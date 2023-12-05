A musician, actress, and executive producer, Kaitlyn Dever is one of Hollywood's up-and-comers to keep an eye on. Dever's acting career at age 13 with her first role in An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong. After a few supporting roles and guest spots on series like Modern Family and Private Practice, she landed her big break with two recurring roles on popular TV series of the opposite spectrum—one on the highly-rated series Justified. The other was alongside sitcom legend Tim Allen as his daughter Eve in Last Man Standing, a role which she played for a decade from 2011 to 2021.

Over her career, Dever has broken out of the sitcom shell and proven herself as a dramatic actress, a leading lady, and a stellar supporting star in dozens of titles. Her highest-rated performances earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, with her upward trajectory earning her a BAFTA nomination for EE Rising Star in 2020. She's tackled just about every genre, with a proven record of brilliant roles in movies and series praised by the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Rosaline' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Bringing a fresh, comedic twist on the love story read around the world, Dever shines as the titular character in Karen Maine's Rosaline. Spurned by the likes of Romeo (Kyle Allen) as he falls for her cousin, Juliet (Isabela Merced), Rosaline sets out to split the pair up and win Romeo's heart back. With Dever's charm and comedic timing leading the way, critics and audiences praised the updated take on Shakespeare's classic.

With this performance, it's clear that Dever's days of delivering sitcom laughs transfer beautifully to the big screen and the streaming screen. She settled into the anarchy of tossing off the rules of a medieval romance, making it a modern-day love triangle with a Shakespearean backdrop, especially with one-liners like "blow me." The Hulu original (although it's since been pulled from the platform) also featured Dever as an executive producer, her first feature film producer credit.

Rosaline Release Date October 14, 2022 Director Karen Maine Cast Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Sean Teale, Kyle Allen Rating PG-13 Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Comedy

9 'No One Will Save You' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

In one of the most-talked-about horror movies of 2023, Dever emerged as one of the genre's newest final girls. In a home-invasion meets alien abduction story, Dever stars as Brynn, a community outcast who eventually finds peace by becoming a homebody in her childhood home. But, one night, everything changes when a set of questionable noises brings Brynn face-to-face with extraterrestrial beings as she battles for survival. No One Will Save You is yet another horror movie that earned divisive reviews with critics raving and audiences shrugging; however, the unanimous consensus was Dever's stellar performance.

The Hulu original was a notable outing for writer and director Brian Duffield as the sci-fi thriller acknowledged the tropes and foundations set by genre films before it, like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Signs. Dever's leading performance and credit as executive producer added yet another title to her resume that proved she could do more than comedy and teen tales.

No One Will Save You Release Date September 22, 2023 Director Brian Duffield Cast Kaitlyn Dever, Ginger Cressman, Zack Duhame, Geraldine Singer Rating PG-13 Runtime 93 minutes Genres Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

8 'Detroit' (2017)

RottenTomatoes Score: 82%

Considered her breakout role during the middle of her tenure on Last Man Standing, Detroit featured Dever's serious acting abilities. The film is directed by Kathryn Bigelow and is a dramatic retelling of the violence that occurred during the 1967 Detroit riots and the events of the Algiers Motel. Dever stars as Karen, a young woman alongside her friend Julie (Hannah Murray), who were both caught in the police violence of the Algiers Motel incident that left multiple Black men dead, beaten, and psychologically tortured.

Karen and Julie are based on the real-life women at the Algiers Motel that night. While the movie is not centered around the arcs of the women, Dever executes her performance brilliantly. Even as a young actress, the weight of the role and the story being told was not lost on her. Despite its high praise from critics and audiences, Detroit did not earn any Oscar nominations.

Detroit Release Date July 28, 2017 Director Kathryn Bigelow Cast John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray Rating R Runtime 143 Main Genre Crime

7 'Monsterland' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

A horror anthology series, Dever's early work with Hulu proved successful in the eyes of Rotten Tomatoes critics. With just one eight-episode season, Monsterland features the plights of different characters in various cities around the U.S. as they battle real-life traumas as well as mysterious creatures. Dever stars as Toni, a teenage mother who struggles with maintaining the responsibility of raising her daughter or living the life she wants. She appears in three of the eight episodes, acting as a backbone for a Black Mirror-type series in the fantastical genre.

Alongside Dever's engrossing performance as the controversial Toni, the casting of recognizable TV faces like Taylor Schilling, Charlie Tahan, Jonathan Tucker, and Hamish Linklater boosted the show's appeal. Another example of divisive reviewing, Monsterland didn't land well with viewers compared to its critic counterpart. Ambitious in its goal to provide slow-burn psychological scares, the series maintained solid footing in its introductory season but didn't earn a second outing from Hulu.

Monsterland Release Date October 2, 2020 Cast Kaitlyn Dever, Charlie Tahan, Hamish Linklater, Nicole Beharie, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez Rating TV-MA Genres Drama, Horror Seasons 1

6 'Dopesick' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

In this Emmy-winning series, Dever digs deep and becomes the face of opioid addiction as Betsy Mallum. Dopesick explores the devastation of the opioid crisis following the introduction of OxyContin by Purdue Pharma. Betsy is a young, closeted gay woman who becomes addicted to her prescribed opioids. Co-starring alongside legends like Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, and Peter Sarsgaard, Dever holds her own brilliantly, so much so that she earned her first Emmy nomination and second Golden Globe nomination.

Considered a Top-Rated TV series by IMDb, the eight-episode mini-series earned 14 total Emmy nominations, winning two as well as earning three total Golden Globe nominations with one win. Dever is harrowing and a must-watch in this role. For Rotten Tomato critics and audiences, her dramatic performance here continued to demonstrate her range and masterful execution of hard-hitting characters.

Dopesick Release Date 2021-00-00 Cast Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

5 'Outside In' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

In a story about new beginnings, Outside In features Dever in yet another solid supporting role. The indie movie stars Jay Duplass as Chris, an ex-convict recently released from prison who reconnects with his former teacher Carol (Edie Falco), who is perhaps the only person who sees him as he is now. Dever stars as Carol's daughter Hildy, with whom she doesn't really have a connection.

While Dever's role isn't the central focus, her performance is still compelling, adding to the empathetic tone and delivery set by Falco and Duplass. At this point in her career, Dever had explored the nuances of dramatic teen characters to shine onscreen to toe the line between what the genre calls for while setting apart a performance that isn't another muted archetype.

4 'Booksmart' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

In a film that will make any Gen Z-er feel understood, Booksmart is a teen tale designed to shatter the "high school experience" expectations. In this breakout role, Dever stars alongside Beanie Feldstein as a pair of study-hard friends battling a case of FOMO (fear of missing out) when they realize they may have allowed the "special moments' of high school to pass them by. The night before graduation, the girls attempt to cram in four years of missed opportunities.

The coming-of-age movie was Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, receiving high praise from critics and fans alike. The film hit the trifecta with two stellar performances from up-and-coming young stars as well as Wilde's thunderous debut behind the camera. With their comedic chops, Dever and Feldstein demonstrated that young women could lead a modern teen rom-com that wasn't a Cinderella glow-up story.

Booksmart Release Date May 24, 2019 Director Olivia Wilde Cast Kaitlyn Dever, Elizabeth 'Beanie' Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte Rating R Runtime 102 minutes Genres Comedy

3 'Justified' (2011-2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

One of the dual TV roles that put her on the map in 2011, Loretta McCready appeared in 17 episodes over seasons two, three, five, and six of Justified. Led by Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, the series featured Givens as he returned to his former stomping ground in Harlan County, Kentucky, bringing his wild-west style approach to maintaining justice with him. Loretta (Dever) is the daughter in a well-known crime family that is consistently at odds with the Givens family.

The beauty of Dever's recurring role was audiences watched her and Loretta grow up onscreen over the four seasons. Intelligent and eventually well-versed in the art of criminal enterprise and manipulation, Loretta and Raylan form a unique bond. The chemistry and dynamic between Olyphant and Dever played beautifully onscreen, making Justified a special series for Dever that critics and audiences appreciate years after it ended.

Justified Release Date March 16, 2010 Cast Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Joelle Carter, Jacob Pitts, Erica N. Tazel, Natalie Zea, Nick Searcy Main Genre Action Genres Action, Crime, Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 6

2 'Unbelievable' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

In this Netflix original mini-series, Dever delivers an impactful and heartbreaking performance. Based on a true story, Unbelievable follows two Colorado detectives, Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) and Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette), as they investigate a series of rapes against young women who were not believed because of the lack of evidence and eyewitness encounters. Dever stars as Marie Adler, one of the young women at the heart of the investigation. The episodes transition back and forth from the investigation to Marie's perspective as she tries to move on from the unthinkable.

Totaling eight episodes, the series flipped the "buddy cop" genre and turned it into a serious thriller that focused more on putting the puzzle together and finding justice instead of leaning on action and thematics. Led by incredible actresses, the series found a balance between police procedural with the detectives and Marie's emotional toll and journey. Unbelievable was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, but it lost out on all four categories.

Unbelievable Release Date September 13, 2019 Cast Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, Blake Ellis Rating TV-MA Genres Crime, Drama Seasons 1

1 'Short Term 12' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Co-starring alongside Brie Larson, Short Term 12 was an excellent preview piece to the dramatic work yet to come from Dever. In this indie drama, Larson stars as Grace, a supervisor working in a group home for at-risk youth. While Grace battles her own past and uncertain present, 16-year-old Jayden (Dever) arrives at the home, distancing herself from everyone. Grace and Jayden form a bond, discovering they share similar traumatic pasts. The pair walk a fine line of give and take as Jayden attempts to isolate herself while Grace

While Dever serves a supporting role in the feature, the chemistry between herself and Larson paired with the direction of Daniel Destin Cretton allows the film to avoid the usual pitfalls of the troubled youth story. Critics and audiences agreed that the attention to detail to avoid becoming yet another melodramatic teen movie elevated Short Term 12 within its respected genres. Dever's performance in this feature remains one of the most notable of her career thus far.

Short Term 12 Release Date August 23, 2013 Director Destin Cretton Cast Brie Larson, John Gallagher Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Stephanie Beatriz, Rami Malek, Alex Calloway Rating R Runtime 96 Genres Drama, Documentary

