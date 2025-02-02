With the renewal of her hit ABC series High Potential, Kaitlin Olson finally has the starring role she deserves. Comedy fans have appreciated her work for decades, particularly on It's Always Sunny in Philadephia; Olson's Dee Reynolds is arguably one of the most influential sitcom characters of the century. In 2019, TV Guide praised her for being “a vulgar female narcissist before it was cool” as part of their “Salute to TV’s Most Underrated Female Characters.” That sums up Kaitlin Olson: she’s the actor everyone brings up as someone who’s underrated and has been on the verge of a breakout moment like this since It's Always Sunny premiered. She's just finally getting the appreciation she deserves thanks to her role on High Potential, one that's perfectly suited to her talents.

Kaitlin Olson Previously Shined on ‘It’s Always Sunny’ and ‘The Mick’