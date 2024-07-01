The Big Picture Kaiju No. 8 has been renewed for Season 2, airing on Crunchyroll in over 200 countries.

New anime hit series Kaiju No. 8 has barely wrapped its first season and fans already have a reason to celebrate: the show has already scored a Season 2 renewal. The information hails from Crunchyroll, and the streaming platform used the opportunity to reveal that the new episodes will also debut on its catalog in over 200 countries. A release date for Season 2 is yet to be announced.

Since the new season just got announced, details from the upcoming batch of episodes are yet to be revealed, but fans of the manga series created by Naoya Matsumoto can already speculate about the direction that the series will go. For now, however, it's safe to say that Kaiju No. 8 will continue to follow Kafka Hibino, the man who's able to match the kaiju's powers and helps protect humanity from colossal attacks.

The Season 2 production team will include Tetsuya Nishio (Naruto) helming the animation and character design, while Mad Max: Fury Road's Mahiro Maeda is responsible for the inventive kaiju designs. Needless to say, the kaijus are the main event of the series, and a lot of thought has to be put into their design, their abilities and the damage they'll cause.

What Is 'Kaiju No. 8' About?

Kaiju No. 8 became popular due to its unique premise. The anime series takes a wildly famous element — the huge Japanese monsters like Godzilla and the ones we've seen in movies like Pacific Rim — and tells the story of their attacks through the perspective of a corporation called The Defense Force. The team is responsible for cleaning up urban areas after kaiju attacks, since the monsters tend to leave behind a trail of destruction.

Kaiju No. 8 is just one of the most recent titles that reflect an incredibly exciting era for Japanese animation series. Some recent titles have widely resonated with the public, and animes like Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia managed to draw immense portions of the public to generate impressive viewing numbers — both at home and in cinemas. Should Kaiju No. 8 follow in the footsteps of these titles, it could soon become one of the most celebrated anime series of modern times.

Crunchyroll is yet to announce a release window for Season 2 of Kaiju No.8. You can stream all episodes of Season 1 now.