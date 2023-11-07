The Big Picture Kailyn Lowry, known for her appearances on Teen Mom, recently gave birth to twins, marking the end of her journey with pregnancy and motherhood.

Lowry expressed her excitement about getting her tubes tied, as she previously tried but discovered she was pregnant. She believes her family is now complete.

With a total of seven children, including her newborn daughter, Lowry seems content and looks forward to enjoying motherhood privately and on her own terms.

Kailyn Lowry became a mom back on MTV's 16 & Pregnant and would go on to star onTeen Mom for a decade. From there, the young mother had multiple failed relationships, resulting in more children Now, with the birth of her twins (a sixth boy - and finally a baby girl), it seems as if Lowry is done having kids. After announcing the birth of the twins with her live-in boyfriend Elijah Scott, Lowry recorded an episode of her Barely Famous podcast where she talked about her ever growing family.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it,” Lowry said on the November 3 podcast episode. “It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids." Lowry mentioned she would be having a procedure done to prevent another pregnancy, known as having her tubes tied. She says she tried the procedure previously, only to discover she was pregnant, and therefore could not have the procedure done at the time. “I’m excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t,” she noted.

Lowry shares a son, Rio, with Scott and said on the podcast that the twins were originally given the same due date as Rio's original due date. “We got the same due date as Rio’s original due date. The exact same date, not a day off,… We’re going to have Irish triplets, all born in the same month," she explained.

After Six Boys, Kailyn Lowry Is Finally a Girl-Mom

Image via MTV

Prior to the birth of the twins, Lowry had sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed along with Rio and now seems to think that this is the end for her family. She says she's now fulfilled, noting, "Now I feel like our family is complete — I won’t have anything missing. I won’t feel like, ‘What if we had another one?’ I’m excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out. I’m excited for that."

As of now, seven seems to be the magic number for Lowry, especially now that she has her daughter, a longtime dream of hers. She quit Teen Mom after 10 years on the show. The franchise and its spinoffs continue to air on MTV.