This weekend was important for anime fans, as the fan event AnimeJapan 2025 took place and brought news from some of the most famous anime titles in the world. One of them was Kaiju No.8, a hugely popular new title that went on radio silence ever since its Season 2 release window was announced. Now, fans can finally check out the first trailer for the new episodes, which are slated to start rolling out in July.

The first thing to notice about the new trailer for Kaiju No.8 is that the anime series is once again bringing its high-quality urban artwork that was a standout in Season 1. This time, however, there is a lot more destruction in sight as characters deal with the aftermath of the brutal fight that made Kafka (voiced by Masaya Fukunishi) go berserk. Meanwhile, Isao (Tesshō Genda) is hard at work on his mission to create the most powerful kaiju-stopping Division ever. In order to do that, he decides to promote Kafka to the First Division.

The trailer also introduces Gen Narumi (Kōki Uchiyama) to the story. He was teased by the end of Season 1, but now comes full-throttle into the story, video game obsession and all. He is a fan-favorite character in the manga series, and has a main character energy that explains why Isao will put him immediately as First Division Captain of the Defense Force. Despite his unconventional introduction as a slacker, he seems to have a pretty strict approach to the job, so it will be fun to watch him lead the team.

'Kaiju No.8' Compilation Movie Will Debut In Theaters Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

While fans wait for Season 2 of Kaiju No.8, Crunchyroll decided to bring to the silver screen an event-like theater screening that will greatly improve fans' Season 1 experience. The streamer will screen Kaiju No.8: Mission Recon, a compilation film that recaps the first batch of episodes and adds "Hoshina's Day Off" — a special episode that has a bit of a different tone from the rest of the series. The movie is slated to have screenings in the U.S. on April 13, 14 and 16.

Kaiju No.8 is based on the manga series created by Naoya Matsumoto. It was first released fairly recently, in 2020, and ever since then it has greatly increased in popularity. The show's upcoming episodes are frequently listed among the most anticipated seasons in 2025. Due to the main character's transformation, the new anime series has been compared to Attack on Titan, but the themes from both shows are wildly different, not to mention the timeline in which each of them takes place.

Kaiju No.8 Season 2 debuts on July 2025. A specific release date is yet to be announced. You can check out the trailer above (you need to toggle the subtitles option on YouTube to get the English subs).