The line between man and monster blurs in the new trailer for Kaiju No. 8, a new anime series based on the smash-hit manga. The series will air on TV Tokyo in Japan and stream worldwide on X (formerly Twitter) starting this April. Adapted from the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 takes place in a world plagued by enormous monsters known as kaiju. The protagonist, Kafka Hibino, wants to join the Japanese Defense Force with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, but instead finds himself assigned to the considerably less-glamorous job of kaiju clean up, helping to rebuild after the creatures' destructive rampages. True to his name, however, Kafka undergoes a hideous metamorphosis when a miniature kaiju crawls into his mouth and transforms him into a humanoid kaiju creature. It may be his chance to fight kaiju himself - or it may get him hunted down by the Japanese Defense Force.

The series comes from Toho Animation; their parent company, Toho, is no stranger to giant monsters, having essentially invented the kaiju genre with 1954's Godzilla. That tradition continues to this day, with their recent release of the global smash hit Godzilla Minus One. The series will star Masaya Fukunishi (My Hero Academia), Wataru Kato (Delicious in Dungeon), Asami Seto (Gundam: The Witch From Mercury), Fairouz Ai (Chainsaw Man), and Kengo Kawanishi (Demon Slayer).

What Other Anime Feature Kaiju?

Despite the preponderance of kaiju in Japanese culture, the genre has typically been confined to the realm of live-action, with cityscapes menaced by actors in rubber suits, or, more recently, computer-generated creatures. There are exceptions - most famously, Neon Genesis Evangelion features giant mecha battling giant monsters with heavy religious undertones. The recent SSSS. Gridman series, a loving homage to the live-action tokusatsu Gridman series of the 1990s, has also featured a great deal of giant monster action. Netflix has also released a number of anime series based on famous filmic kaiju in recent years. Most notably, they have released the anime series Godzilla Singular Point, as well as a trio of CG-animated films featuring Godzilla and his fellow Toho kaiju. The streamer has also released a series featuring Toho competitor Kadokawa's flagship kaiju, the giant turtle Gamera, in Gamera-Rebirth!

First released online via Shōnen Jump's app in July 2020, Kaiju No. 8 was an immediate hit. Its printed volumes have sold over 11 million copies worldwide, making an anime adaptation all but inevitable.

Kaiju No. 8 will stream on Twitter worldwide this April. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer below.