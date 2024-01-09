Kaiju No. 8 is a new manga by Shonen Jump, being only three years old, with 118 volumes and eight volumes in the United States. The franchise has rapidly grown in popularity, and the anime is easily one of the most anticipated for 2024. Here's what you need to know about the new anime series before its debut later this year.

What is 'Kaiju No. 8' about?

Instead of me selling you the story of Kaiju No. 8, let the mangaka sell you the story. This is what creator Naoya Matsumoto had to say about Kaiju No. 8 during New York Comic Con:

"Kaiju No. 8 is a story about someone struggling in a harsh world without ever giving up, hoping to lead people into an even slightly brighter future. To anyone dealing with the complexities of reality that reads this manga, it can help make your future a little brighter, too."

Kaiju No. 8 is the perfect time for Kaiju IP as of late, thanks to Godzilla Minus One, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and the resurgence of Shin Godzilla (you can watch on Crunchyroll) that came out in 2016. Thanks to the surge in Kaiju, IP is the number one reason manga will only get more significant with the Western Hemisphere and Anime.

Cast and Crew Members of 'Kaiju No.8'

Japanese Voice Actors

Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro

as Mina Ashiro Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8

as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8 Wataru Katō as Reno Ichikawa

as Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya

as Kikoru Shinomiya Keisuke Koumoto as Haruichi Izumo

as Haruichi Izumo Kengo Kawanishi as Sōshirō Hoshina

as Sōshirō Hoshina Shunsuke Takeuchi as Aoi Kaguragi

as Aoi Kaguragi Yūki Shin as Iharu Furuhashi

Kaiju No. 8 has a fantastic cast. Yuuki Shin has worked on anime like My Hero Academia, Heavenly Delusions, and Your Name. Keisuke Kawamoto has worked on anime like The Great Pretender, Demon Slayer, and Bleach. Ai Fairouz voiced Mushuko Tensei, Chainsaw Man, and Liar Liar. Regarding the voice action, Kaiju No. 8 is in good hands.

Production Staff

Director: Shigeyuki Miya, Tomomi Kamiya

Series Composition: Ichiro Okouchi

Script: Ichiro Okouchi

Music: Yuta Bando

Original creator: Naoya Matsumoto

Character Design: Tetsuya Nishio

Art Director: Shinji Kimura

Chief Animation Director: Tetsuya Nishio

3D Director: Masaru Matsumoto

Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go

Director of Photography: Eiji Arai

While Production I.G. will be producing Kaiju No. 8, Studio Khara will also be involved with. Those unfamiliar with Studio Khara have created many Evangelion films (You can watch them on Prime Video). Not only that, but Hideaki Anno will be working on Kaiju No.8; he has directed Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman, and Shin Kamen Rider.

Watch ‘The Kaiju No. 8’ Trailer

We currently have two trailers for Kaiju No. 8; the first trailer is just a teaser, getting us into the world Naoya Matsumoto has created. The second trailer gets us a little deeper into the characters, their wants, needs, and how determined each character is. Kaiju No. 8 isn't all rainbows and sunshine; this world is grotesque, but it isn't as dark and depressing as say Attack on Titan.

The full trailer for Kaiju No.8 was released on December 18, 2023.

You can watch Kaiju No. 8 on Crunchyroll in April 2024. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

More Anime Like ‘Kaiju No. 8’

Jujutsu Kaisen

If you like the teases Kaiju No.8 has been showing you, Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime for you, and it will give sense to what's to come with Kaiju No. 8 with the number of monsters it has and how crazy the action will be. Jujutsu Kaisen consists of two arcs in a twenty-three-episode season. With no spoilers, The Hidden Inventory (Gojo Past Arc), You will give the strongest jujutsu sorcerer in the current age, Gojo, and all of his glory to Geto in their younger years. The Hidden Inventory Arc focuses on Gojo and Geto escorting a girl named Riko Amanai, who is to be a sacrifice to Tengen-sama because she is a star plasma vessel. Star Plasma Vessel right now is just a sacrificial pawn for Tengen and his immortality.

We also have the Shibuya Incident Arc. This arc was one of the best of the year, from the animation to all the characters' fights and interactions, like Gojo's Past Arc, but Shibuya was on another level. Before we get into it, the Shibuya Incident arc. is a war between Jujutsu Sorcerers and Curse Spirits. Everything happens so fast in the arc, yet it is still engaging. From the battle between Yuji and Choso, Yuji and Megumi tag teaming Awasaka was crazy, too, but the two fights that sold it were Sakuna vs. Jogo and Yuji and Aoi vs. Mahito. The animators worked like crazy with the series, and they deserve all the love and support we can spare.

Hell's Paradise

Hell's Paradise had a spectacular debut in 2023. If you're looking for a series with great action and world-building, this series is for you. For those who do not know the series, the way I pitch it is Suicide Squad, but it's better. Hell's Paradice is about a group of dangerous prisoners going to an island to retrieve the fountain of youth, better known as the elixir of immortality. Gabimaru is the best protagonist of 2023. They use him and his motivation to live only to get to his wife. But it's not just when you first start; he is closed off to everyone, but the more that we get to know him, we as an audience notice that he starts to get closer to other people, and what makes it better is that Gabimaru slowly notices it too along with us. It is that self-awareness that makes him a great character.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is another great anime to watch in preparation for Kaiju No.8. It focuses on devils more so than Kaiju No. 8, but similarly the main protagonist (Denji) can become a hero, thanks to the demon Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil. If you're looking for a cerebral action series, Chainsaw Man is for you.

