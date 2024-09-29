Life got in the way of Kailyn Lowry's wedding to Elijah Scott. The former Teen Mom star was set to reportedly get married in September of this year but when her son ended up getting the chance to play soccer in Madrid, she had to post-pone her big day. Lowry was talking with E! News about her engagement to Scott and revealed why their wedding wasn't happening as planned. Her son Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, was playing soccer in a different country and the timing just wasn't working out for their nuptials.

“There’s just so much happening,” the former reality star told E! News about the delay, as reported by The Ashley. “I was like, ‘OK, we need to focus on that right now and then we’ll revisit the wedding date situation when we get back." She went on to talk about make it clear that their schedules are just extremely busy with all of the kids. So asking about the wedding just simply depends. “How soon we get married depends on the day that you ask me now,” she said.

Lowry wants either and April or a September wedding and is saying those dates are still in mind for 2025. She pointed out that she is particular about dates, even telling a story about how she tried to push her C-section back to try and get the better date. “[My OB/GYN] was like, ‘Absolutely not.’” Lowry did clarify that those two months are really where there is nothing else "big" in terms of dates. “When we get married, it would have to be April or September because there’s nothing else going on big date-wise in those months,” she said. “I know that sounds sort of crazy, but I’m also sort of crazy, so it’s fine. And [it] is just part of the chaos.”

Elijah Scott Is Used to Kailyn Lowry's Chaos

Image via MTV

When she talked about Scott going with the flow of things, Lowry made it clear that he is used to it and just goes with whatever comes next. “I don’t know how Elijah just seamlessly folded into this chaos and he handles it so well,” she said. “I think he was like, ‘OK, if we’re going to make this work, I’m just going to do it, no questions asked and just figure it out as we go.'" The two have an unconventional relationship. They were engaged after Scott simply walked into the bathroom and gave her a ring but 2024 just isn't their year to get married.

You can see Lowry on past episodes of Teen Mom.

