A new trailer for season three of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War has just been released, along with a promotional poster that shows several of the show's characters, including Yuu Ishigama, Miyuki Shirogane, Maki Shijo, Chika Fujiwara, and the eponymous Kaguya Shinomiya. The upcoming season is set to be released in April of 2022. No concrete release date has been set, but the nearly ten-minute promotional video should hold fans over for the time being.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is a rom-com anime based on the Aka Akasana manga series of the same name, which already has two seasons under its belt. The first two seasons of the series, created by A-1 Pictures, were very well received, and it looks like much of the original cast and crew will be returning for the third season, including the series' director Mamoru Hatakeyama. Much of the main voice cast will also return, including Aoi Koga, Makoto Furukawa, Konomi Kohara, and Ryota Suzuki who voice Kaguya, Miyuki, Chika, and Yuu, respectively.

The promotional video, released in the original Japanese to YouTube, is an adaptation of the manga's chapter 110: “Yuu Ishigami Wants To Talk About It,” a hilariously meta story made when the Kaguya-Sama anime was first announced, which pokes fun at the public perception of otakus and of anime fans. Like usual, the anime adaptation has near-perfect comedic timing, mostly thanks to the hilarious voice cast.

Fans of the series will certainly be eager to get a glimpse at the continued adventures of the Shuchiin Academy students, with the romantic stand-off between the ultra-competitive Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya falling into some more tension-filled predicaments. No new plot lines or additional characters have been announced as of yet, and the exact release date has not yet been released.

Additionally, there is no news on overseas licensing, but the first two seasons are available to stream on various services, including Crunchyroll and Hulu. We only hope that that the newly released promotional material can hold us over until the new season.

