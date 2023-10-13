The Big Picture Kaiju No. 8, an upcoming anime adaptation of the popular manga, will be streamed on Crunchyroll in Spring 2024, with subtitles and dubbing available in over 200 countries.

The show follows protagonist Kafka Hibino, who gains the abilities of a kaiju after accidentally swallowing one. He uses his powers to fight against monster attacks.

The creator of the manga, Naoya Matsumoto, expressed his excitement for the anime and hopes it can bring a brighter future to those dealing with the complexities of reality.

Fans of giant monsters rise from the depths! Crunchyroll released a giant update about the upcoming anime Kaiju No. 8 at New York Comic-Con during the Crunchyroll Industry Panel. The anime adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s provocative manga will land on their streaming service, simulcasted weekly with the broadcast in Japan. The show arrives in Spring 2024, subtitled and dubbed, streaming in more than 200 countries and territories. Masaya Fukunishi stars as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Katoh plays Reno Ichikawa, and Asami Seto portrays Mina Ashiro. Who voices the character of Kikoru Shinomiya and Hoshino has yet to be revealed. It was announced last year that Production I.G produces the anime with Kaiju designs from Studio Khara.

A Special Message From Creator Matsumoto

A special pre-recorded message was shared from the creator with fans at the panel, as Matsumoto expressed his excitement for the anime. He also shared his hope for the future:

"Hello from Japan to everyone attending New York Comic-Con. I'm the author of Kaiju No. 8, Naoya Matsumoto. It's a story about someone struggling in a harsh world without ever giving up, in the hopes of leading people into an even slightly brighter future. To anyone dealing with the complexities of reality that reads this manga, I hope it can help make your future a little brighter, too. Next year when Kaiju No. 8 begins to air in America and worldwide, I'll be looking forward to seeing your reactions. I hope you're looking forward to it, too!”

What is 'Kaiju No. 8' About?

Image via Production I.G/Crunchyroll

In a world ravaged by regular kaiju attacks, Kafka Hibino promised his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro, they would help fight the monsters plaguing their world. While Mina became the captain of the Third Division of the Defense Force, Kafka failed his attempts to join. That is until one evening, he accidentally swallows a small kaiju, gaining its abilities. The Defense Force mistakes him for a new kaiju, giving him the moniker of “Kaiju No. 8.” Kafka decides to use his new powers to help fight back against the monster attack, including the influential and dangerous new “Kaiju No. 9” that can take the appearance of humans and threatens the country. Serialized by Shōnen Jump+, Kaiju No. 8 was a smash hit as a manga, rivaling other popular series like Spy x Family.

Kaiju No. 8 will arrive on Crunchyroll’s streaming service in Spring 2024. Check out the new trailer from New York Comic-Con below.