the best "Kafkaesque" movies that share the author's signature themes of existential dread and absurdism, from Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid to David Lynch's Mulholland Drive.

10 'Beau is Afraid' (2023)

Directed by Ari Aster

Image via A24

Wonderfully acted by Joaquin Phoenix in an immersive performance, Ari Aster's latest film sees a paranoid man embarking on an epic, anxiety-inducing odyssey to get home to his mother. Although arguably not the filmmaker's best effort this far, Aster's film still delivers a compelling surrealist nightmare that blends existential dread with dark humor.

Anyone intrigued by stressful and psychologically intense storytelling will likely find Aster's movie equally fascinating and unsettling. Fans of Kafka's works will probably enjoy it, too, as the picture incorporates some of the elements seen in his most compelling works, starting with its sense of paranoia and almost inescapable feeling of existential doom. Much like Kafka's own protagonists, Beau finds himself trapped in a world that feels absurd and oppressive, where every attempt to move forward is met with inexplicable obstacles.

9 'Enemy' (2013)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Condor

Directed by talented Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve, this fantastic mystery thriller follows a mild-mannered college professor (Jake Gyllenhaal) as he discovers a look-alike actor, eventually delving into the other man's private life. Haunting but equally entertaining, Enemy blurs the lines between reality and delusion, thriving in the eerie atmosphere.

In more ways than one, Enemy is Kafkaesque in its portrayal of detachment, paranoia, and identity. Enemy resembles the author's works through its surreal narrative and exploration of psychological themes, such as alienation and profound identity crisis, keeping viewers questioning reality and even going as far as to question the nature of their own existence. Enemy is a masterclass in visual storytelling and psychological tension, with its elements of surrealism and symbolism evoking a sense of unease.

8 'The Fly' (1986)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Blending body horror and psychological tension and starring Jeff Goldblum in a compelling lead performance, this American sci-fi horror film tells the story of an eccentric scientist whose ambitious experiment goes horribly wrong, which leads him to turn into a fly-hybrid creature slowly.

The Fly is fundamentally a story of its protagonist's descent into madness, with his physical degeneration serving as a mirror to his psychological unraveling. Like the author's book The Metamorphosis, which The Fly closely parallels, themes of alienation, loss of humanity, and identity crisis are particularly prominent. Just as Gregor Samsa in The Metamorphosis undergoes a horrifying transformation into an insect, The Fly's protagonist transforms into a fly-human hybrid. In both stories, the physical and emotional alienation are deeply intertwined, forcing the characters to confront their changing identities. What's more, Cronenberg himself has acknowledged these thematic similarities in an article for The Paris Review.