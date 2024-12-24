Five months ago, Crunchyroll confirmed to eager fans that the hit anime series Kaiju No.8 is returning for Season 2. During this weekend's Jump Festa, it was confirmed that the new episodes of the anime already have a release window: July 2025. While a specific release date is yet to be unveiled, at least now fans know how long they'll have to wait until they can dive back into the world of huge monsters.

Details from Season 2 of Kaiju No.8 are still kept under wraps, but the story will pick up after the revelation that Kafka (voiced by Masaya Fukunishi in the original, and by Nazeeh Tarsha in the English dub) is Kaiju No.8, which prompted his arrest. He had no choice – he had to transform to save his life and would either get exposed or die – so now the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force will have to deal with the aftermath of his battle with Kaiju No.2. As Mina (voiced by Asami Seto in the original, and by Katelyn Barr in the English dub) stated, the kaijus will continue to attack, and they benefit from having someone like Kafka on their side. Season 1 left us with the sensation that this issue was mostly resolved.

Fans know that the biggest threat to come when Season 2 debuts is the attack of Kaiju No.9, but don't know what type of powers the creature has. While fans don't know what kind of surprises the new episodes have in store, the most curious can always pick up the manga series, which was created by Naoya Matsumoto and first published in 2020. The manga series is currently in chapter 119, meaning that Kaiju No.9 is old news for readers.

A 'Kaiju No.8' Compilation Movie Is on the Way

Image via Production I.G.

Even though kaiju stories are frequent in Hollywood and Japanese media – from Godzilla to Pacific Rim – Kaiju No.8 conquered the genre due to its different approach to the subject. The story centers around a team that studies, plans, and dedicates their time and resources to understanding the attacks of huge monsters in order to learn how to fight back. It’s also easy to see the appeal to fans of anime stories with similar elements: a parallel between Kafka and Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan is pretty clear, even though they exist in completely different scenarios.

While they wait for the new season, fans of Kaiju No. 8 will be pleased to know that a compilation movie of Season 1 will be screened worldwide. Even though an edited version of their favorite story is not the best option for anime fans, the compilation movie will be a great opportunity to see the kaiju battles on the big screen. The better news is: the movie will come with a new episode titled “Hoshina’s Day Off,” which was written by Yuichiro Kido (Dr. Stone).

The new episodes of Kaiju No.8 will debut in July 2025 on Crunchyroll.

Your changes have been saved Kaiju No. 8 Release Date April 13, 2024 Cast Masaya Fukunishi , Wataru Kato , Asami Seto , Fairouz Ai , Kengo Kawanishi , Yuki Shin Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Naoya Matsumoto Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Expand

