With less than ten days until the anticipated premiere of Kaiju No.8: Mission Recon in theaters, Crunchyroll decided to release an English dub trailer for the upcoming movie. The omnibus movie recaps the entire Season 1 of the hit anime series and adds an extra episode titled “Hoshina’s Day Off.” The movie is set to hit U.S. and Canada theaters as a special event on April 13, 14 and 16. You can check out the new trailer in this article.

Kaiju No.8: Mission Recon will cover the main beats of the anime, including Kafka Hibino's (voiced by Masaya Fukunishi in the original Japanese and by Nazeeh Tarsha in the English dub) dream of joining the anti-Kaiju Defense Force and what happens to him when he finally is able to be a part of the dream team. The theatrical release will also give fans the opportunity to check out the show's stunning visuals and action sequences in the best way — after all, a story about huge monsters is better enjoyed on the biggest screen possible.

The trailer for Kaiju No.8: Mission Recon also teases the special episode "Hoshina's Day Off." In it, the team will get a rare pause in their kaiju-fighting and cleaning activities to have a (mostly) stress-free day. The team will feel a little disoriented by the task-free day, which is why Ichikawa (Wataru Kato in the original Japanese and Adam McArthur in the English dub) and Iharu (Yuuki Shin/Ben Georg Stegmair) decide to tail Hoshina (Kengo Kawanishi/Landon McDonald) in order to find out what he's up to.

