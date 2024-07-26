The kaiju sub-genre is one of the best within the broad realm of science fiction, with such films being defined by the fact that they contain giant monsters, whether they be brought to life using suits, stop-motion animation, or more modern technology. These giant monsters can be malicious, forces of nature, or strangely heroic, and across various films, can destroy cities, battle humans, or fight other giant monsters.

It's hard to resist seeing a big monster stomp around, with such movies sometimes being intentionally goofy and, at other times, being a little more dramatic, horrific, or underlined with social commentary. Of the hundreds of kaiju movies out there, a fair few have gone under the radar, been somewhat forgotten, or just don’t get the love they deserve. All the films below fall into one or more of these categories, and ought to be dug out by any fan of giant monster movies.

10 'The Mysterians' (1957)

Director: Ishirō Honda

Image via Toho

The Mysterians is not a Godzilla movie, but it was directed by the man who directed the first Godzilla (plus a bunch of its sequels), Ishirō Honda. It’s more goofy than the original Godzilla, having a similar appeal to some of the Showa Era films within that legendary kaiju series, the plot here revolving around alien invaders and the gigantic robot they use in an attempt to conquer Earth.

Those expecting constant giant robot action might be a little disappointed by The Mysterians, as it’s used sparingly. But the film soars when it appears on-screen to battle humanity, and the rest of The Mysterians does still remain pretty entertaining. It’s probably most worthwhile watching for anyone fond of 1950s B-movies, but if you fit into that niche, definitely seek it out.

9 'The Return of Godzilla' (1984)

Director: Koji Hashimoto

Close

Yes, even though the Godzilla series is the largest and most famous kaiju series out there, there are still a handful of Godzilla movies that can be called underrated. Perhaps they get some love, but not quite enough, or maybe they’ve just been buried under the huge amount of films within the series, given the entire thing comprises almost 40 feature-length movies.

The Return of Godzilla feels like one of these underappreciated Godzilla films, and an overall underrated sci-fi movie in general. It was the first film of Godzilla’s Heisei Era, returning to similar narrative territory as the 1954 original but being overall leaner, meaner, and more explosive. It modernizes a classic monster not too radically, but still noticeably, and proves to be one of the absolute best “humanity vs. Godzilla” movies out there (given there's no other giant monster who takes part in this one).

8 'Gamera vs. Guiron' (1969)

Director: Noriaki Yuasa

Image via Daiei

As an early Gamera film, Gamera vs. Guiron does have some cheese and cheapness to it, but here, it’s kind of charming and entertaining rather than frustrating in any way. Lesser Gamera movies from around this time suffered from ridiculous cheapness and an overuse of stock footage or shots from earlier films, but this one’s good overall… or maybe so bad it’s good, depending on your tastes.

As usual, the plot here sees the radioactive flying turtle, Gamera, needing to protect Earth from another monster, this one with a particularly novel design. Guiron is one of the most unusual-looking monsters in the history of the kaiju sub-genre, and the fact it has a gigantic blade on its head also makes Gamera vs. Guiron oddly violent, alongside being otherwise kid-friendly. It’s weird, wild stuff, and a ton of fun.

7 'Rebirth of Mothra III' (1998)

Director: Okihiro Yoneda

Image via Toho

Rebirth of Mothra III is the third and best film in a trilogy of Mothra films that were released in the 1990s. The titular character is best known for appearing in numerous Godzilla movies, but is also iconic enough that she had these three solo films without Godzilla in the 1990s, as well as a solo movie way back in the early 1960s that actually predated her appearances in the Godzilla series.

Anyway, even though Mothra’s a giant moth, Mothra’s pretty awesome, and Rebirth of Mothra III sees the character traveling back in time and fighting a younger version of the also awesome Ghidorah. The two monsters having a smackdown and a somewhat loopy time travel plot make this kaiju outing very entertaining, and one where, somehow, you don’t even miss the presence of Godzilla all that much.

6 'King Kong' (1976)

Director: John Guillermin

Image via Paramount Pictures

Admittedly, nothing King Kong-related can top the classic original from way back in 1933, and the runner-up best film related to the giant ape would probably be the overlong but sometimes exhilarating 2005 version, directed by Peter Jackson. As for the 1976 King Kong? It’s much more of a mess, but it has a great deal to offer for anyone who’s willing to put up with some less-than-great stuff.

It updates King Kong for the 1970s the same way The Return of Godzilla updated Godzilla for the 1980s, with minimal changes in place. But, if it ain’t broke, why even consider fixing it? King Kong (1976) is a strong remake that’s fun because of the updated special effects, as well as for the fact that it has a pretty great cast that includes Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange, and Charles Grodin.

King Kong (1976) Release Date December 17, 1976 Director John Guillermin Cast Jeff Bridges , Charles Grodin , Jessica Lange Runtime 134 Minutes

5 'Q' (1982)

Director: Larry Cohen

Image via United Film Distribution Company

Q is sometimes known as Q: The Winged Serpent, which is admittedly a much more descriptive name, even if there is something weirdly intriguing about something simply called “Q.” The strangeness of the title is matched by the strangeness of this cult classic B-movie from the 1980s, which involves a giant flying monster going on a rampage, swooping down and eating people in the same frenzied way the shark from Jaws seemed to target swimmers.

This gets the police involved, setting off a battle between humankind and the strange creature terrorizing New York City. It’s all very grimy, violent, and also kind of sleazy, but that gives Q a unique vibe for a giant monster movie. The budget’s clearly not high, but the special effects are charming, and the film’s overall offbeat enough to be fascinating and endearingly messy from start to finish.

4 'Godzilla vs. Hedorah' (1971)

Director: Yoshimitsu Banno