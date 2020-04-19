Collider Connected: Kaitlyn Dever Talks ‘Unbelievable’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Short Term 12’, and More

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’re interested in learning about an up-and-comer who’s already made a major impression on the industry and is bound to continue doing so, we’ve got a must-watch interview for you – Collider Connected with Kaitlyn Dever. She’s been adding titles to her filmography for quite a while now, but the one that had my jaw on the floor was her work in Destin Daniel Cretton‘s Short Term 12. I’ll never forget seeing that film for the very first time and getting utterly overwhelmed by that wave of certainty that Dever would go on to do big things.

From there, it was one impressive title after the next – Justified, Detroit and Beautiful Boy, just to name a few. Dever isn’t just solidifying herself as one of the most talented stars of her generation, but she’s also highlighting the fact that she’s got an eye for powerful projects in the process. I was lucky enough to talk to Dever about her 2019 release Booksmart quite a few times over the course of that movie’s run, and calling that experience a pleasure would be an understatement. Not only is Dever and the folks behind that film an utter joy to spend time with, but it’s also a film that’s making a positive impact as a highly entertaining comedy with thematic heft that makes it emboldening and inspiring.

Then we got Dever’s Netflix series Unbelievable in September of 2019, further cementing it as a landmark year for the actor. Not only did she score Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe nominations for her performance, but Unbelievable is also a show that could truly make a difference by raising awareness of the effects of sexual assault.

I’ve been in awe of Dever’s work for quite some time now, and it was a real honor and treat to get to host her episode of Collider Connected, our new interview series dedicated to putting the spotlight on some of the most accomplished creators in the industry. If Dever’s talent, enthusiasm and passion are any indication, she’s a boundless star who will continue to inspire change for the better through her work.

So check out this extended chat with Dever covering a little bit of everything – what inspired her to become an actor, what it was like working with Clint Eastwood so early on in her career, the incredible response to projects like Short Term 12, Booksmart and Unbelievable, the enthusiasm for her to play Ellie in the adoption of The Last of Us, and so much more. Also, you can find a handy list of where to stream some of Dever’s work below: