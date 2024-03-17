While all movie genres have very distinct differences, they have one thing in common: They go through seasons of popularity and obscurity. The kaiju genre flourished in Japan during the 50s and 60s thanks to the Original Godzilla and then again in the 80s during the Heisei series. However, its ability to retain a mass audience in America had always seemed lacking. While the original King Kong and Godzilla thrilled audiences in the States, giant monster movies were eventually regulated to cult B-movies for hardcore fans.

The genre has failed to hold American viewers' attention even with a few bright spots over the decades, like Tremors and the King Kong TV movie. That is until Warner Brothers released Gareth Edwards's 2014 Godzilla, awakening a fervor for Kaiju movies for a new generation. This opened the door for Warner Brother's MonsterVerse and original kaiju films like Pacific Rim. Even Toho Studios, dormant since 2004, sought to take advantage of the rising tide, creating their classic Shin Godzilla. This outbreak of giant monster films in Japan and America made the 2010s one of the most incredible explosions of Kaiju movies in cinema.

Dwayne Johnson stars in this action, based on the classic video game about three giant monsters rampaging a city. This movie may not be Oscar worthy, but it delivers when it comes to watching these animals destroy downtown Chicago, which is all you can ask for from a movie literally called Rampage. While critics had a field day picking apart this film, it does have some advantages over other kaiju movies. Rampage takes time to establish the relationship between Johnson's character, Davis, and his primate friend, George. They have a bond that the audience feels, something most Kaiju films don't go out of their way to do.

The Rock's likability and charisma do the heavy lifting for the story until it's time to sit back and watch these animals destroy everything in sight. This makes the first act of the Rampage particularly strong. Even the film's second act has glimpses of inspiration turning into a B-horror movie as the army searches for a mutated wolf that starts picking them off. These scenes are genuinely thrilling as the audience learns that this wolf is lethal and can fly. While it may never be a classic, fans can see the diamond in the ruff when they look closely.

It's understandable why Edwards would be trusted to make the next Jurassic World after watching this character-driven movie about two people traveling through an alien-infested border to get to America. With a budget of just 500,000, Monsters pulls off tense monster moments without overblown action scenes.

While most kaiju movies focus on the money shot of the monsters, this independent film focuses on what you can't see, similar to a supernatural horror film. Edwards makes up for the small budget with clever techniques, like putting sequences in the dead of night where the monsters are partially hidden in darkness or boosting the sound design, so the monsters are heard but not seen, allowing viewers' imagination to run wild. The world-building also gives viewers a feeling of dread, convincingly building a post-apocalyptic world and characters that don't feel over the top, making viewers almost believe what they're seeing on screen.

Before the edgy tones of Godzilla Minus One or Shin Godzilla, Gareth Edwards' rendition of the classic story took the monster back to its somber roots. Interestingly enough, Man Of Steel scribe, David Goyer, wrote a script full of emotional character development and monster action, but Edwards infamously took another route.

Godzilla's return to American cinemas was divisive, to say the least. Edwards' choice to limit Godzilla's screen time builds a fervor of anticipation for some watchers and frustrates others. That said, most agree that when Godzilla is on-screen, his presence is felt. Edwards makes Godzilla look massive, while humans look like feeble trees in the way of a hurricane. This film also treats the kaiju not as monsters but as animals. The characters use zoology concepts like mating patterns and hunting routes to try and combat them, making the audience take the kaiju seriously. Edwards also builds an overall gloomy atmosphere with the cinematography and lighting. While there's not much human story here, the first twenty minutes with Brian Cranston are some of the best human moments in any Godzilla film.

Guillermo del Toro's original kaiju movie is about soldiers who use giant mechs to fight an invasion of prehistoric monsters. The movie packed quite the punch overseas, with a majority of its $411 million box office coming internationally.

Pacific Rim is like a live-action anime with its campy dialogue, giant mechs and monsters. While some may groan over the dialogue, it's all about the giant monster fights. The lighting and color make the monster's fights resemble moving pastel paintings. The director also understands scale and how to make these monsters and robots look massive on screen. Viewers are nostalgically brought back to playing with toys as they watch a giant robot throw a boat at a Monster. Known for having a childlike fascination with monsters, del Toro is able to bring that same imagination out of viewers watching the film.

Kings Of Summer director Jordan Vogt Roberts directs the latest version of the legendary King Kong tale with a 70s twist. The film was a success and helped further develop and enlarge Warner Brothers Monsterverse. Apocalypse Now mixed with King Kong doesn't sound like it would work. However, this film perfectly transports viewers into the 70s and the insanity of the Vietnam War, making it feel distinct from other King Kong moviess.

Kong: Skull Island feels more frightening than any other version, feeling like a house of horrors with bigger, more dangerous animals camouflaging behind every corner. The deaths also feel more violent and gory, even with a PG-13 rating. This iteration of King Kong is also the most likable version of the character, not just saving the blonde but innocent animals as well. Kong truly feels like the king of the island, which makes it impossible not to root for him.

This Netflix animation follows humans returning to earth after fleeing Godzilla for 25,000 years, throwing the franchise into the world of anime. While this film may be too out there for the casual viewer, it has grown a cult following among hardcore anime and Godzilla fans.

When fans thought they'd run out of new ideas for Godzilla, Toho produced one of their freshest takes on the character yet. The animation is sleek and detailed. There's lots of CGI while still retaining a Japanese anime look. Unlike most live-action Godzilla movies, the characters are intriguing and more than just plot devices. The story of Godzilla taking over the entire planet feels different and adds new layers to his mythos. Even though it's not live-action, the action scenes are nerve-racking, and clear stakes are set. Funny enough, Godzilla's animated version may be his most frightening incarnation thus far. Godzilla: Planet of Monsters almost treats him like a deity. This film also makes Godzilla feel more sci-fi, with multiple alien species, futuristic tech surpassing past films, and intergalactic spaceships that put a new spin on the franchise.

This sequel throws fans back into the animated world of Godzilla, where humans must find the abandoned Mechagodzilla to save their planet from Godzilla. The story deepens, and the stakes rise, with this sequel feeling like the Empire Strikes Back of the franchise.

The film brilliantly introduces and hints at franchise staples like Mothra and Ghidorah as Deities worshiped or feared by different humanoid species. Every species has its own ideology which the film uses to discuss complex topics like religion, evolution, and human nature. This makes this entry one of the franchise's most intellectual and weighty films.

Nacho Vigalondo's oddball monster film is about an alcoholic who discovers she is in control of a giant reptilian monster that shows up in Seoul. Its small budget and even smaller story feel unconventional, to say the least. Ironically, the film had to settle a lawsuit with Toho Studios after Vigalondo claimed it was" the cheapest Godzilla movie ever made."

Colossus is a very different kind of kaiju movie. It doesn't focus on big set pieces but rather the intimate story of two damaged people. The kaijus destroying the city represent the main characters' destructive lifestyles. Anne Hathaway does the highwire act of playing a truly unlikeable character that viewers are still invested in as she slowly realizes she's hurting people. The film is unpredictable and strange, consistently adding new emotional layers, including Jason Sudakus's emotional heel turn in the third act. This gem's indie-dramedy approach to the genre makes it more than just another monster story but a human story.

This Norwegian found-footage film follows college students who are making a documentary about Trolls. Trollhunter, a movie so far removed from other blockbuster kaijus of the decade, became a cult horror favorite for only under $2 million dollars.

The mockumentary immerses viewers into its ridiculous premise, making it feel somewhat real, which shouldn't be possible considering its fantasy elements. As unbelievable as the story seems, the movie succeeds by completely committing to its monsters, turning mythical facts about trolls into a science. The film can also be hilariously outlandish while still having tense moments. Despite its small budget, the CGI and movie magic make the film look compelling. This straight-to-video film proves that money doesn't make a blockbuster great, but creativity.

Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi's modern retelling of the classic Godzilla story laid the foundation for Toho's confidence in taking Godzilla Minus One in a darker direction. The movie won Picture of the Year and Director of the Year at the Japan Academy Film Prize.

This tense masterpiece was a breath of fresh air and a departure from Toho's typical campy tone. This version of Godzilla continuously evolves throughout the film, making him both terrifying and fascinating. The main protagonist refreshingly works with actual science concepts to try and take Godzilla down, making it feel more grounded than most iterations. The film also parodies the Japanese government's alleged inability to handle the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, hilariously cutting to countless board meetings with government agencies. It takes the politicians to get over the bureaucracy and work together to finally beat Godzilla, leaving viewers from any country inspired.

