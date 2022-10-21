They also reveal why they were in awe watching Clooney and Roberts perform the beer pong and dancing scene.

With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in theaters, a few days ago I got to sit down with Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter (Dever) from marrying someone she just met (Bouttier). As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.

During the interview, Dever and Bouttier talked about what they took away from working with Clooney and Roberts, why they were in awe watching them perform the beer pong and dancing scene, which of their friends and family were the most excited they were in a film with Julia and George, and what someone should watch if they’ve never seen their work.

Ticket to Paradise also stars Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Rowan Chapman, Sean Lynch, Romi Paulier, and Murran Kain, among many others.

Watch what they had to say in the player above, or you can read our conversation below.

COLLIDER: If someone has actually never seen anything you've done before and it could be this movie, what is the thing that you would like them to watch first and why?

MAXIME BOUTTIER: You go for it. I mean, I have a lot, but they're all in Indonesia, so.

KAITLYN DEVER: Well, maybe...

BOUTTIER: Well, I'll say Booksmart for you. Oh, Dopesick. Actually, there's a lot. That'll pretty much do it. Just say Booksmart.

DEVER: I just love Booksmart. It was part of my life for a long time-

BOUTTIER: It's a really fun to watch it.

DEVER: And it's so-

BOUTTIER: Dopesick, if you want get a little bit. Yeah. Or Unstoppable, or you want go to into heavy or-

DEVER: Yeah. Uh-huh.

BOUTTIER: Yeah.

DEVER: I say Booksmart.

What about you?

BOUTTIER: Me? I don't know. I quite liked this movie that I did in around 2013 or something. I was a young boy. It was called Meet Me After Sunset.

DEVER: Oh.

BOUTTIER: Yeah. Did a whole soundtrack on it. I sang in the movie. It was pretty fun. Yeah.

DEVER: Oh, that's cool, because it represents-

BOUTTIER: Yeah, both roles that I-

DEVER: Both sides of you.

Who was the most excited of your friends and family when you told them, "I'm making a movie and it's with George and Julia"?

DEVER: I guess me. I mean, my family was like, they're super chill about the two of them. I think I get that question a lot, which is like, "What did your parents think of them being your parents?" But they're really chill, super down-to-earth people. I mean, I guess my sisters thought it was pretty cool.

BOUTTIER: Yeah. Me, I was more nervous, but my friends were excited for me was like, "Oh my god you guys. Maxime, Maxime."

DEVER: Yeah. My best friend was actually really excited about it. My best friend, Samaya.

BOUTTIER: They'll be the first one you call even during the audition process.

DEVER: Yeah, that's true.

Image via Universal

I knew there was someone, but I would imagine for both of you, every time you make something, you must learn from the experience. And George and Julia have both been doing this for a very long time. What did you pick up watching them on set that you said to yourself, "I need to bring this with me to everything I do in the future"?

DEVER: I think the two of them really made sure that everybody was having a good time and having fun. And that was a big priority, I think, for both of them. And everybody is nervous to meet them because of their background and their careers that they've both had. That's a scary, nerve-wracking feeling, to be in their presence. But they never ever made anybody feel nervous or they always welcomed everybody in. I guess moving forward in my career, I think just remembering that part of it, that having a good time on set is the most important thing. And that's always what I try to do on all of my jobs, is to work with good and nice people. Because then why are we doing this? And then I did notice that Julia meditates a lot on set. I do know that about her. And I think that that's a really important-

BOUTTIER: It's important.

DEVER: Thing. Or naps.

BOUTTIER: On schedule.

DEVER: Yeah. Just kind of taking a moment to rest, because it can be sort of like overwhelming and chaotic. That's a nice thing I'm going to maybe consider moving forward on my job.

BOUTTIER: Meditate, yoga.

DEVER: Yep.

BOUTTIER: Do some yoga on set. Sorry guys, I need to do yoga. That's what we're doing.

No, but it's true though. Your mental well-being is important.

BOUTTIER: 100%.

I'm glad more people talk about it. It's very important.

BOUTTIER: Yeah.

DEVER: It's really important.

BOUTTIER: I agree.

I love, obviously like everybody else, the beer pong scene and the dancing. Talk a little bit about filming that sequence because it's fantastic.

BOUTTIER: It was fantastic for us watching. We didn't know what was going to happen. All I know is that I remember all of a sudden, like, okay, so they're going to be here. Sometimes they're going to be there, but we don't really know what's going to happen.

DEVER: It was a scene that was supposed to be choreographed, I think. And they said no to choreography.

BOUTTIER: We want to do one, yeah.

DEVER: They just were winging it in that scene. So what you're seeing in the movie is full just out of nowhere. It was just going for it. And we were just in awe of it.

BOUTTIER: It was incredible.

DEVER: And George is really good at beer pong.

BOUTTIER: He did not miss a shot.

DEVER: Yeah. Really didn't.

BOUTTIER: I'm never going to play with him.

On that note, I need to go. Congratulations on the movie.

DEVER: Thank you.

Ticket to Paradise is now in theaters.